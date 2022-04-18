U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,404.87
    +12.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,541.63
    +90.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,370.75
    +19.67 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.44
    -4.54 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.33
    +2.38 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.20
    +7.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.35 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0787
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8640
    +0.0360 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    -0.0042 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9340
    +0.4950 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,285.50
    +131.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.62
    +6.70 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) Announces 2021 Year-End Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CETY
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB: CETY), ("CETY" or the "Company"), a clean energy company offering products and solutions in the renewable and energy efficiency markets announces 2021 Year-End financial results and operational highlights.

Who We Are

We develop renewable energy products and solutions and establish partnerships in renewable energy that make environmental and economic sense. Our mission is to be a segment leader in the Zero Emission Revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We target sustainable energy solutions that are profitable for us, profitable for our customers and represent the future of global energy production.

Major Development in Financials and Expansion of Business

Financial and corporate highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequently include the following:

  • Ended the year with a net profit of of $278,429 in 2021 compared to a net loss of $3,435,764 in 2020.

  • In 2021, we raised approximately $4.78 million in Regulation A equity offering. Subsequently, we raised an additional $1.2 million in 2022 through the same offering at $0.08.

  • Created a new business unit – Waste to Energy Solutions. We convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas (“RNG”), hydrogen and BioChar which are sold or used by our customers.

  • Created a new business unit – Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions. We bring a wealth of experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies so they can identify, design and incorporate clean energy solutions in their projects.

  • Finalized agreement on $15M renewable energy processing facility to convert 10,000 tons per year of clean woody feedstock into an estimated 20,000 MWh electricity/year. In addition, the facility will produce 1,400 metric tons of BioChar and 26,000 MMBTU of heat per year. In addition, working on follow up projects in Massachusetts and California.

  • Secured $1.5M of sales order for the installation of Clean Cycle Waste Heat Generators in the US and Europe and built a strong pipeline of opportunities for the Clean Cycle unit as a result of the recently introduced incentives both at the federal and state levels for heat to power generation.

  • Acquisition of Leading Wave Limited (LWL), a liquified natural gas (LNG) trading company in China.

  • Obtained a 15% equity stake in Heze Hongyuan Natural Gas (HHNG), a local pipeline operator in the Shandong Province.

  • CETY Hong Kong established a frame work agreement for a future joint venture with the overseas investment arm of a large gas enterprise in China called Shenzhen Gas (Hong Kong) International Co. Ltd. (“Shenzhen Gas”). The joint venture plans to acquire municipal natural gas operators in China with funds provided by Shenzhen Gas.

  • Improved our balance sheet and capital position to permit CETY to retain more resources and invest in more products and projects.

Kam Mahdi, CEO of Clean Energy Technologies stated, “Our revenue from waste heat recovcery solutions in 2021 was $1,014,707 compared to $930,882 in 2020 as we have been diminishing the legacy manufacturing business and shifting 100% of our focus to the clean energy technologies and solutions. Gross profit margin was decreased to $610,407 from $751,068 in 2020 due to an increase in material costs and logistics as a result of the pandemic and increase in the cost of our engineering consultants. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we had a net profit of $278,429 compared to a net loss of $3,435,764 for the same period in 2020. The increase in the net profit in 2021 was mainly due to the change in derivative liability associated with the payoff of convertible debt and lower interest expense from 2021 to 2020.

2021 was an eventful year for the company, We have made significant progress in improving our balance sheet and capital position to permit us to invest in more products and projects. In 2021, we raised approximately $4.78 million in a Regulation A equity offering.

We continue to take advantage of federal investment tax credits and state incentives that now include waste heat recovery as a recognized clean energy source making our Clean Cycle Generator and ORC systems more profitable to install. The acquisition of the LNG trading company and future acquisitions of municipal natural gas operators is going to create opportunities for us to sell our Waste Heat Recovery and Waste to Energy products in China and to provide engineering, consulting and project management services.

We also established new partnership to support selling more equipment and leveraging our existing marketing channels to sell our HTAP Waste to Energy products and solutions to industrial clients and government agencies”.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) is a leader in the zero emission revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions converting waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions providing expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

# # #

FINANCIAL TABLES:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash

$

1,192,316

$

414,885

Accounts receivable - net

693,032

265,738

Lease receivable asset

217,584

217,584

Prepaid

40,380

Inventory

462,192

557,820

Total Current Assets

2,605,504

1,456,027

Property and Equipment - Net

33,016

53,432

Goodwill

747,976

747,976

LWL Intangibles

1,468,709

-

Long-term financing receivables - net

684,770

752,500

License

354,322

354,322

Patents

115,569

127,445

Right of use asset - long term

395,607

606,569

Other Assets

26,801

25,400

Total Non Current assets

3,793,754

2,667,644

Total Assets

$

6,432,274

$

4,123,671

Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit)

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

606,814

$

1,544,544

Accrued Expenses

143,847

503,595

Customer Deposits

24,040

82,730

Warranty Liability

100,000

100,000

Deferred Revenue

33,000

33,000

Derivative Liability

256,683

2,008,802

Facility Lease Liability - current

213,474

249,132

Line of Credit

1,169,638

1,680,350

Notes payable - GE

2,498,076

2,442,154

Convertible Notes Payable (net of discount of $26,919 and $170,438 respectively)

1,193,341

541,426

Related Party Notes Payable

626,210

600,075

Total Current Liabilities

6,865,123

9,785,809

Long-Term Debt:

Related Party Notes Payable (net of discount of $0 and $0 Respectively

1,081,085

1,092,622

Notes payable - PPL

-

110,700

Facility Lease Liability - long term

207,778

373,112

Net Long-Term Debt

1,288,863

1,576,434

Total Liabilities

8,153,986

11,362,243

Commitments and contingencies

$

-

$

-

Stockholders’ (Deficit)

Preferred D stock, stated value $100 per share; 20,000 shares authorized; 7,500 shares and 7,500 shares issued and 0 and 4,500 outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively

-

450,000

Common stock, $.001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 821,169,656 and 943,569,148 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

943,569

821,171

Shares to be issued

-

61,179

Additional paid-in capital

14,777,708

9,080,560

Accumulated deficit

(17,423,930

)

(17,651,482

)

(1,702,653

)

(7,238,572

)

Non-controlling interest

(19,059

)

-

Total Stockholders’ (Deficit)

(1,721,712

)

(7,238,572

)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit

$

6,432,274

$

4,123,671

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
December 31,

2021

2020

Sales

$

1,300,439

$

1,406,005

Cost of Goods Sold

690,032

654,937

Gross Profit

610,407

751,068

General and Administrative

General and Administrative expense

488,177

480,812

Salaries

772,463

495,269

Travel

145,170

86,292

Professional Fees

155,241

111,318

Facility lease and Maintenance

346,454

363,643

Consulting

243,371

157,149

Bad Debt Expense

-

259,289

Depreciation and Amortization

32,292

32,912

Total Expenses

2,183,167

1,986,684

Net Profit / (Loss) From Operations

(1,572,760

)

(1,235,616

)

Change in derivative liability

1,752,119

(1,270,099

)

Gain / (Loss) on debt settlement and write down

868,502

399,181

Interest and Financing fees

(769,369

)

(1,329,230

)

Net Profit / (Loss) Before Income Taxes

278,492

(3,435,764

)

Income Tax Expense

-

-

Net Profit / (Loss)

278,492

(3,435,764

)

Non-controlling interest

(19,059

)

-

Net Profit / (Loss) attributable to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

297,551

(3,435,764

)

Per Share Information:

Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding and dilluted

900,774,064

767,861,170

Net Profit / (Loss) per common share basic and dilluted

$

0.00

$

(0.00

)


Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
for the years ended December 31,

2021

2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net Income / ( Loss )

$

278,492

$

(3,435,764

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

32,292

32,912

Bad debt expense

-

259,289

Gain on debt settlement

(868,502

)

(399,181

)

Shares issued for commitment fee

54,266

73,421

Change in debt discount and Financing fees

321,517

516,710

Change in derivative liability

(1,752,119

)

1,270,099

Changes in assets and liabilities:

(Increase) decrease in right of use asset

210,962

215,715

(Increase) decrease in lease liability

(200,993

)

(209,613

)

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(359,593

)

10,731

(Increase) decrease in inventory

$

95,629

72,384

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable

(44,855

)

230,200

Other (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses

(379,239

)

55,666

Other (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses related party

118,286

118,286

Other (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue

-

(14,750

)

Other (Decrease) increase in customer deposits

(58,690

)

(226,500

)

Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities

(2,552,547

)

(1,430,395

)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Investment in CETY HK

(1,500,000

)

Purchase property plant and equipment

-

-

Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities

(1,500,000

)

-

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Bank Overdraft / (Repayment)

-

(1,480

)

Payment on notes payable and lines of credit

(906,112

)

(507,168

)

Payment on notes payable related party

0

(35,000

)

Proceeds from notes payable and lines of credit

975,000

1,150,502

Proceeds from notes payable related party

-

60,000

Stock issued for cash

4,761,090

1,171,020

Cash Flows Provided By Financing Activities

4,829,978

1,837,874

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

777,431

407,479

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

414,885

7,406

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$

1,192,316

$

414,885

Supplemental Cashflow Information:

Interest Paid

$

187,207

$

200,671

Taxes Paid

$

-

$

-

Supplemental Non-Cash Disclosure

Discount on derivatives

$

-

$

413,113

Shares issued for preferred conversions

$

450,000

$

200,000

Shares issued for debt conversion conversions

$

423,011

$

198,800

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 which contains, among other matters, risk factors and finaical footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

DISCLAIMER

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@cetyinc.com

Contact:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

2990 Redhill Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

949.273.4990 main

949.273.4990 fax

www.cetyinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global Are Falling Today

    The company reported earnings results and announced it will hold a meeting that could lead to the stock being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

    The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production.

  • Bank of America Q1 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Bank of America.

  • Should You Investigate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) At US$76.05?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS ). The company's stock received...

  • Why Shares of Charles Schwab Are Falling Today

    Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) had fallen nearly 9% as of 11:26 a.m. ET today after the company reported disappointing earnings results for the first quarter of 2022. Charles Schwab reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 on revenue of nearly $4.7 billion. Although interest revenue in the quarter is up more than $300 million on a year-over-year basis, trading revenue fell by more than $250 million.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Buy Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “International Growth ACWI ex-U.S. Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy underperformed its MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. The Strategy had losses across nine of the 10 sectors in which […]

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Prem Watsa

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Prem Watsa. To skip the details about Prem Watsa’s history and investment philosophy, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Prem Watsa. Prem Watsa is the founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings. Some […]

  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) investors are sitting on a loss of 65% if they invested a year ago

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Clover Health Investments...

  • 4 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These tech businesses are posting significant sales growth while riding transformational megatrends.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    “Are you allowed to say this?” one user tweeted. “No,” Dorsey replied.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Russia Has Found No Place Yet to Invest Reserves After Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank conceded it’s found no clear alternatives to the world’s major reserve currencies after sanctions over the war with Ukraine left it in possession of only yuan and gold.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsBe

  • News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Forecasts

    Cenovus Energy Inc. ( TSE:CVE ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Netflix, Tesla to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick discusses earnings expectations for Netlix and Tesla.&nbsp;

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.