Clean Energy Future: Join Heads of ZeroNox, GFGD Aug 9 at 2 PM ET

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with ZeroNox on on Aug. 9 at 2 PM ET to discuss the business combination with Growth for Good Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GFGD), clean technology advancements and more. The live event will feature ZeroNox Co-Founder and President, Robert Cruess, and Growth for Good Acquisition Corp. CEO Yana Kakar, moderated by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

Mr. Cruess and Ms. Kakar will discuss:

Background on ZeroNox and company overview

The market opportunity

Business combination with Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: GFGD)

Advancing clean technology globally through strategic partnerships in key markets

Leading the off-highway electrification space and what lies ahead

About ZeroNox

ZeroNox is leading the electrification of off-highway commercial and industrial vehicles, with best-in- class LFP batteries and an electric powertrain platform (“ZEPP”) that is cleaner, high performing, and cost effective. As a first mover in the advanced off-highway electric vehicle (OHEV) powertrain market, ZeroNox is proudly designed and engineered in America, with offices in Porterville, California. For more information, visit: https://www.zeronox.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeronox/. The information contained on, or accessible through, ZeroNox’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

About Robert Cruess

Robert Cruess is the Co-Founder and President of ZeroNox, a leading provider of sustainable, off-highway vehicle electrification. Along with Vonn Christenson, he founded ZeroNox in 2017 with a focus on electric powertrains, batteries, microgrids, and other clean technology solutions. Robert leads the company’s strategy, product development, and industry partnerships.

Robert is a visionary entrepreneur with a passion for making a positive impact in his local community of Porterville, CA. Robert has launched over 15 businesses and co-owns 3 property investing companies. He is also an active philanthropist, supporting education, youth outreach, and community development.

Robert holds a Bachelor’s in business from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, and has multiple patents to his name in the clean technology space.

About Yana Kakar

Yana Kakar is the Chief Executive Officer of the Growth for Good Acquisition Corp and a seasoned leader in sustainable and socially responsible business. She was recently appointed as Managing Director and Head of Americas at CDPQ, one of the largest institutional investors in the world with over $400 billion Canadian dollars in assets.

Previously, Yana was Global Managing Partner of Dalberg Advisors, a mission-driven multinational consulting firm specializing in policy, strategy, and investment advisory. She has dedicated her career to driving economic and financial returns through the application of socially inclusive and sustainable business and investment strategies.

Yana holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University.

