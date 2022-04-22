U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

Clean Energy Technologies Market Size in China to increase by 398.03 Gigawatts |Favorable government regulations to boost market growth| Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report, the Clean Energy Technologies Market in China will witness a YOY growth of 10.75% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by technology (clean coal, hydropower, wind power, solar power, and others) and end-user (industries, buildings, and others). One of the main drivers of the clean energy technology market growth in China is favorable government laws.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Clean Energy Technologies Market in China by Technology and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The clean Energy Technologies Market in China is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Envision Energy USA Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

  • JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.

  • Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

  • Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The clean energy technologies market share growth in China by the clean coal segment will be significant during the forecast period. Clean coal technologies are used to increase the efficiency of coal-fired power plants while also lowering the environmental effect of coal-fired power generation by lowering CO2 and other hazardous emissions.

Furthermore, one of the ways for achieving high efficiency and low emissions is to improve steam-generating boilers. Supercritical, ultra-supercritical, circulating fluidized bed combustion, combined heat and power (CHP), IGCC, and CCS are examples of clean coal technologies that can achieve this. The segment's expansion will be fueled by the variety of technologies available over the projected period.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Product Insights and News

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - The company only has one operating segment, which is a vertically integrated solar power product manufacturing business that includes silicon ingots, wafers, cells, and solar modules.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers half-cell technology with minimal shade loss in specific shading circumstances.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - The company manufactures wind turbine generators, water turbine plants, thin film PV modules, geothermal power plants, and other items.

Know more about this market's Product Insight along with the Parent Market Analysis. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the main drivers of the clean energy technology market growth in China is favorable government laws. Another important factor driving the clean energy technology market in China is the growing popularity of hybrid power projects. Competition from alternative sources of energy, on the other hand, is one of the factors impeding the growth of the clean energy technology market in China.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Clean Energy Technologies Market in China.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Captive Power Generation Market in India by End-user and Fuel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Power Market in Azerbaijan by End-user and Source - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Clean Energy Technologies Market Scope in China

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.86%

Market growth 2022-2026

398.03 GW

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.75

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Envision Energy USA Ltd., General Electric Co., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Electric Utilities

2.2.1 Electricity generation

2.2.2 Electricity transmission

2.2.3 Electricity distribution

2.2.4 End-customers

2.2.5 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Technology- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Clean coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Clean coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Clean coal- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hydro power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Hydro power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Hydro power- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wind power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Wind power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Wind power- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Solar power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Solar power- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Solar powers- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 33: End-user- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 34: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Industries- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Buildings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 42: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Favorable government regulations

8.1.2 Increase in investments in clean energy technologies

8.1.3 Rising demand for clean energy

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Competition from other sources of energy

8.2.2 High costs of clean energy technologies

8.2.3 Availability and storage challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing popularity of hybrid power projects

8.3.2 Rising popularity of clean coal technologies

8.3.3 Development of zero-energy buildings

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

Exhibit 47: Vendor Landscape

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Envision Energy USA Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Envision Energy USA Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Envision Energy USA Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Envision Energy USA Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Envision Energy USA Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 53: General Electric Co. - Overview

Exhibit 54: General Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: General Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.5 JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 75: Siemens AG - Overview

Exhibit 76: Siemens AG - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Siemens AG – Key news

Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 82: Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-energy-technologies-market-size-in-china-to-increase-by-398-03-gigawatts-favorable-government-regulations-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301529170.html

SOURCE Technavio

