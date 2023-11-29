Clean Slate Botanicals gets second location for the holidays

What brings Clean Slate Botanicals owner Ben Whalen joy is being able to provide solutions to people, “It's why I started Ben’s Body Basics back in 2017. It's why I still do what I do today, it's not strictly a capitalistic endeavor”.

In those six years, more has changed than just its name. It started with creating eco-safe products at home, then having a space at The Agora Borealis and then another move to the Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center in downtown Shreveport.

Whalen has always looked for ways to grow. “It was kind of that American dream, whipping up the stuff in your kitchen at home to having your own facility," he explained.

As a way to reach more customers Whalen has always participated in pop-ups, but this holiday season his pop-up game reached new heights as he moved into a space in the Uptown Center on Line Ave. “I didn't want it to look like was a pop-up,” said Whalen, “We do everything with our whole heart, so we wanted this to look as good as any other place”.

The space has an inviting and clean look with natural colors, wood displays and abstract art from local artist Ron Smith, “I felt like his style and his abstract work complemented the space, just aesthetically, but also the vibe that we were going for”.

Clean Slate Botanicals owner Ben Whalen in the holiday pop-up shop in the Uptown Center on Line Ave. in Shreveport.

Smith has been a friend and supporter for years, something Whalen does not take for granted. His friendships have become connections and vice versa. He credits these relationships with helping to achieve this new space. Cohab Executive Director Jessica Schiele let Whalen use many of the displays, while Fusiform Design Workshop designed the rest, “It really truly feels like their heart is in supporting a small business”.

Inside the store, there is a collection of handmade items like candles, facial tonics, body scrubs and their new item, clean fragrance. There are also other local and international items for sale, like baskets from West Africa, acquired with a win-win ethical exchange.

Clean Slate Botanicals owner Ben Whalen and fiancee, and shop assistant, Haley Brooke in the holiday pop-up shop in the Uptown Center on Line Ave. in Shreveport.

The shop in uptown will last for 2 more months. Whalen does not rule out continuing, after all, it’s his adaptability that has taken him this far. “I know that along the journey there's going to be twists and turns and I just try to remain nimble,” said Whalen.

“When it comes to Clean Slate Botanicals, I like to bring joy. So when it comes to the holiday season, the more people that I'm able to share my products with, the happier my soul is.”

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Clean Slate Botanicals christmas shopping pop up