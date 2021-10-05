Clean Group Offers Comprehensive Commercial Building Cleaning & Maintenance Services At Affordable Price in Sydney

Sydney, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group, one of the prominent providers of commercial cleaning & office cleaning services in Sydney, is offering high-quality cleaning services and solutions to Sydney businesses at the best rates in the market. The company offers a complete range of business cleaning solutions as well as specialised cleaning services, including after builders cleaning, building maintenance, exterior cleaning, NDIS cleaning, window cleaning, carpet cleaning, and disinfection services.

“As one of the most sought-after cleaning companies in Sydney, we are trusted to offer premium quality property cleaning services at the best rates in the market. Plus, you get Clean Group’s certification of quality cleaning along with a 100% satisfaction rate. We can provide a free onsite quote for all your cleaning needs anywhere in Sydney. Call us to book now,” says Suji Siv, owner and CEO of Clean Group.

Commercial cleaning team

Clean Group offers commercial cleaning services for high-rise buildings and strata, including both residential and commercial premises. For strata buildings, they offer all types of cleaning, from interior cleaning to window cleaning and high-rise exterior window cleaning. They have an in-house team of trained strata cleaners with access to best-in-class resources and cleaning equipment for cleaning commercial high rise buildings. “Our cleaners are provided with adequate training and can handle all kinds of high-rise cleaning jobs with full safety and precision.”

Besides regular cleaning of commercial buildings such as offices, malls, schools, childcare centres, hospitals, etc., the company can also handle basic building maintenance tasks, including garden cleaning and maintenance, strata building maintenance and care, floor polishing, painting, among others. For NDIS members and participants, Clean Group offers complete cleaning and maintenance services, from the routine cleaning of homes to garden maintenance, toilet cleaning, garbage removal, and others. “We provide affordable & complete Commercial Building Maintenance Cleaning solutions to businesses all over Sydney.”

Business cleaning is totally different from home cleaning. It’s more specific and delicate and, therefore, needs professional expertise. To know how to keep a business space clean and to actually be able to do it are two different things. First, business owners/managers do not usually have the time to oversee the day-to-day cleaning needs of their premises. Moreover, they would need a variety of tools and cleaning equipment along with proper knowledge of how to cleaning a business space for safe & effective results. A better and more convenient option is to outsource commercial cleaning services.

Clean Group not only offers regular business and office cleaning in Sydney, but also has a team for commercial building exterior cleaning. That is, their team can handle all kinds of exterior cleaning works, for buildings of all types and sizes. “For commercial buildings, including high-rise buildings, we offer exterior cleaning services including exterior wall cleaning, window cleaning, swimming pools, glazing, graffiti removal, decking cleaning, car park cleaning, and others.”

For the cleaning of high rise buildings and windows, Clean Group cleaners use advanced and safety-focused equipment and setup that is certified for safety. They have good experience in the cleaning of strata buildings and provide all the resources for a perfect cleaning job. Their cleaners use proper protective gear and high-tech tools as well as follow all the possible safety precautions. In terms of quality and safety, Clean Group is certainly one of the best high rise building & window cleaning companies in Sydney.

Another reason why Clean Group is a favoured choice for cleaning by hundreds of Sydney businesses is the use of eco-friendly cleaning products by their team. “All our cleaning supplies and methods are certified environmentally friendly. We use chemicals that are allowed and safe and have zero toxins. So, we keep your premises clean and your people safe.”

Even in terms of price, Clean Group is one of the most affordable commercial showroom cleaning services providers. Their cleaning service prices are nearly half that of other famous cleaning companies, while they offer the same or even better quality services. This is one of the reasons why small businesses & corporates prefer this company over the competition.

Sydney businesses looking for inexpensive & efficient commercial high rise building cleaning services can visit the Clean Group website.

