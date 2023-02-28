Clean Juice Reinvigorates Cashew Milks, Introduces New Cold-Pressed Flavor to All Organic Menu

Leading USDA-Certified Organic Franchise Focuses on Innovation to Drive Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Organic Cashew Milks and Blue Cold-Pressed Juice are the latest rising stars of innovation at Clean Juice®, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise. The leading fast-casual restaurant announced today its completion of a multi-phase transition to centralized processing and distribution of its Cashew Milks and bottled Cold-Pressed Juices with the introduction of its reinvigorated 3 Cashew Milks products and its new Blue cold-pressed juice featuring blue spirulina. Each is made with the highest quality, carefully sourced superfood organic ingredients to properly nourish its guests with an incredibly appealing taste and without preservatives, additives, chemicals, or fillers rampant in competitor products.

"Clean Juice is hot out of the gate in 2023, with our high-pressure processing transition completed and new menu offerings landing in stores nationwide," says Clean Juice CEO and Co-Founder Landon Eckles. "Blue is simply delicious because its pineapple-lemon mix is refreshing, and it features blue spirulina, a powerful superfood alga that offers antioxidants with detoxifying value. And the best part of our organic Cashew Milks, other than being low in sugar, rich in heart-healthy fats and proteins, and a great source of copper and magnesium, is that it's an amazing energy source - something we all need to power through our busy days!"

Named one of America's favorite restaurant chains by Newsweek, Clean Juice stores across the nation have effectively completed the transition from in-house bottled cold-pressed juice production to high-pressure processing directly on a farm in the Central Valley of California, where the freshly grown produce is harvested at the peak of its taste, cold-pressed, pressurized, bottled then distributed across the country in 33 states where stores operate. After a lengthy nine-month, three-phase journey to simplify its operation. Clean Juice fulfills its promise to serve only the highest-quality, USDA-certified organic farm-fresh ingredients to its guests at a more affordable price while simplifying the operation for Franchise Partners nationwide. The move solves the riddle of processing organic produce without heat, chemical preservatives, or additives while maintaining organic produce's natural benefits and farm-to-bottle freshness.

Heart Healthy Cashew Milk is Clean Juice's Differentiator

Clean Juice's multi-phased transition ended with Cashew Milks, which requires a specialized process called ultra-high temperature (UHT). Because cashew milk has less acidity, it requires heat to kill foodborne pathogens and ensure a tasty and safe product. This not only improves product consistency (and guest satisfaction), but more importantly, it treats potential foodborne pathogens, making the product safer for longer. Acidity is a significant contributor to increasing the safety of the product. Because the juices all contain ingredients with higher levels of acidity, HPP is a viable option for the juices, but not the milks. With the process of the new milk in place, White, Cacao, and Cashew Milk Latte flavors will be offered the same flavor profile our guests have enjoyed for years.

Cashews are a versatile treat nut with significant health benefits such as preventing heart disease, reducing cholesterol, lowering inflammation, and regulating blood pressure. It also maintains bone density, improves mental clarity and mood, and can prevent migraine headaches. Clean Juice is the only known restaurant or juice bar to offer cashew milk as a base, compared to almond, oat, or soy milk bases.

Blue Spirulina Detoxifies & Energizes

Blue is the newest natural, organic product innovation in the cold-pressed category since the company added Pink to the line-up in June 2019. Blue is filled with organic lemon and pineapple – excellent sources of Vitamin C and agave, a natural vegan sweetener phytonutrient. And the detoxifying powers of blue spirulina to energize and reduce blood pressure.

"Not only is this new bottle of juice refreshing and puts out the beach vibes to our guests, it's also incredibly healthy thanks to blue spirulina. What's more, it just looks great and complements the color palette of our other juices," said B. Quick Chadwick, chief marketing officer.

Clean Juice continues to receive a steady flow of development leads and discovery calls from existing Franchise Partners and new prospects who want to bring healthy, organic fast casual food options to their communities. Clean Juice has 203 store units in its system, with 131 open and operating and another 70+ in development since it began franchising in 2016.

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow became a Franchise Partner after opening his first store in Jacksonville, FL, and is also the first Clean Juice national ambassador. There are more than 130 stores open and operating, with another 70+ in development.

