Clean Energy Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 81.65 Billion | Increase in Investments in Clean Energy Technologies to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Clean Energy Technologies Market by Technology (Hydropower, Clean coal, Wind, Solar, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the clean energy technologies market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 81.65 billion. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Clean Energy Technologies Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The increase in investments in clean energy technologies and rising demand for clean energy sources are some of the key market drivers. Stringent government regulations on minimizing carbon emissions and promotion of clean energy technologies such as solar PV and wind farm across the world has increased considerably in the recent years. Furthermore, in a view to promote the usage of green technologies, there has been a rise in investments in clean energy technologies such as solar energy, nuclear energy, and energy-efficient coal-fired power generation. This will further fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

However, factors such as competition from other sources of energy will challenge market growth. The use of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, natural gas, and other non-renewable energy sources accounts for a significant portion of the global energy mix which is expected to impede the growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the cost of the establishment of renewable energy farms for power generation is quite high, and the power output from renewable sources is not at par compared with the output from non-renewable sources such as coal and natural gases. Such factors are projected to negatively impact the growth of the global clean energy technologies market during the forecast period.

Story continues

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Analysis:

The clean energy technologies market report is segmented by Technology (Hydropower, Clean coal, Wind, Solar, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW). The hydropower technology segment led the highest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest market revenue as the hydropower plants not only produce electricity but also offer irrigation facilities and protection from floods. APAC will be the leading region with 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for clean energy technologies in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of this region can be attributed to the significant increase in the global clean energy demand by APAC countries such as China, India, and Japan and the gradual decline in most carbon-intensive fuels will facilitate the clean energy technologies market growth in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Vendor Analysis

The clean energy technologies market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are engaging in product launches and strategic initiatives to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, In September 2021, ENERCON GmbH launched its E-160 EP5 E3, a 14-meter-long machine house featuring built-in electrical systems. In July 2021, Nordex SE announced a new strategic collaboration with TPI Composites in Mexico. In September 2021, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA launched a recyclable wind turbine blade for commercial use offshore.

Some Companies Classified as Dominant Players Covered in this Report are:

ENERCON GmbH

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Nordex SE

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Vestas Wind System AS

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Solar PV Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hybrid Power Systems Market by Technology, End user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Clean Energy Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 81.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ENERCON GmbH, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Nordex SE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, and Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-energy-technologies-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-81-65-billion--increase-in-investments-in-clean-energy-technologies-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301475171.html

SOURCE Technavio