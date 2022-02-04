U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.25
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,818.00
    -153.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,501.50
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.90
    -15.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.04
    +1.77 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.80
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8900
    +0.0630 (+3.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.45
    +3.36 (+15.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3510
    -0.0092 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3370
    +0.3760 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,480.77
    +916.47 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.03
    +21.98 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.61
    -2.23 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Clean Vision Up-Lists to OTCQB, Sees 2022 as Break-out Year; Company Finalizing a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Licensing Deal for Proprietary Tech to Store Its Pyrolysis Plant AquaH Output

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLNV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its common stock has been up-listed by OTC Markets to the OTCQB® Venture Market exchange. The ticker symbol remains unchanged; no action is required by shareholders.

In recent months, Clean Vision, through its Clean-Seas subsidiary, has made great strides executing its business plan for the buildout of its global Plastic Conversion Network (PCN) with its purchase of a pilot pyrolysis plant and agreement with India's IICT as the next step toward entering the $125 billion hydrogen economy.

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is a historic milestone for Clean Vision, and sets us up for a strong start to 2022. As a fully reporting, OTCQB-listed company we are entering a far larger universe of potential investors as well as elevating our prominence with Wall Street and our current and prospective business partners. With numerous deals already teed-up, or in active negotiations, I see 2022 as our breakout year on our way to becoming an important player in the clean tech, ESG and waste plastic-to-energy conversion sectors."

Separately, pursuant to its Nov. 30, 2021 announced plan to enter the $125 billion hydrogen economy, Clean-Seas today stated it is finalizing a licensing agreement for a proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology with which it plans to develop a customized fuel cell to store its branded AquaH™ hydrogen produced by its pilot pyrolysis plant. The Company expects to announce highlights of that fuel cell license this month. Meanwhile, its pyrolysis plant is currently on board a ship sailing to Hyderabad, India to demonstrate the Company's advanced waste-plastic and climate crisis mitigating solution.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact
Clean Vision Corporation
Dan Bates, CEO
d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors
Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422
Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687256/Clean-Vision-Up-Lists-to-OTCQB-Sees-2022-as-Break-out-Year-Company-Finalizing-a-Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell-Licensing-Deal-for-Proprietary-Tech-to-Store-Its-Pyrolysis-Plant-AquaH-Output

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

    It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. Barclays Bank has cut its price target on PayPal to $200.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, will hike Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday and announced a fee hike for its Prime membership. The stock is soaring in after-hours.

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.

  • PayPal stock still offers ‘four silver linings’ after ‘epic’ selloff, says analyst

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have been pummeled in recent days after the e-commerce company gave a disappointing forecast and announced a change in its business strategy, but one analyst still sees shine in PayPal's story.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Earnings. What Wall Street Thinks.

    Ford’s fourth-quarter earnings, reported Thursday evening, came in a little light and financial guidance for 2022 didn’t blow investors away. The stock was trading lower Friday and it could be a tough day for Ford bulls since Wall Street isn’t defending shares following the earnings miss. Ford Motor (ticker: F) stock was at $18.72 in premarket trading Friday, down 5.9%.

  • Clorox Stock Falls Sharply as Rising Costs Hit Margins

    Clorox's fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings miss analysts' expectations and the company says margins will take a steep hit from continued cost pressures.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • Regeneron shares up premarket after Q4 revenue doubles and blows past estimates

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares rose 1.8% in premarket trade Friday, after the company doubled its fourth-quarter revenue as sales of its COVID-19 antibody treatment came to $2.3 billion. The company posted net income of $2.229 billion, or $19.69 a share, for the quarter, up 94% from $1.149 billion, or $10.24 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $23.72, well ahead of the $20.40 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $4.952 billion from $2.423 billion, also a

  • How Rivian Rescued Amazon Earnings—but Not Ford

    Amazon.com 's huge earnings beat was mostly driven by gains on its Rivian Automotive holdings. Ford Motors owns Rivian stock too. Ford shares didn't get the Rivian bounce Amazon stock did.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    A good way to amass a great fortune is to hang on to shares of successful companies for a very long time.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Have Crashed More Than 60%

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that have crashed more than 60%. Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have plummeted close to 70% from the peak set in early 2021. Investors worried that the virtual care provider's valuation got too frothy after a huge run-up fueled by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Bristol's stock gains after beating earnings estimates for the fourth quarter

    Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. were up 1.1% in premarket trading on Friday after the drug maker beat earnings expectations for the final quarter of the year. Bristol had earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, after a loss of $10.0 billion, or $4.45 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.83, against a FactSet consensus of $1.80. The company reported revenue of $11.9 billion for the quarter, driven by double-digit gr

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • ‘We do not want him to receive anything from our estate’: How do we ensure our son-in-law does not get his hands on our money?

    'Our daughter is separated from her husband, and it doesn't appear that they will be getting divorced.'

  • Snap and Pinterest Soar After Results Dispel Facebook Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. surged Friday after upbeat results eased fears that a slowdown at rival Facebook reflected an industrywide social media slump. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth Stalle