Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s Patented Onsite Hydrogen Production System Addresses Hydrogen Supply Chain Risk and Lowers Carbon Intensity of Hydrogen Produced

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to provide an update on plans for its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap, to establish a distributed hydrogen program that addresses supply chain risk in the delivery of hydrogen to consumer and commercial transportation users while lowering the carbon intensity of the produced hydrogen.



The current model for dispensing hydrogen for vehicles for most all the current stations in operation in the USA, is the Compress, Store, Dispense (CSD) model, in which industrial hydrogen is produced in a central plant (grey hydrogen) and shipped by tanker truck to the fuel station, where it is compressed, stored and dispensed to vehicles.

The CSD model creates several problems that PowerTap solves with its revolutionary, patented 1,250-kg modular onsite hydrogen production and dispensing unit, the PowerTap Gen3. First, it eliminates disruptions of hydrogen supply to the consumer by augmenting production capabilities locally. The importance of this was demonstrated in 2019, when there was a disruption at a hydrogen production facility in Northern California causing a major hydrogen shortage to CSD operators in Northern California (https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1124908_northern-california-fuel-cell-drivers-still-left-dry-since-june-explosion). Second, it provides hydrogen at a lower cost point by eliminating the cost of shipping and simultaneously lowers the carbon intensity (CI) of the produced hydrogen by about 80 grams of CO 2 per megajoule down to a CI of zero via elimination of the trucking of the fuel to its dispensing point. Third, it improves safety by eliminating the transport of high-pressure gas via commercial carriers. Further, it puts PowerTap in a position to sell the hydrogen it produces onsite to nearby CSD stations.

“We look forward to PowerTap’s onsite production and dispensing technology revolutionizing hydrogen delivery to hydrogen fuel cell vehicle consumers by eliminating hydrogen supply shocks with our unique hydrogen distribution solution,” said Kelley Owen, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp.’s Chief Operating Officer.

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. Clean Power's most recent investment was in PowerTap (https://powertapfuels.com/) on October 27, 2020 (see the Company’s news release on October 28, 2020). A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Learn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/

Clean Power common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market-depth.

