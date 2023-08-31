Clean Seas Seafood Limited Just Beat EPS By 345%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.9% to AU$0.47 in the past week. Revenues of AU$69m fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of AU$0.036 an impressive 345% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analyst has updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimate suggests is in store for next year.

After the latest results, the sole analyst covering Clean Seas Seafood are now predicting revenues of AU$78.1m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a solid 13% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 89% to AU$0.004 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of AU$75.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.013 in 2024. So it's pretty clear the analyst has mixed opinions on Clean Seas Seafood after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a pretty serious reduction to per-share earnings expectations.

The consensus price target fell 15% to AU$0.60, suggesting that the analyst are primarily focused on earnings as the driver of value for this business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analyst, with revenue forecast to display 13% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 12% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that Clean Seas Seafood is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analyst seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Clean Seas Seafood's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings.

