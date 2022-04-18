Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) Announces 2021 Year-End Financial Results
- CETY
COSTA MESA, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB: CETY), ("CETY" or the "Company"), a clean energy company offering products and solutions in the renewable and energy efficiency markets announces 2021 Year-End financial results and operational highlights.
Who We Are
We develop renewable energy products and solutions and establish partnerships in renewable energy that make environmental and economic sense. Our mission is to be a segment leader in the Zero Emission Revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We target sustainable energy solutions that are profitable for us, profitable for our customers and represent the future of global energy production.
Major Development in Financials and Expansion of Business
Financial and corporate highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequently include the following:
Ended the year with a net profit of of $278,429 in 2021 compared to a net loss of $3,435,764 in 2020.
In 2021, we raised approximately $4.78 million in Regulation A equity offering. Subsequently, we raised an additional $1.2 million in 2022 through the same offering at $0.08.
Created a new business unit – Waste to Energy Solutions. We convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas (“RNG”), hydrogen and BioChar which are sold or used by our customers.
Created a new business unit – Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions. We bring a wealth of experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies so they can identify, design and incorporate clean energy solutions in their projects.
Finalized agreement on $15M renewable energy processing facility to convert 10,000 tons per year of clean woody feedstock into an estimated 20,000 MWh electricity/year. In addition, the facility will produce 1,400 metric tons of BioChar and 26,000 MMBTU of heat per year. In addition, working on follow up projects in Massachusetts and California.
Secured $1.5M of sales order for the installation of Clean Cycle Waste Heat Generators in the US and Europe and built a strong pipeline of opportunities for the Clean Cycle unit as a result of the recently introduced incentives both at the federal and state levels for heat to power generation.
Acquisition of Leading Wave Limited (LWL), a liquified natural gas (LNG) trading company in China.
Obtained a 15% equity stake in Heze Hongyuan Natural Gas (HHNG), a local pipeline operator in the Shandong Province.
CETY Hong Kong established a frame work agreement for a future joint venture with the overseas investment arm of a large gas enterprise in China called Shenzhen Gas (Hong Kong) International Co. Ltd. (“Shenzhen Gas”). The joint venture plans to acquire municipal natural gas operators in China with funds provided by Shenzhen Gas.
Improved our balance sheet and capital position to permit CETY to retain more resources and invest in more products and projects.
Kam Mahdi, CEO of Clean Energy Technologies stated, “Our revenue from waste heat recovcery solutions in 2021 was $1,014,707 compared to $930,882 in 2020 as we have been diminishing the legacy manufacturing business and shifting 100% of our focus to the clean energy technologies and solutions. Gross profit margin was decreased to $610,407 from $751,068 in 2020 due to an increase in material costs and logistics as a result of the pandemic and increase in the cost of our engineering consultants. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we had a net profit of $278,429 compared to a net loss of $3,435,764 for the same period in 2020. The increase in the net profit in 2021 was mainly due to the change in derivative liability associated with the payoff of convertible debt and lower interest expense from 2021 to 2020.
2021 was an eventful year for the company, We have made significant progress in improving our balance sheet and capital position to permit us to invest in more products and projects. In 2021, we raised approximately $4.78 million in a Regulation A equity offering.
We continue to take advantage of federal investment tax credits and state incentives that now include waste heat recovery as a recognized clean energy source making our Clean Cycle Generator and ORC systems more profitable to install. The acquisition of the LNG trading company and future acquisitions of municipal natural gas operators is going to create opportunities for us to sell our Waste Heat Recovery and Waste to Energy products in China and to provide engineering, consulting and project management services.
We also established new partnership to support selling more equipment and leveraging our existing marketing channels to sell our HTAP Waste to Energy products and solutions to industrial clients and government agencies”.
About Clean Energy Technologies
Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) is a leader in the zero emission revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions converting waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions providing expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.
CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.
FINANCIAL TABLES:
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
1,192,316
$
414,885
Accounts receivable - net
693,032
265,738
Lease receivable asset
217,584
217,584
Prepaid
40,380
Inventory
462,192
557,820
Total Current Assets
2,605,504
1,456,027
Property and Equipment - Net
33,016
53,432
Goodwill
747,976
747,976
LWL Intangibles
1,468,709
-
Long-term financing receivables - net
684,770
752,500
License
354,322
354,322
Patents
115,569
127,445
Right of use asset - long term
395,607
606,569
Other Assets
26,801
25,400
Total Non Current assets
3,793,754
2,667,644
Total Assets
$
6,432,274
$
4,123,671
Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit)
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
606,814
$
1,544,544
Accrued Expenses
143,847
503,595
Customer Deposits
24,040
82,730
Warranty Liability
100,000
100,000
Deferred Revenue
33,000
33,000
Derivative Liability
256,683
2,008,802
Facility Lease Liability - current
213,474
249,132
Line of Credit
1,169,638
1,680,350
Notes payable - GE
2,498,076
2,442,154
Convertible Notes Payable (net of discount of $26,919 and $170,438 respectively)
1,193,341
541,426
Related Party Notes Payable
626,210
600,075
Total Current Liabilities
6,865,123
9,785,809
Long-Term Debt:
Related Party Notes Payable (net of discount of $0 and $0 Respectively
1,081,085
1,092,622
Notes payable - PPL
-
110,700
Facility Lease Liability - long term
207,778
373,112
Net Long-Term Debt
1,288,863
1,576,434
Total Liabilities
8,153,986
11,362,243
Commitments and contingencies
$
-
$
-
Stockholders’ (Deficit)
Preferred D stock, stated value $100 per share; 20,000 shares authorized; 7,500 shares and 7,500 shares issued and 0 and 4,500 outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively
-
450,000
Common stock, $.001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 821,169,656 and 943,569,148 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
943,569
821,171
Shares to be issued
-
61,179
Additional paid-in capital
14,777,708
9,080,560
Accumulated deficit
(17,423,930
)
(17,651,482
)
(1,702,653
)
(7,238,572
)
Non-controlling interest
(19,059
)
-
Total Stockholders’ (Deficit)
(1,721,712
)
(7,238,572
)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
$
6,432,274
$
4,123,671
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
December 31,
2021
2020
Sales
$
1,300,439
$
1,406,005
Cost of Goods Sold
690,032
654,937
Gross Profit
610,407
751,068
General and Administrative
General and Administrative expense
488,177
480,812
Salaries
772,463
495,269
Travel
145,170
86,292
Professional Fees
155,241
111,318
Facility lease and Maintenance
346,454
363,643
Consulting
243,371
157,149
Bad Debt Expense
-
259,289
Depreciation and Amortization
32,292
32,912
Total Expenses
2,183,167
1,986,684
Net Profit / (Loss) From Operations
(1,572,760
)
(1,235,616
)
Change in derivative liability
1,752,119
(1,270,099
)
Gain / (Loss) on debt settlement and write down
868,502
399,181
Interest and Financing fees
(769,369
)
(1,329,230
)
Net Profit / (Loss) Before Income Taxes
278,492
(3,435,764
)
Income Tax Expense
-
-
Net Profit / (Loss)
278,492
(3,435,764
)
Non-controlling interest
(19,059
)
-
Net Profit / (Loss) attributable to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
297,551
(3,435,764
)
Per Share Information:
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding and dilluted
900,774,064
767,861,170
Net Profit / (Loss) per common share basic and dilluted
$
0.00
$
(0.00
)
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
for the years ended December 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income / ( Loss )
$
278,492
$
(3,435,764
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
32,292
32,912
Bad debt expense
-
259,289
Gain on debt settlement
(868,502
)
(399,181
)
Shares issued for commitment fee
54,266
73,421
Change in debt discount and Financing fees
321,517
516,710
Change in derivative liability
(1,752,119
)
1,270,099
Changes in assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in right of use asset
210,962
215,715
(Increase) decrease in lease liability
(200,993
)
(209,613
)
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
(359,593
)
10,731
(Increase) decrease in inventory
$
95,629
72,384
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable
(44,855
)
230,200
Other (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses
(379,239
)
55,666
Other (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses related party
118,286
118,286
Other (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue
-
(14,750
)
Other (Decrease) increase in customer deposits
(58,690
)
(226,500
)
Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities
(2,552,547
)
(1,430,395
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Investment in CETY HK
(1,500,000
)
Purchase property plant and equipment
-
-
Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities
(1,500,000
)
-
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Bank Overdraft / (Repayment)
-
(1,480
)
Payment on notes payable and lines of credit
(906,112
)
(507,168
)
Payment on notes payable related party
0
(35,000
)
Proceeds from notes payable and lines of credit
975,000
1,150,502
Proceeds from notes payable related party
-
60,000
Stock issued for cash
4,761,090
1,171,020
Cash Flows Provided By Financing Activities
4,829,978
1,837,874
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
777,431
407,479
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
414,885
7,406
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
1,192,316
$
414,885
Supplemental Cashflow Information:
Interest Paid
$
187,207
$
200,671
Taxes Paid
$
-
$
-
Supplemental Non-Cash Disclosure
Discount on derivatives
$
-
$
413,113
Shares issued for preferred conversions
$
450,000
$
200,000
Shares issued for debt conversion conversions
$
423,011
$
198,800
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 which contains, among other matters, risk factors and finaical footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
DISCLAIMER
This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.
Investor Relations Contact:
ir@cetyinc.com
Contact:
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
2990 Redhill Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
949.273.4990 main
949.273.4990 fax