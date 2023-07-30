'Clean this mess up': A 70-year-old with no retirement savings and sketchy income asked Dave Ramsey for help. The guru was at a loss for words — until he learned about 1 indulgence

For many Americans, retirement means finally being free to live on your terms. But you’re going to need cash on hand to pay for your daily expenses, and lots of it.

So what do you do if you’re nearing retirement and don’t have a penny put toward it?

On an episode of The Ramsey Show, a 70-year-old named Janice shared how she and her husband are in that very situation. Unfortunately, the predicament Janice described is common. According to a 2023 study published by Credit Karma, 27% of Americans aged 59 and up don’t have any retirement savings.

Janice and her husband had $25,000 cash in savings and a home worth about $250,000, with $27,000 left to pay off. They also owed $11,000 on a car. The biggest issue, Janice told Ramsey, was that she and her husband disagreed over how to allocate the $25,000 saved.

“My husband wants to take the money that we have and pay off the car, and then take those $350-per-month car payments and pay off the house,” Janice said. “My problem is I’m so stressed I at least want to have a house to live in … so I need some help here.”

The couple received $2,000 per month in Social Security payments and Janice was making around $2,000 on top of this as a home cleaner. She said her husband was able to work here and there, but physical limitations prevented him from earning a steady income.

The couple also had issues with medical bills and “bad cash investments” that added to their financial woes.

At first, Ramsey seemed completely stumped. He then questioned Janice about the car. She revealed the couple actually has three, including a roadster worth around $10,000.

“I’m sorry but the roadster is gone,” Ramsey said. “I’m sure that’s going to break his heart but I’m sorry. It’s gone.”

Assuming $25,000 savings combined with another $10,000 from selling the roadster, Ramsey advised Janice to pay off the other car, keep $15,000 as an emergency fund and put the rest toward the house. He also suggested she and her husband get to work paying off the rest of their home in the next year and a half.

“Because with no debt at all, you can make it,” he said. “It’s not going to be pretty, but you can make it.”

From there, Ramsey directed Janice to cut spending except on essentials.

“If you want to keep this house you’re going to start living like you’re completely bankrupt,” he told Janice. “Because you have to clean this mess up. You do not have wiggle room here.”

Ramsey made it clear there that she had no time to spare. With a husband that cannot work much and with her cleaning job causing stress, Janice could find it a short matter of time before all the work income dries up.

However, the finance guru did point to another option to create breathing room.

Ramsey told Janice the couple could “end up selling your house and buy a condo for $100,000 and have a $100,000 slush fund to live on and have a life.

“Now you can go ahead and do that if you want,” he said. “That’s your retirement home.”

He’s right. While the average cost of a condo in Oklahoma City is greater than $100,000, there were several listed on Realtor.com under $100,000 as of mid-2023.

While moving is a creative solution, Ramsey guessed this would be emotionally painful for the couple. But as he noted, “It’s time to make a choice.”

