Cleaning Robot Market Expected to reach $38,142.05 Million by 2029 with Product Type, Components, End-User, Top Players and Global Industry Analysis

Cleaning Robot Market is growing with factors such as increasing demand of automatic cleaning, rising demand for development of hygienic solution to disinfect floors & increasing number of collaboration and partnerships across the region.

Pune, India, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleaning Robot Market Business Report

Global Cleaning Robot Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 23.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 38,142.05 million by 2029. Increase in the requirement of quick-decision making process in biotechnology is e expected to drive the growth of the market significantly.

Penetration of automation in household appliances is the major driving factor in the market. Inability of cleaning robots to cope up with obstruction while cleaning can prove to be a challenge however Increase in acquisition & partnership for cleaning robots among the organizations prove to be an opportunity.

Cleaning Robot Market Developments

In August 2021, LG Electronics had formed LG NOVA, its new Silicon Valley-based innovation center, which is created with collaborative ecosystem to accelerate the growth of new ideas in the market. This will help the company to get engaged with innovators in North America and around the world thereby creating accessible, socially impactful solutions that push the envelope of the technologically advanced lifestyle.

In June 2021, SoftBank Robotics America, Inc. had formed has formed a new strategic collaboration Canon Solutions America to prepare the commercial robot vacuum that works to elevate the health and safety of varying work environment. This partnership will help the company to the speed and scale the demand for robotic product for safer and cleaner workspace.

Segmentation Outlook:

By Product Type (Lawn Cleaning Robots, Floor Cleaning Robots, Pool Cleaning Robots, Window Cleaning Robots)





Components (Brushes, Chassis, Sensors & Electronic Circuit, Motor & Controllers, Battery System, Others)





Utility Type (Personal Cleaning Robots, Professional Cleaning Robots)





Penetration of automation in household appliances is the major driving factor in the market. Inability of cleaning robots to cope up with obstruction while cleaning can prove to be a challenge however Increase in acquisition & partnership for cleaning robots among the organizations prove to be an opportunity. The restraint is higher cost associated with cleaning robots. Also challenges faced due to the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain of the raw materials are the restraining factors.

Technological Advancement & Modernization in the Field of Robotics is Boosting the Market Growth of Cleaning Robot Market

The Cleaning Robot Market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular market. Additionally, it provides the detail information regarding the market players’ strategy and their geographical presence. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2020.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are:

Maytronics, SoftBank Robotics America, Inc., gaussian robotics, iRobot Corporation, Dyson, Pentair, LG Electronics, Zodiac Pool Systems LLC, SAMSUNG, ILIFE, HOBOT, ECOVACS,

Highlights of Following Key Factors: Cleaning Robot Market

Business description A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.



Corporate strategy Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.



SWOT Analysis A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.



Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.



Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.



Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.



Important locations and subsidiaries A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.



Detailed financial ratios for the past 5 years The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years’ history.



*Note: Additional companies can be included on request.

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview Chapter 2: Global Cleaning Robot Market Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Cleaning Robot industry Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications Chapter 6: Market share Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis





The U.S. dominates the North America region due to high adoption of advanced technology and the high economy of people who can afford cleaning robots in many homes in the region. China dominates the Asia Pacific region due high rate of product development and distribution in various this country for disinfection and cleaning applications.

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Cleaning Robot Market Growth & Sizing? Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Cleaning Robot Market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Cleaning Robot Market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Cleaning Robot Market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?





