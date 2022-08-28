Clean home, Enjoy life, GWEICH home appliances first launched

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GWEICH, a smart home appliance brand, recently announced that it will launch two star products in the Indonesian market on the 30th of this month: GWEICH intelligent vacuum cleaner GWV-20W06 and GWEICH air fryer GWA-45M01, which will be the first time that GWEICH home appliance products appear in the Indonesian market.

GWEICH was founded by American engineer Weichel Geller in 2014. GWEICH focuses on advanced bionic science and technology and female experience design, and is committed to providing healthy and comfortable high-quality home life for new middle-class families in Southeast Asia.

GWEICH household vacuum cleaner, refuse secondary pollution

There are many imperceptible dust in the indoor environment. The dust generated by the traditional household vacuum cleaner during the working process is often ignored by people. Yolanda, industrial designer of GWEICH, said: "the innovative cleaning method and cleaning effect of GWEICH intelligent household vacuum cleaner are what the new middle-class families in Southeast Asia urgently need."

GWEICH has innovated and developed the industry-leading bionic cleaning technology, greatly improving the utilization rate of air volume, so that GWEICH intelligent household cleaner has long-lasting and strong suction. The advanced whole machine is sealed with a 7 filtration system, which can separate large particles of garbage, absorb fine dust, accurately capture and lock the dust, so that the vacuum cleaner can filter 99.97% of the dust to 0.3μmfine dust [1] to discharge clean air and eliminate secondary pollution during cleaning.

GWEICH air fryer · Enjoy visual life

More and more new middle-class women in Southeast Asia are constantly upgrading their demand for "high-quality life". The multifunctional air frying pan with a large window can bring them a wonderful cooking experience.

GWEICH visual air fryer

GWEICH air fryer is equipped with a 6-inch double-layer semi transparent anti scalding window to make the cooking process visible throughout the whole process, so that people can observe the cooking state of food at all times. The inner side of the air fryer is equipped with a steam water box. While cooking with 360° circulating hot air, the high-temperature steam can replenish water in all directions, making the food crisp and tender, delicious and juicy, while retaining more nutrients. Cook freely and enjoy a healthy life.

GWEICH will promote two products at the lowest price on August 30. GWEICH's official TikTok account has also prepared a lot of exquisite gifts, which will last 10 hours of live interaction with users in the TikTok live room on the same day (12:00 - 22:00).

GWEICH, essentials for free lifestyle.

[1] Data are from GWEICH laboratory.

