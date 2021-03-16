U.S. markets open in 9 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,917.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,129.50
    +51.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,345.10
    -10.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.90
    -0.49 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.50
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.31
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1939
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    -0.0280 (-1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    20.03
    -0.66 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    -0.0030 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1360
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,539.11
    -5,661.32 (-9.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.05
    -107.19 (-8.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,749.70
    -11.77 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,938.47
    +171.50 (+0.58%)
     

Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or “MOVE”). The Company is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set forth in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated February 8, 2021, were approved at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on Monday, March 15, 2021.

At the Meeting, the shareholders approved and ratified the Company's amended and restated investment policy (“Investment Policy”) to include the renewable energy sector as an area of investment focus for the Company. The shareholders also elected the board of directors, comprised of Mr. Johannes (Theo) van der Linde, Mr. Brendan Purdy, Mr. John Martin and Mr. Raghunath (Raghu) Kilambi.

Following the Meeting, Mr. Joel Dumaresq resigned as the Company’s Chief Executive Office (“CEO”) and Mr. Kilambi was appointed as the CEO and President. Mr. Dumaresq will continue to serve as the Company’s interim Chief Financial Officer. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Dumaresq for his many contributions to the Company while he served as its CEO.

Raghu Kilambi is an experienced technology investor and entrepreneur with over 25 years of global business experience in public and private investments, building businesses and creating shareholder value. He is currently CEO and CFO of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., an investee company of Clean Power Capital Corp. He is also a co-founder and advisor to the USA SPAC : Goal Acquisitions Corp. Raghu's experience with investments in emerging technologies will be an asset for the Company as it continues to seek additional investment opportunities in the following industries, in accordance with the Company’s Investment Policy that was approved and ratified at the Meeting: (i) renewable energy, which may include, without limitation, hydrogen & fuel cell technologies, wind power, solar power and geothermal power; and (ii) bio-medical, pharmaceutical, and naturopathic sectors, which may include medical or recreational cannabis.

He has raised over $1 billion of equity and debt capital for private and public companies in the USA and Canada and been involved in many M&A acquisitions and exits. Raghu’s experience includes operational management, financial reporting, corporate governance corporate finance, public offerings in USA, strategic acquisitions and investments, international business development and corporate restructuring in sectors including technology, telecom and clean technology.

Most recently, Raghu was Vice Chairman & CFO of California-based ConversionPoint (e-Commerce software/services) which was sold in 2 M&A exits in late 2019 and early 2020 after filing a Nasdaq IPO prospectus for an Oppenheimer-led IPO in 2019.

In addition, Raghu was previously the Co-Founder, CFO and Chief Strategy Officer of a leading VC-backed first generation application hosting company that grew from startup to $140 million in annual revenues and a peak Nasdaq market capitalization of over US $2 billion.

Raghu has also been an investor in companies that were acquired by Yahoo, eBay and CGI. He graduated with Great Distinction with a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Public Accounting from McGill University, and qualified as a Canadian Chartered Accountant (inactive).

The Company also announces that it has entered into an investor relations advisory services agreement with 1830012 Ontario Limited, operating as Circadian Group (“Circadian”) dated March 10, 2021 (the “IR Agreement”). Under the terms of the IR Agreement, Circadian will assist in providing the Company with a customized positive investment image and communicate that image to the investment community including, but not limited to, individual investors, family offices, institutional investors, hedge and other funds, broker dealers, equity trading firms and the public at large. As compensation for the services to rendered under the IR Agreement, the Company will pay $600,000 CAD over an initial term of 6 months. At the Company’s discretion, it may increase its cash marketing budget by up to $250,000 CAD.

The Company has also retained Mountain Capital Corp. (“MCC”) to provide strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services pursuant to a master services agreement dated March 8, 2021 (the “Marketing Agreement”). MCC will provide the Company with a three-month marketing campaign that will focus on content development, sponsored social media postings, sponsored article placement on select direct publisher sites and analytical reporting services. As compensation for the services rendered under the Marketing Agreement, the Company will pay $150,000 USD.

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

PowerTap Contact
Raghu Kilambi
raghu@hydrogenfueling.co

PR Contact Vito Palmeri AMW PR
c: 347.471.4488 | o: 212.542.3146
vito@amwpr.com

ON BEHALF OF THE CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Raghu Kilambi”

Raghu Kilambi
CEO
+1 (604) 687-2038
info@cleanpower.capital

Learn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Clean Power. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the Company’s ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward- looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward- looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Bill Ackman Gives Away $1.3 Billion in Coupang Stock After IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman gave away shares worth more than $1 billion of Coupang Inc., the e-commerce giant behind the biggest U.S. initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.The billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management donated 26.5 million shares to the Pershing Square Foundation, a donor-advised fund and another non-profit, he said in a tweet. The stake is worth about $1.3 billion, based on Coupang’s closing price on Friday.Coupang shares rose 41% in its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc., and while it’s still losing money, revenue almost doubled last year as the pandemic boosted online shopping.The company priced its share offering last week above a marketed range, raising $4.6 billion and valuing the company at approximately $60 billion. Coupang’s valuation is now about $87 billion giving founder Bom Kim a stake worth more than $8 billion.One of the biggest winners is SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son. His company owns the largest slice of Coupang, while Neil Mehta’s Greenoaks Capital is the second-largest shareholder. Rose Park Advisors, a venture capital firm co-founded by late Harvard professor Clayton Christensen and his son, Matt, also owns a stake.Ackman has a net worth of $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since he established the Pershing Square Foundation in 2006, it has committed more than $400 million in grants and social investments. Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman have served as co-trustees of the Foundation since 2019. At the end of September 2019, it reported $238 million in assets, according to a filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. government's account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out similar evidence. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

  • China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government wants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, because of growing concerns about the technology giant’s influence over public opinion in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter.Beijing expressed misgivings about Alibaba’s media holdings during several meetings dating to last year, said the person, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Government officials are particularly upset about the company’s influence over social media in China and its role in an online scandal, involving one of its executives.Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, has been at the center of a government crackdown that began last year, targeting the e-commerce giant and its finance affiliate Ant Group Co. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that China’s government is asking Alibaba to shed media properties.Ma and Alibaba quietly built up a sprawling portfolio of media assets over the years, spanning BuzzFeed-style online outlets, newspapers, television-production companies, social-media and advertising assets. Alibaba has a major stake in the Twitter-like Weibo and Youku, one of China’s biggest streaming services, as well as other online and print news outlets, including the SCMP, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.The discussion about selling the newspaper began last year, the person said. While no specific buyer has been identified, it is expected to be a Chinese entity.“Be assured that Alibaba’s commitment to SCMP remains unchanged and continues to support our mission and business goals,” Gary Liu, the newspaper company’s chief executive officer, told employees in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.Representatives for Alibaba in China and the U.S. didn’t respond to requests for comment.Bloomberg News reported in February that Beijing had grown alarmed about Alibaba’s media holdings after a scandal involving Jiang Fan, then the youngest partner at the e-commerce company. Posts about the scandal began disappearing from social media, including Weibo, drawing the ire of government officials.China’s internet watchdog penalized the microblogging site for interfering with the spread of opinions. The scale and speed with which the website removed posts rankled government officials, who saw it as crossing a line, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.“The country must pay attention to and crack down on this, because the power of capital can be used by us but also the enemy,” wrote Chinese commentator Song Qinghui, who contributes editorials to publications including state-backed media.Regulators were shocked at the extent of the company’s media interests after reviewing its holdings and asked it to come up with a plan to substantially curtail the interests, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.Beijing is concerned that Alibaba could use its media assets as a tool to control public opinion, creating a “vicious circle,” the person said. Already, the company’s media has played a role in influencing the general public’s view about the emerging fintech sector, the person said.Weibo shares fell 2.4% in U.S. trading, while Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares were little changed. Online media outlet 36kr Holdings Inc. slid 1.5% in New York.The expansive influence of Alibaba-backed media services is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its powerful propaganda apparatus.Ma is revered in China as one of the country’s most-successful entrepreneurs. But his fortunes have waned since he spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector.Read more about Ma’s expansive media holdings.Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling plans for Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering and opening an antitrust probe into Alibaba. His media holdings could prove even more problematic.China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls expanded last week with fines against Pony Ma’s conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. Top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Ant, Bloomberg reported.It isn’t clear whether Alibaba will need to sell all of its media assets, the Journal reported. Any plan that Alibaba comes up with will need approval from China’s senior leadership, according to the newspaper.(Updates with SCMP CEO comment in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders -source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • S&P 500 and Dow end session at record highs

    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record highs on Monday, as investors eyed an economic recovery from the coronavirus and awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs. In a concrete sign that the worst of the damage from the coronavirus pandemic may be over for the airline industry, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways said leisure bookings were rising.

  • Philippines National Grid Taps Banks for $1.5 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has picked banks to work on its initial public offering and has increased its targeted size to at least $1.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter, paving the way for the biggest listing in the nation’s history.The high-voltage electricity network operator, commonly known as NGCP, has selected Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG to work on the first-time share sale, said the people, asking not to be named as the process is private. It may also add other banks to help with the listing, they said.The company aims to raise about $1.5 billion from the IPO though the figure could go as high as $2 billion, the people said. NGCP is seeking a valuation of $8 billion to $10 billion from the share sale, which could happen as soon as the fourth quarter, the people said.At $1.5 billion, which is higher than Bloomberg News had previously reported, NGCP’s IPO will be the biggest ever in the Southeast Asian nation, surpassing the $1.3 billion Monde Nissin Corp. is seeking to raise in its upcoming first-time share sale. Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.’s, which raked in $621 million in 2013, is the largest in the Philippines to date, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as size and timing could still change, the people said. Representatives for Bank of America, JPMorgan, NGCP and UBS declined to comment.NGCP reached out to bankers to submit proposals for the prospective listing early this year, Bloomberg News reported in January.Under a law signed in 2008 that granted NGCP the franchise, the network operator is required to make a public offering of at least 20% of its outstanding capital within 10 years from the start of operation.NGCP was created as the result of a consortium including State Grid Corp. of China winning the 25-year concession to run the nation’s power transmission network in 2007. The company also counts Synergy Grid & Development Phils Inc. President Henry Sy Jr. and Prudential Guarantee & Assurance Inc. chairman Robert Coyiuto Jr. as shareholders.The power network operator officially started in 2009, according to its website. It has over 21,000 kilometers of transmission lines, 20,000 transmission towers and 140 substations. The IPO plan comes after the country’s energy regulatory commission denied NGCP’s request to further extend the deadline for the share sale. Senator Win Gatchalian urged the watchdog in October to issue an ultimatum on NGCP to comply with the requirement.(Updates with company assets in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ackman Has Given Away $1.3 Billion in Coupang After Early Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman gave away shares worth more than $1 billion of Coupang Inc., the e-commerce giant behind the biggest U.S. initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.The billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management donated 26.5 million shares to the Pershing Square Foundation, a donor-advised fund and another non-profit, he said in a tweet. The stake is worth about $1.3 billion, based on Coupang’s closing price on Friday.Coupang shares rose 41% in its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc., and while it’s still losing money, revenue almost doubled last year as the pandemic boosted online shopping.The company priced its share offering last week above a marketed range, raising $4.6 billion and valuing the company at approximately $60 billion. Coupang’s valuation is now about $87 billion giving founder Bom Kim a stake worth more than $8 billion.One of the biggest winners is SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son. His company owns the largest slice of Coupang, while Neil Mehta’s Greenoaks Capital is the second-largest shareholder. Rose Park Advisors, a venture capital firm co-founded by late Harvard professor Clayton Christensen and his son, Matt, also owns a stake.Ackman has a net worth of $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since he established the Pershing Square Foundation in 2006, it has committed more than $400 million in grants and social investments. Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman have served as co-trustees of the Foundation since 2019. At the end of September 2019, it reported $238 million in assets, according to a filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Mobile Considers A-Share Listing After U.S. Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd. is considering an A-share listing after the country’s largest wireless carrier was removed from the New York Stock Exchange under a Donald Trump-era investment ban, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-owned firm has discussed the potential offering with advisers as it looks for new avenues to fund its 5G network development, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Deliberations are at an early stage and China Mobile hasn’t decided the size and timeline of the listing, the people said.A representative for China Mobile said the company has been monitoring policies relating to A-share listings of red-chip companies, and that if there is any progress, it will make announcements when appropriate. Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong and incorporated internationally are often referred to as red-chip companies.Shares in China Mobile were up 3.3% in Hong Kong trading, after rising as much as 3.8%. They have climbed nearly 22% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $140 billion.The NYSE in January delisted the three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. -- to comply with an executive order by former president Donald Trump barring U.S. investments in Chinese firms deemed as having links with the military. The firms are appealing the NYSE’s moves.The company’s American depositary receipts accounted for less than 18 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) worth of shares, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January. All three carriers’ U.S. shares were illiquid and thinly traded, and the delisting would have a limited impact, the Chinese regulator said.China Mobile raised $4.2 billion in an initial public offering in 1997 with its shares listed in both Hong Kong and New York, according to its website. The company had explored a listing on the mainland in 2007 but it didn’t come to fruition in the end.A revival of the planned domestic share sale by the country’s largest carrier would follow that of China Telecom, which announced last week that it’s planning a second listing in Shanghai. The offering will help China Telecom tap diversified financing channels in both domestic and overseas capital markets, the company has said.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph and share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage an Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wanda’s Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain.Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020.Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.Wanda Commercial Management’s debt is rated non-investment grade by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.(Updates with credit rating profile in 16th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Falls After Weekend Rally Pushes Token to Fresh Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped Monday as traders eased up on stimulus-fueled bets that had powered the digital token to a fresh record over the weekend.The largest cryptocurrency slumped by as much as 9.2% before trading at $56,131 as of 1:04 p.m. in New York, after topping out at $61,742 on Saturday. Bitcoin reached its latest all-time high on optimism that some of the pandemic relief payments in the U.S. will end up chasing the digital token’s towering rally.“The stimulus news was bid up by everyone in the Bitcoin world over the weekend,” Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer for Arca, an investment management firm specializing in digital assets, said in a phone interview. “Then we came in last night, futures were flat, 10-year was flat, and all of a sudden that started to unwind because there wasn’t nearly as much of a bullish overtone as some of the Bitcoin traders thought there might be.”Dorman also pointed out how leverage in crypto markets can lead to selling pressure amid broader declines.“There’s just an insane amount of leverage in the system at all times,” he said. “During any period of exuberance, you see investors borrowing to lever up, and over the weekend we saw all the risk metrics we watch start to really get frothy. Generally, when that starts to happen, it’s only a matter of time before the slightest hiccup starts to liquidate those levered positions.”The lively debate over the scope for more stimulus-fueled gains, and whether it’s even possible to work out a long-term value for Bitcoin, continues apace. The token has climbed more than 1,000% in the past year, pushed higher by signs of increased institutional and corporate interest alongside the usual speculative demand.Crypto has seen “some good flow, with traders front running U.S. stimulus checks,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note, adding Bitcoin needs to stay above the previous high of just over $58,000 to bolster confidence in a “new bull leg.”Bitcoin-Gold Ratio Hits Record After Token’s 1,000% Jump: ChartJeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte, and Matt Maley of Miller Tabak + Co both see the potential for further gains based on some recent chart patterns. Bitcoin could rally toward $75,000 “very quickly,” Maley said. Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone has said $100,000 could be the next threshold.The fortunes of a range of companies are increasingly tied to the cryptocurrency, from listed Bitcoin miners and brokers to firms that have invested in the token.For instance, the correlation coefficient between Bitcoin and an equal-weighted basket of five stocks which have announced investments in the digital currency -- Tesla Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Square Inc., Meitu Inc. and Aker ASA -- has surged to an average of 0.72 this year from 0.26 in 2020.Crypto watchers are trying to gauge the outlook. Greg Waisman, the co-founder of the global payment network Mercuryo, said in emailed comments Sunday there is some recent “whale activity,” where coins from 2013 were being moved for the first time. Such events, he said, usually lead to selloffs.(An earlier version corrected Nick Jones’s title.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. government's account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out similar evidence. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

  • As mortgage rates keep surging, experts say borrowers shouldn't delay

    Before long, today's rates could look incredibly cheap.

  • Oil slips, retreats from gains notched on strong Chinese data

    Oil prices edged lower on Monday, pulling back from early gains fostered on strong Chinese economic news and ongoing supply restraint from major oil producers. Crude benchmarks have steadily climbed throughout 2021 as major oil producers restrained supply and coronavirus vaccine distribution quickened, feeding hopes of stronger economies and fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April settled at $65.39 a barrel, shedding 22 cents.

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)White House economist Heather Boushey underlined that Biden doesn’t intend to boost taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year. But for “folks at the top who’ve been able to benefit from this economy and haven’t been this hard hit, there’s a lot of room there to think about what kinds of revenue we can raise,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview Monday.An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with White House economist comments in first paragraph after bullet-pointed section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank governor under fire for role in RBS scandal

    Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey is accused of not disclosing a potential conflict of interest.

  • Robo Adviser Backed by Alibaba Seeks to Tame China Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kelvin Lei and Don Huang spent several months huddled in a corner of a Hong Kong university library, but they weren’t cramming for any exam. Back in 2015, the former DBS Bank Ltd. colleagues were looking to launch their robo-advisory startup and wanted to scrimp on office costs.“We were in the library for nine months,” Lei said in an interview from Hong Kong. “We didn’t have any money.”Today, the robo-services company they developed has more than 130 employees. Aqumon helps people build portfolios of global assets using data science and artificial intelligence. The startup is seeking to raise around $50 million in a Series B financing round this year from investors including banks, venture-capital firms and even sovereign funds.The firm, which offers its services through an app and also via financial institutions, is aiming for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that will value it at at least $1 billion within three to five years, said Lei, the chief executive officer of Magnum Research Ltd., the company behind Aqumon.The entrepreneurs are also planning to further expand beyond Hong Kong into the vast but potentially challenging mainland Chinese market, where automated financial services are still in their infancy. There are no major independent robo advisers in China, according to Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy that tracks China’s asset-management industry. About 15 fund companies, banks and brokerages, and a handful of fintech firms including Ant Group Co., offer the services, it says.Aqumon’s model of offering longer-term investment strategies tailored to different levels of risk tolerance aligns with the Chinese government’s goals, Lei said. They include avoiding the kind of frenetic trading that led to boom-and-bust cycles like the one in 2015. The app doesn’t provide margin loans.It remains to be seen whether Aqumon’s offering would appeal to Chinese investors. They’ve tended to focus on short-term returns, preferring to trade for themselves based on information gained from media reports, research notes, stock websites and social media rather than entrusting money to professional advisers. Trading accounts held by Chinese individuals reached more than 181 million as of February, more than 99% of all accounts, according to China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp.At the same time, the fate of robo-advisers in the U.S. and Europe sounds a warning. Many services struggled after being all the rage among Wall Street banks just several years earlier. UBS Group AG shut down its SmartWealth robo adviser in 2018, while Investec Plc closed its service a year later. Like other big players, UBS now offers a robo-human hybrid service.Those that have tasted success include Betterment in the U.S., which has about $21 billion in assets under management, according to its website. Those with the biggest user bases, like Intuit Inc.’s budget tracker and planner Mint, often focus on general education rather than investment advice.China’s crackdown on the fintech industry is another potential headwind. Regulators have been clamping down on smaller companies to reduce financial risk as well as larger ones like Jack Ma’s Ant.Still, Lei said recent talks with regulators in Hong Kong and China have left him feeling optimistic. Aqumon has applied for a fund investment advisory license to operate in China, he said. It plans to increase the number of employees to 200 by the end of 2022, while opening a Shanghai office this month and a Beijing one later this year.The company -- which Lei refers to as “Quant Monster” after Japanese media franchise Pokemon, which is short for Pocket Monsters -- will cater to China’s general public rather than just the wealthiest individuals, he said. It’s particularly targeting people aged 25 to 40.Nicole Wong, a lawyer in Hong Kong, downloaded the app in January. After assessing her risk level as moderate, it recommended five equity exchange-traded funds and three bond ETFs. Her portfolio rose as much as 5% before fluctuating amid the recent market volatility.“They provided a gateway for people to jump on the investment train,” Wong said. “They simplified something that could be quite complicated for the general public.”Aqumon, which counts the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund as a major shareholder, charges advisory fees on client assets, usually from 0.4% to 0.8%, and commissions on securities trading.In the short term, the biggest challenge is getting the license, Lei said. “But in the longer term it’s still client education,” he said. “They need to learn about asset allocation, passive investment and they need to raise their tolerance of volatility.”The global stock market surge last year sent many first-time traders flocking to apps operated by Futu Holdings Ltd., Up Fintech Holding Ltd. and Webull Financial, created by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. alumnus Wang Anquan.But investors may shift away from active equity strategies in the turbulent market this year, leaving an opportunity for robo advisers, said Ivan Shi, head of research at Z-Ben. The CSI 300 Index’s recent slump, dragged down by losses for once-high-flying stocks like Kweichow Moutai Co., has taken the benchmark gauge down more than 13% from a February high.“People are not really able to tell if a robo-advisory portfolio has any long-term benefits,” he said. “If this year we see continued or larger volatility in the market, then different types of robo-advisory portfolios can probably deliver better returns.”But Shi noted that robo advisers underperformed active equity strategies last year in a pilot program by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.Still, Lei says Aqumon aims to increase its assets under management to 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) over the next three to five years. The company declined to provide its current AUM, saying it’s sensitive information for a startup. The market for robo advisers in China could have over $660 billion in assets under management next year from more than 100 million users, Accenture Plc estimated in a report.It’s the ideal timing for us to “promote our best strategies to investors in China,” Lei said. The regulators “want to make the market become more healthy and more regulated. I think we’re in a very good position.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Emerging Markets Brace for Rate Hikes With Debt at Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarm bells are starting to ring across emerging markets as countries brace for a new era of rising interest rates.After an unprecedented period of rate cuts to prop up economies shattered by Covid-19, Brazil is expected to raise rates this week and Nigeria and South Africa could follow soon, according to Bloomberg Economics. Russia is considering tightening monetary policy sooner than previously signaled, said a person with knowledge of its central bank’s discussions. Behind the shift: Renewed optimism in the outlook for the world economy amid greater U.S. stimulus. That’s pushing up commodity-price inflation and global bond yields, while weighing on the currencies of developing nations as capital heads elsewhere.The turn in policy is likely to inflict the greatest pain on those economies that are still struggling to recover or whose debt burdens swelled during the pandemic. Moreover, the gains in consumer prices, including food costs, that will prompt the higher rates may exact the greatest toll on the world’s poorest.“The food-price story and the inflation story are important on the issue of inequality, in terms of a shock that has very unequal effects,” said Carmen Reinhart, the chief economist at the World Bank, said in an interview, citing Turkey and Nigeria as countries at risk. “What you may see are a series of rate hikes in emerging markets trying to deal with the effects of the currency slide and trying to limit the upside on inflation.”Investors are on guard. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index of currencies has dropped 0.5% in 2021 after climbing 3.3% last year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped 10%, with crude oil rebounding to its highest levels in almost two years.Rate increases are an issue for emerging markets because of a surge in pandemic-related borrowing. Total outstanding debt across the developing world rose to 250% of the countries’ combined gross domestic product last year as governments, companies and households globally raised $24 trillion to offset the fallout from the pandemic. The biggest increases were in China, Turkey, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The tide is turning for emerging-market central banks. Its timing is unfortunate -- most emerging markets have yet to fully recover from the pandemic recession.”-- Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economistClick here for the full reportAnd there’s little chance of borrowing loads easing any time soon. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Monetary Fund are among those that have warned governments not to remove stimulus too soon. Moody’s Investors Service says it’s a dynamic that’s here to stay.“While asset prices and debt issuers’ market access have largely recovered from the shock, leverage metrics have shifted more permanently,” Colin Ellis, chief credit officer at the ratings company in London, and Anne Van Praagh, fixed-income managing director in New York, wrote in a report last week. “This is particularly evident for sovereigns, some of which have spent unprecedented sums to fight the pandemic and shore up economic activity.”Further complicating the outlook for emerging markets is they have typically been slower to roll out vaccines. Citigroup Inc. reckons such economies won’t form herd immunity until some point between the end of the third quarter of this year and the first half of 2022. Developed economies are seen doing so by the end of 2021.The first to change course will likely be Brazil. Policy makers are forecast to lift the benchmark rate by 50 basis to 2.5% when they meet Wednesday. Turkey’s central bank, which has already embarked on rate increases to shore up the lira and tame inflation, convenes the following day, with a 100 basis-point move in the cards.On Friday, Russia could signal tightening is imminent. It may even bring its key rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year from 4.25% at present, according to the person familiar with the matter. Nigeria and Argentina could then raise their rates as soon as the second quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics. Market metrics show expectations are also building for policy tightening in India, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.“Given higher global rates and what is likely to be firming core inflation next year, we pull forward our forecasts for monetary policy normalization for most central banks to 2022, from late 2022 or 2023 earlier,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a report Monday. “For RBI, the liquidity tightening this year could morph into a hiking cycle next year given the faster recovery path and high and sticky core inflation.”Some countries may still be in a better position to weather the storm than during the “taper tantrum” of 2013 when bets on cuts in U.S. stimulus triggered capital outflows and sudden gyrations in foreign-exchange markets. In emerging Asia, central banks have built up critical buffers, partly by adding $468 billion to their foreign reserves last year, the most in eight years.Yet higher rates will expose countries, such as Brazil and South Africa, that are ill-positioned to stabilize the debt they’ve run up in the past year, Sergi Lanau and Jonathan Fortun, economists at the Washington-based Institute of International Finance, said in a report last week.“Relative to developed markets, the room low rates afford emerging markets is more limited,” they wrote. “Higher interest rates would reduce fiscal space significantly. Only high-growth Asian emerging markets would be able to run primary deficits and still stabilize debt.”Among those most at risk are markets still heavily dependent on foreign-currency debt, such as Turkey, Kenya and Tunisia, William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a report. Yet local-currency sovereign bond yields also have risen, hurting Latin American economies most, he said.Other emerging markets could be forced to put off their own fiscal measures following the passage of the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, a danger underlined by Nomura Holdings Inc. more than a month ago.“Governments may be tempted to follow Janet Yellen’s clarion call to act big this year on fiscal policy, to continue to run large or even larger fiscal deficits,” Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura in Singapore, wrote in a recent report. “However, this would be a dangerous strategy.”The net interest burden of emerging-market governments is more than three times that of their developed-market counterparts, while emerging markets are both more inflation-prone and dependent on external financing, he said.In addition to South Africa, Nomura highlighted Egypt, Pakistan and India as markets where net interest payments on government debt surged from 2011 to 2020 as a share of output.(Updates with Russia story from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. Blocks Its Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after the Trump administration dealt a crushing blow to Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business, the Chinese telecommunications giant is turning to less glamorous alternatives that may eventually offset the decline of its biggest revenue contributor.Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park. The farm is covered with tens of thousands of solar panels outfitted with Huawei’s inverters to shield its fish from excessive sunlight while generating power. About 370 miles to the west in coal-rich Shanxi province, wireless sensors and cameras deep beneath the earth monitor oxygen levels and potential machine malfunctions in mine pit -- all supplied by the tech titan. And next month, a shiny new electric car featuring its lidar sensor will debut at China’s largest auto show.Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Huawei is the world’s leading supplier of inverters and it’s now banking on growing those sales alongside its cloud services and data analytics solutions to help the 190,000-employee business survive.“It’s very unlikely that the U.S. will remove us from the Entity List,” Ren said last month at the opening of a mining innovation laboratory partly sponsored by Huawei. “Right now, we just want to work harder and keep looking for new opportunities to survive.”Ren said the new initiatives may offset the drop in its handset business “more or less within this year,” though the company declined to provide specific figures. Its consumer unit generated revenue of 256 billion yuan ($39 billion) in the first six months of 2020, more than half of the company’s total. It managed “marginal growth” in sales and profit last year, thanks to record 5G base station orders and strong smartphone sales in the first half.Huawei has been exploring business opportunities beyond telecom gear and smartphones for years but the efforts took on new urgency after phone shipments tumbled 42% in the final three months of 2020, largely due to a Trump-era order that cut off its ability to obtain the most advanced semiconductors.The Biden administration has informed some suppliers of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move. On Friday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission also included Huawei in a list of companies whose telecommunications and video equipment “pose an unacceptable risk to national security.” Read more: How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeThe U.S. ban has had limited impact on Huawei’s emerging businesses, as most of the components required are available from Chinese suppliers, according to a person directly involved in the initiative. To meet the increasing demand from contractors including Huawei, local suppliers are squeezing better performance from mature technologies that Washington hasn’t banned, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.The most advanced chips in Huawei’s inverters, used to convert the electrical output from solar panels, rely on 28-nanometer technology, which Chinese companies are capable of manufacturing. Other components, such as power modules, can be made by 90nm technology or older. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co. and China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. are among the top power diode producers in China.Each inverter -- slightly bigger than an outdoor unit of a central air conditioner -- can sell for over 20,000 yuan, more than Huawei’s latest high-end Mate X2 foldable phone. The company is planning to roll out more of its photovoltaic inverters, as Beijing’s push to have carbon emissions in the world’s second-largest economy peak by 2030 drive investments in renewable energy.Like its solar inverter business, the chips required for Huawei’s automotive systems are less sophisticated than mobile phone processors and can partly be sourced from European suppliers, according to one person familiar with the matter. That’s allowed Huawei to double down on the car industry, moving engineers from other business units to work on sensors for self-driving cars and power units for electric vehicles.While the company has denied it plans to launch EVs under its own brand, Huawei’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its entertainment features can be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic electric automobile makers such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021 in April.Another initiative dubbed 5GtoB involves Huawei deploying 5G technology to areas ranging from health care to airplane manufacturing. The company has helped China build the world’s largest 5G network, supplying more than half of the 720,000 base stations operating across the nation. Now it’s seeking to use the country’s 5G connectivity to help pandemic-hit businesses automate factory lines -- joining fellow tech behemoths such as Xiaomi Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in trying to modernize manufacturing -- and digitize once labor-intensive industries like mining.Huawei has signed over 1,000 5GtoB deals in more than 20 sectors with help from telecom carriers and partners, according to rotating chairman Ken Hu. Online education, entertainment and transportation are among the sectors it plans to explore, he said. The firm in January gave smartphone czar Richard Yu a new role to shepherd its rapidly-growing cloud and AI businesses.“The adoption of 5G in mining, medical services and manufacturing is getting clearer and some of the applications are being used nationwide,” Liu Liehong, vice-minister for industry and information technology, said at an industry event in Shanghai last month.Ren is personally leading the expansion into mining, meeting with local officials and inspecting coal pits in Shanxi province. “Most information communications technology companies didn’t think of mining as a field where they can make market breakthroughs, but we did,” the billionaire told reporters last month. “China has around 5,300 coal mines and 2,700 ore mines. If we can serve these 8,000-plus mines well, we could expand our services to mines outside China.”Read more: China’s Coal Industry Fights for Survival in a Greener WorldWhile Huawei’s betting that inverters, electronic mining solutions and smart car software may compensate for the decline of smartphones, its longer-term future -- and its ability to continue powering China’s 5G roll-out -- remains clouded. Its HiSilicon subsidiary had been the country’s most capable chipset designer, making the high-end processors that power the company’s smartphones and wireless base stations, before Washington cut off access to the latest chip-design software and contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.For now, the company has told its wireless customers it has enough communications chips to support base station constructions in 2021. But it’s unclear how long those stocks can last, and what options Huawei has once those inventories eventually deplete. Wireless operators have been cautious on their 5G build-out and there is “plenty of uncertainty” whether Huawei will be able to continue providing equipment in the longer term, Jefferies analyst Edison Lee wrote in a note earlier this month. “The ongoing political frictions have cast shadows on the business operations of Huawei and other Chinese firms in the foreseeable future and strategic investment in emerging technologies is key to Huawei’s sustainable business growth,” said Charlie Dai, principal analyst at Forrester Research Inc.(Updates with FCC designation in seventh paragraph, analyst’s comment in second-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bailey Says Market Rate Rise Reflects Optimism in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said an increase in interest rates in financial markets reflects optimism that the U.K. economy will bounce back shortly.The remarks sidestep the concern that policy makers in continental Europe and parts of Asia have expressed about rising bond yields as a threat to a recovery. It suggests the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee will maintain its current pace of stimulus when officials announce their next decision on Thursday.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on British Broadcasting Corp. “Today” program on Radio 4. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”Yields on the U.K. government’s benchmark 10-year gilt have risen to 0.82% from as little as 0.17% at the start of the year. The market was little changed this morning after Bailey’s remarks.His comments contrast with the European Central Bank’s determination to keep a lid on yields. Last week, that bank said it will bring forward bond purchases to check a steepening of yields that could raise the cost of borrowing across the economy.Read More: ECB Ramps Up Bond-Buying Speed to Contain Rising YieldsBailey maintained a more neutral stance, noting there’s both upside and downside risks to in the U.K. economy. He said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s decision to extend furlough payments is “helpful” because it will reduce the peak of unemployment.The economic outlook will be in part dictated by whether and how British households use the savings they have built up during the pandemic, he said. The BOE currently estimates that 5% of the funds accumulated will be spent, but Chief Economist Andy Haldane has publicly said that the amount could be far larger, unleashing a wave of consumption when restrictions lift.Bailey called the BOE’s official projection “fairly cautious” and said it could end up being larger.“The question then is to what use will all those savings be put, and over what period of time,” he said. “It could introduce more consumption, more demand into the economy. But let me say in the other side of course, if we were to get a return of variants of Covid which caused, necessarily, restrictions to be put in place again, that would have the other effect.”The MPC would need to see greater than normal levels of evidence that any increase in inflation over the coming months was sustained before tightening policy, he said. Should more stimulus be needed, he reiterated that the bank has not run out of tools.Currently, the bank is buying about 4.4 billion pounds of bonds a week, heading toward a target of 150 billion pounds of purchases this year. Officials have said the pace of that buying may slow later in the year. Economists expect no change to be announced this week.(Updates with comment from interview from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore Property Dynasty’s China Deal Is a Cautionary Tale

    (Bloomberg) -- When Singapore’s richest property family invested in a Chinese real estate group, the deal was touted as “game-changing” for its expansion in Asia’s largest economy. Almost a year later, it has instead become a cautionary tale for firms looking to invest in Chinese developers.In a case of a dream turning into a burden, City Developments Ltd. last month revealed a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on Chongqing-based Sincere Property Group that led the Singapore firm to suffer a record annual loss.The impairment constituted almost all of CDL’s S$1.9 billion investment in Sincere, which more than doubled from its initial outlay as its partner’s finances deteriorated. Now CDL has had enough, saying it will no longer inject funds until the Chinese company returns to health. Cash-strapped Sincere has dragged their rift into the open after missing a bond repayment.CDL’s wager in a Chinese developer with liquidity issues quickly unraveled when Beijing imposed checks on fresh fund-raising by highly indebted builders that breached its “three red lines.” For others seeking to expand in China, its predicament is a warning: Investing in the world’s second-largest economy may be seductive but also comes with hidden risks.“It’s a tightly regulated sector and swift change in policies can quickly turn the table against an investor,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “In Sincere’s case, the three red lines rule heightened the refinancing difficulties of smaller-scale developers with high leverage.”Conducting due diligence when investing in China may not reveal the true extent of debts, profitability or potential of a company, said corporate governance expert Mak Yuen Teen, an associate professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore.“Due diligence is more challenging and differences in legal system, rule of law, business practices and corporate governance are all risks that are greater in China than, say, in other more developed markets,” Mak said.While CDL declined to comment for this story, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek said at the company’s earnings briefing on Feb. 26 that Sincere’s debt restructuring turned out to be “far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected.”To scrutinize Sincere before clinching the April 2020 deal, CDL hired one of the big-four accounting firms, along with HSBC Holdings Plc as its financial adviser and China-based Fangda Partners on legal matters. Representatives for Fangda and HSBC declined to comment.CDL conducted thorough due diligence, said Zhao Dongmei, chief financial officer of Sincere Holding Group, the second-largest shareholder in the Chinese builder. “We opened hundreds of accounts to them, our entire situation,” Zhao said in an interview.Sincere faced debt issues even before CDL took it over. At the end of 2019, its liabilities made up 68% of assets excluding advance proceeds from projects sold on contract, according to calculations based on its financial report. That’s close to the 70% ceiling later imposed by authorities -- one of the red lines -- as a condition for refinancing.The Chinese developer had almost 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of short-term interest-bearing liabilities as of June 2020, versus about 2.6 billion yuan of cash on hand, its semiannual report showed. It has around 3 billion yuan in bonds coming due this year through September, including 444.5 million yuan on a note that matured on March 9.Sincere paid interest on that bond two days after it matured, though investors are still waiting for a principal payment, according to two bondholders.Blame GameThen the blame game began. After missing the repayment, Sincere released a statement saying delays in decision-making by CDL “severely affected” its ability to use fundraising and asset disposals to improve operations and cashflows.CDL replied by saying that Sincere’s message contained incorrect information which could mislead people to believe it should take primary responsibility. While CDL has a 51% joint controlling stake, the Singapore developer said it doesn’t have majority control of Sincere’s board decisions.At last month’s earnings briefing, chairman and family patriarch Kwek Leng Beng said CDL needed the consent of Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu to monetize its numerous portfolio assets. “He has a different view from us,” Kwek said, adding that he was hopeful that Wu would cooperate.To be sure, the firms have faced headwinds beyond their control. On top of the crackdown on leverage, the real estate industry has been roiled by the pandemic, which slowed demand for residential and commercial assets. Yet CDL renegotiated the deal after Covid-19 struck, describing the new terms as “significantly improved” over original ones announced in May 2019.“CDL could have overestimated the easiness of cashing out on Sincere’s heavy assets post-pandemic, and underestimated its refinancing difficulties,” said Hung. “Then things quickly went downhill when the three red lines rule was introduced in August.”Shares of CDL rose 0.7% on Monday morning in Singapore. The stock has gained less than 1% since the Sincere deal was announced 11 months ago, while the benchmark Straits Times Index is up 19%. Chairman Kwek has signaled his optimism that the Chinese firm might still attract investors. But with fellow local developers busy repairing their own balance sheets to comply with the stricter rules, that could be wishful thinking, according to Hung. With Sincere unable to repay its bond on time, “any white knight coming in could be investing at a distressed price given its serious liquidity problem,” she said.“The cautionary tale for other companies is, venturing out to diversify is great, but you need to take a step back and see where your true competitive advantage lies and whether you’re truly gaining from the acquisition,” Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Not everything that glitters is gold.”(Updates with CDL shares in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.