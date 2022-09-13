U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

Clean the World's New Impact Dashboard Supports Hospitality Clients in Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting

·6 min read

Clean the World champions hospitality sector's sustainability and social impact goals with the addition of new Impact Dashboard

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clean the World, a global leader in water, sanitation, hygiene, and sustainability has added a new Impact Dashboard to their Customer Portal which introduces advanced filtering options so partners participating in the Hospitality Recycling Program can get a detailed view of their social and environmental impact over time. By using this new feature, partners can establish internal sustainability goals, track progress, and report their contributions to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a transparent way to their key stakeholders, all from within the existing Customer Portal. Clean the World provides robust reporting that has allowed for an in-depth look at key social, economic, and environmental data points, all metrics that partners within the hospitality industry are actively reporting on.

By using Clean the World's new Impact Dashboard, hospitality partners will be able to quickly and easily gauge their social and environmental impact based on their participation in the Hospitality Recycling program. Partners will learn about how Clean the World's global work contributes to 9 of the 17 SDGs and can add key sustainability stats to their Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) reports, and customer-facing communication, all segmented by flag, brand, individual hotel, or management company over any given period of time. Partners will also be able to access videos and photos of Clean the World programs in action, all from within the Customer Portal. This new innovative dashboard is part of Clean the World's enhanced reporting launched last year.

With the help and dedication of partner hotels, airlines, cruise lines, and soap manufacturers, Clean the World has partnered with the hospitality industry to recycle their soap and plastic bottled amenities since 2009. Since then, Clean the World has distributed over 72 million bars of soap in 127 countries, along with 5 million hygiene kits to vulnerable people around the world and over 9 million bars of soap to homeless shelters, food pantries, refugee camps, and emergency healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Booking.com's Sustainable Travel Report 2022, contains insights gathered from more than 30,000 travelers across 32 countries and territories, highlighting that the impact of their trips remains top of mind, with 71% of global travelers saying that they want to travel more sustainably over the coming 12 months, which is a 10% increase over the company's 2021 data. With 81% of travelers confirming that sustainable travel is important to them, half of all respondents cited that recent news about climate change has influenced them to make more sustainable travel choices. To that end, over a third (35%) of global travelers say that the sustainability efforts of accommodations and transport providers play a strong role in their property and transport decisions respectively. In fact, 70% of global travelers say they would be more likely to choose a sustainable accommodation – whether they were looking specifically for one or not.

According to Booking.com's findings, "awareness and visibility of more sustainable stays continues, with 40% of global travelers confirming they have seen a sustainable accommodation on an online travel site over the past year and 38% indicating that they actively look for information on the sustainability efforts of a property before they book. 46% of global travelers reported having stayed in sustainable accommodation over the past year. Of those who have experienced a more sustainable stay in the past 12 months, the reasons for selecting one vary: 41% said they chose it to help reduce their impact on the environment, 33% wanted to have a more locally relevant experience, and 31% believe sustainable properties treat the community better."

As the hospitality industry shifts its focus to sustainable travel, Clean the World provides hospitality partners with the competitive advantage they need to effectively tell their impact story to eco-conscious and socially-conscious travelers who are eager to listen. In addition to communicating impact to their customers, hotel partners also can include these new compelling data points in annual reporting and other sustainability and humanitarian reporting. Clean the World hotel partners can measure their impact through bars of soap distributed and volume of product collected, and also through additional metrics such as number of hygiene kits supported, carbon footprint reduction, carbon footprint saving equivalency in trees planted, water conservation, waste diverted from landfill, waste recycled, energy generated, number of mobile showers supported (via Fresh Start WASH and Wellness Program), number of refugees served, and number of people supported.

"Clean the World's goal is to continuously add value to our programs for our partners," says Shawn Seipler, Founder and CEO, Clean the World. "The addition of the Impact Dashboard will be extremely valuable to hotel partners and will help them understand and communicate the positive impact of their sustainability efforts and hopefully encourage additional hotels to take similar action. It is critical to show key stakeholders and guests the extent of their social and environmental stewardship. Hotel guests are making purchasing decisions based on a hotel's commitment to improving the lives of others and the environment and it's vital for a hotel to be able to share the extent of how they are making a positive contribution to both. Clean the World's Hospitality Recycling program far exceeds soap recycling and waste diversion, and the new Impact Dashboard is just another example of how we are proactively anticipating our partners' needs while continuing to support their sustainability and social impact goals in new and innovative ways. Additional features coming soon will allow hotels to automate their reporting, share their impact on social media, and access enhanced training modules. This is really just the beginning."

At any given moment, a hospitality partner can review, track, and report on the impact they are having on the environment and in the lives of people in need through 14 different impact/sustainability indicators. It is even possible to tie those 14 indicators back to 9 of the 17 SDGs, allowing hotels to see how their partnership with Clean the World is impacting those targets—among them SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation which ensures the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Learn more about Clean the World's new Impact Dashboard here: https://cleantheworld.org/my-impact/

About Clean the World
Clean the World is a social enterprise dedicated to WASH (water, sanitization, and hygiene) and sustainability. It operates soap recycling centers and offices in Orlando, Montreal, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, London, and Punta Cana and leads a "Global Hygiene Revolution" to distribute recycled soap and hygiene products from more than 8,100 hotel, resort, and cruise partners. Clean the World Foundation provides WASH (water, sanitization, and hygiene) programming to benefit global communities with high pre-adolescent death rates due to acute respiratory infection (pneumonia) and diarrheal diseases (cholera) – which are two of the top killers of children under the age of five. Since 2009, the foundation has distributed 72 million bars of soap and 5 million hygiene kits in 127 countries. For more information on how you can participate in Clean the World's world-renowned recycling program, please visit https://cleantheworld.org/get-involved/hotel-recycling-program/.

Media Contact

Christina Flores, Clean the World, 407-574-8353, info@cleantheworld.org

SOURCE Clean the World

