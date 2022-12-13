U.S. markets closed

Clean energy technologies market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global clean energy technologies market size is expected to grow by USD 94,999.86 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clean Energy Technologies Market 2023-2027

Global clean energy technologies market - Five forces

The global clean energy technologies market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of buyers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

Global clean energy technologies market Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global clean energy technologies market as a part of the renewable electricity market, which covers companies engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity using renewable sources. Growth of the global renewable electricity market will be driven by factors such as supporting policies and targets for deployment of renewable power, declining costs of renewable energy technologies, increasing demand for renewable power, technological advances, the declining price of Li-ion batteries, and change in global energy mix.

Global clean energy technologies market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global clean energy technologies market Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology, end-user, and region.

  • The hydropower segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. These hydropower plants can provide flood protection as well as irrigation services. Moreover, very large reservoirs can retain several years of average inflows. Such benefits will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global clean energy technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global clean energy technologies market.

  • APAC will account for 29% of the global clean energy technologies market during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for clean energy technologies in the region. The adoption of these technologies has increased to reduce carbon emissions. As per the IEA, global CO2 emissions declined by over 5% in Q1 2020 when compared to Q1 2019. These factors will drive the growth of the clean energy technologies market in the region during the forecast period.

Global clean energy technologies market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

  • The rising demand for clean energy sources is driving market growth. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have increased the demand for electricity.

  • Fossil fuels are the major sources of energy, which has led to an increase in CO2 emissions. As a result, the demand for clean energy sources is increasing globally.

  • Moreover, factors such as the decarbonization of the power sector and stringent regulations to curb carbon emissions will fuel the market during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

  • The rising popularity of clean coal technology is a key trend in the market. Clean coal technologies help reduce the environmental impact of coal-fired power generation.

  • To improve plant efficiencies, innovations such as direct coal fuel cells, supercritical CO2, and integrated gasification fuel cells are being explored. Such technologies will ensure significantly high efficiencies.

  • Coal-fired power plant owners are upgrading subcritical units with high-efficiency clean coal technologies. For instance, in March 2018, Siemens was awarded a high-efficiency steam turbine modernization and upgrade project in China.

  • Hence, the rising adoption of clean coal technologies is expected to lower carbon emissions, which, in turn, will support the growth of the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Challenges associated with the availability of renewable sources of energy are impeding the market growth.

  • Solar output depends on various factors, such as solar irradiation, degree of shade, and panel efficiency. However, these factors vary based on weather and climatic conditions. As a result, secondary power sources such as wind power, grid power, and hybrid generator are required to support solar PV systems.

  • Moreover, issues related to the availability and storage of renewable sources can impede the growth of the global clean energy technologies market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this clean energy technologies market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the clean energy technologies market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the clean energy technologies market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the clean energy technologies market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of clean energy technologies market vendors

Related reports:

  • The wind energy market size is expected to grow by USD 41.75 billion with a CAGR of 7.75% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The residential solar energy market size is expected to grow by USD 54.36 billion with a CAGR of 37.4% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by technology (li-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Clean Energy Technologies Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

191

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023 -2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 94,999.86 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 29%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd., Acciona SA, Canadian Solar Inc., Enercon Services Inc., Envision Group, First Solar Inc., General Electric Co., Invenergy, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems AS, Xcel Energy Inc., and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global clean energy technologies market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Hydropower - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Clean coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Wind - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Solar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Acciona SA

  • 12.4 Envision Group

  • 12.5 General Electric Co.

  • 12.6 Invenergy

  • 12.7 JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 12.10 Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Siemens AG

  • 12.14 Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Vestas Wind Systems AS

  • 12.16 Xcel Energy Inc.

  • 12.17 Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Clean Energy Technologies Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-energy-technologies-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301699455.html

SOURCE Technavio

