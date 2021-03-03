Clean Group Explains Why Their Office Cleaning Service Is Preferred in Sydney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 /Clean Group, a cleaning services company based in Australia has explained why the professional cleaning service is preferred by most offices in Sydney and neighbouring areas. They want to emphasise that their service has achieved a reputation of being one of the best in the area and it even comes with a 100 percent guarantee, which means that if the client is not satisfied with the work done, the client will simply need to inform them within 24 hours and they will fix the problem for free.

Suji Siv, CEO and owner of the Clean Group, says, "When we founded Clean Group 20 years ago, we put in place systems and training to allow our clients to experience extraordinary levels of cleanliness, customer care, and sanitisation in a consistent manner. That's why some of Australia's top and most quality-focused companies prefer to hire Clean Group for the cleaning requirements of their offices and buildings. And that's also why we now operate in Australia and have a team of more than 50 professional cleaners."

In addition to the extremely high quality and guaranteed cleaning provided, another important factor that makes them stand out among the crowd is the speed in which they perform the cleaning, which is half the usual time but twice as clean due to their use of advanced cleaning equipment like the i-mop scrubber. They also provide reliable virus protection through their electrostatic virus shield and disinfection process. And they make sure that cross-contamination, or the inadvertent transfer of germs from one room to another, is prevented.

Another key factor that distinguishes their office cleaning service from others is their assurance that they always use safe and environmentally friendly cleaning products that minimise their carbon footprint and gets rid of allergens and other contaminants. In addition, they are a one-stop cleaning service, which means that they serve all cleaning needs for an office or building, including steam cleaning, upholstery cleaning, deep cleaning, pressure washing, rubbish removal, and window and glass cleaning, etc.

Story continues

Furthermore, they provide each client with a dedicated account manager, which means each client has one point of contact to ensure efficient coordination and communication. And they always ensure that their prices are affordable.

The state-of-the-art cleaning equipment that they utilise includes the HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner. This is used to make sure that indoor air quality is acceptable. This means that employees in the office will not inhale contaminants that may result into allergic reactions and serious asthma attacks. They also have the i-mop floor scrubber, which is an advanced cleaning machine that can clean floors and other surfaces much more quickly when compared to cleaning with a wet mop. The i-mop is provided with twin counter-rotating brushes that can provide 90 percent cleaner floors and other surfaces. It has colour-coded accessories to prevent cross-contamination, and its suction technology is so powerful that it can make a floor surface dry and clean in a short time.

They also use microfibres for their cleaning cloths, mops and other cleaning materials for fast and more thorough cleaning. These are synthetic cloths made from a combination of nylon and polyester, and they have a net-like surface that can trap more dust, dirt, and water to make it much more effective in eliminating dust and dirt from surfaces. And because they absorb more water compared to regular cloths, there will be much less consumption of water and cleaning products, which is better for the environment.

They also offer COVID-19 protection shield and disinfection making use of TGA approved disinfecting solutions that can kill up to 99.9 percent of germs, such as bacteria and viruses, for a period of up to 30 days. To prevent COVID-19, they perform regular cleaning, sanitisation, and disinfection, especially for those places and surfaces that are frequently touched by people.

Businesses in Sydney and surrounding areas interested in learning more about the services offered by Clean Group may want to visit their website or contact them through the telephone or via email.

###

For more information about Clean Group, contact the company here:

Clean Group

Suji Siv

1300 141 946

sales@cleangroup.email

14 Carrington St, Sydney NSW 2000

SOURCE: Clean Group





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/633314/Clean-Group-Explains-Why-Their-Office-Cleaning-Service-Is-Preferred-in-Sydney



