Clean TeQ Water Launches New Phosphate Removal and Recovery Technology

Clean TeQ Water

Clean TeQ Water (ASX:CNQ) is pleased to announce the launch of its new PHOSPHIX™ technology, which selectively removes phosphate from water and recovers a solid phosphorus product that is suitable for reuse

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean TeQ Water (ASX:CNQ) is pleased to announce the launch of its new PHOSPHIX™ technology. PHOSPHIX™ uses a combination of its Continuous Ionic Filtration (CIF®) technology and chemical precipitation to selectively remove phosphate from water and recover a solid phosphorus product that is suitable for reuse.

Phosphate water pollution from fertilizer runoff, detergents, and sewage is a major problem throughout the world, and elevated phosphate concentrations lead to eutrophication and algal blooms that can cause irreversible ecological damage. For these reasons, increasingly strict regulations are being placed on phosphate concentrations discharged to the environment by Governments and Environmental Authorities around the world.

Recovering phosphorus from wastewater to substitute phosphorus derived from finite phosphate rock is an increasing trend, with the EU currently recycling 50% of phosphorus from sewage and countries such as Switzerland and Germany having regulations governing the recovery and recycling of phosphorus in the wastewater treatment sector.

PHOSPHIX™ can achieve very low effluent concentrations (<0.1 ppm) with over 99% water recovery and provides phosphate recycling into hydroxyapatite, which can be used for fertilizer production. The solution provides reduced footprints and much lower chemical consumption leading to half the operating cost when compared to commonly used precipitation systems. The cost reduction makes phosphate recycling a more economically viable solution for treating water across industries.

Clean TeQ Water's CEO Willem Vriesendorp stated, "We are excited to launch our PHOSPHIX™ technology to the market to assist municipalities and industrial customers in removing and recycling phosphorus from their wastewater. It complements our portfolio of unique nutrient treatment and recycling solutions, which currently include BIONEX™ and BIOCLENS®. We believe PHOSPHIX™ will open the door to a range of markets due to the significant benefits the technology provides, such as the EU where over 90% of phosphorus is imported."

PHOSPHIX™ is well placed to assist municipal and industrial customers to enhance their resource recovery and support the global shift towards circular nutrient flows.

Contact:
Will McLean
Email: info@cleanteqwater.com
Phone: (+61) 3 9797 6700

