U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.10
    -7.23 (-6.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.20
    -28.80 (-1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.89 (-3.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0952
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3006
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1410
    +0.8610 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,878.62
    +149.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.10
    +7.92 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Cleaning Robot Market Expected to reach $38,142.05 Million by 2029 with Product Type, Components, End-User, Top Players and Global Industry Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research
·18 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Research by Data Bridge Market Reseach Cleaning Robot Market is growing with factors such as increasing demand of automatic cleaning, rising demand for development of hygienic solution to disinfect floors & increasing number of collaboration and partnerships across the region.

Pune, India, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleaning Robot Market Business Report, it becomes easy to gather Semiconductor industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is commenced with the expert advice. The first class Cleaning Robot Market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are expert at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.

Global Cleaning Robot Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 23.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 38,142.05 million by 2029. Increase in the requirement of quick-decision making process in biotechnology is e expected to drive the growth of the market significantly.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of the Cleaning Robot Market Report to understand the structure of the complete Study Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cleaning-robot-market

Penetration of automation in household appliances is the major driving factor in the market. Inability of cleaning robots to cope up with obstruction while cleaning can prove to be a challenge however Increase in acquisition & partnership for cleaning robots among the organizations prove to be an opportunity.

Cleaning Robot Market Developments

In August 2021, LG Electronics had formed LG NOVA, its new Silicon Valley-based innovation center, which is created with collaborative ecosystem to accelerate the growth of new ideas in the market. This will help the company to get engaged with innovators in North America and around the world thereby creating accessible, socially impactful solutions that push the envelope of the technologically advanced lifestyle.

In June 2021, SoftBank Robotics America, Inc. had formed has formed a new strategic collaboration Canon Solutions America to prepare the commercial robot vacuum that works to elevate the health and safety of varying work environment. This partnership will help the company to the speed and scale the demand for robotic product for safer and cleaner workspace.

Segmentation Outlook:

  • By Product Type (Lawn Cleaning Robots, Floor Cleaning Robots, Pool Cleaning Robots, Window Cleaning Robots)

  • Components (Brushes, Chassis, Sensors & Electronic Circuit, Motor & Controllers, Battery System, Others)

  • Utility Type (Personal Cleaning Robots, Professional Cleaning Robots)

Penetration of automation in household appliances is the major driving factor in the market. Inability of cleaning robots to cope up with obstruction while cleaning can prove to be a challenge however Increase in acquisition & partnership for cleaning robots among the organizations prove to be an opportunity. The restraint is higher cost associated with cleaning robots. Also challenges faced due to the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain of the raw materials are the restraining factors.

Read the Inclusive Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cleaning-robot-market

Technological Advancement & Modernization in the Field of Robotics is Boosting the Market Growth of Cleaning Robot Market

The Cleaning Robot Market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular market. Additionally, it provides the detail information regarding the market players’ strategy and their geographical presence. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2020.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are:

  1. Maytronics,

  2. SoftBank Robotics America, Inc.,

  3. gaussian robotics,

  4. iRobot Corporation,

  5. Dyson,

  6. Pentair,

  7. LG Electronics,

  8. Zodiac Pool Systems LLC,

  9. SAMSUNG,

  10. ILIFE,

  11. HOBOT,

  12. ECOVACS,

Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-cleaning-robot-market

Highlights of Following Key Factors: Cleaning Robot Market

  • Business description

    • A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

  • Corporate strategy

    • Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

  • SWOT Analysis

    • A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

  • Company history

    • Progression of key events associated with the company.

  • Major products and services

    • A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

  • Key competitors

    • A list of key competitors to the company.

  • Important locations and subsidiaries

    • A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

  • Detailed financial ratios for the past 5 years

    • The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years’ history.

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request.

Looking for Customization or if any Query Reach to Us @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-cleaning-robot-market

Highlights of TOC:

  1. Chapter 1: Market overview

  2. Chapter 2: Global Cleaning Robot Market

  3. Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Cleaning Robot industry

  4. Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

  5. Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

  6. Chapter 6: Market share

  7. Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

  8. Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

  9. Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

Want a Sneak Peek into the Cleaning Robot Market? Access the “TOC” @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cleaning-robot-market

The U.S. dominates the North America region due to high adoption of advanced technology and the high economy of people who can afford cleaning robots in many homes in the region. China dominates the Asia Pacific region due high rate of product development and distribution in various this country for disinfection and cleaning applications.

Key Questions Answered

  1. What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Cleaning Robot Market Growth & Sizing?

  2. Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Cleaning Robot Market?

  3. What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Cleaning Robot Market?

  4. What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Cleaning Robot Market?

  5. What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

For more analysis on the Cleaning Robot Market Request for a Briefing with to Analysts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-cleaning-robot-market

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Looking for provoking fruitful enterprise relationships with you!

Related Trending Market Reports:

  • Auto Parts and Accessories Market, By Product (Engine Parts, Electrical Parts, Drive and Transmission Steering Parts, Suspension and Braking Parts Equipment and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial, Light Commercial Vehicle, Sports Vehicles and Others), Type (Driveline and Powertrain, Interiors and Exteriors, Electronics, Seating, Lighting, and Other Types), Application (OEM, and Aftermarket), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-auto-parts-and-accessories-market

  • Database Encryption Market, By Database Encryption Type (Transparent Encryption, Column-Level Encryption, File-System Encryption, Application- Level Encryption, Key Management), Database Operational Models (Data-At-Rest, Data-In-Motion) Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud) End User (Smbs, Enterprises) Vertical (IT & Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Government & Public Sectors, Aerospace & Defense, Others) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-database-encryption-market

  • Drum Filters Market, By Separation Type (Oil Separation, Air Separation, Liquid Separation And Solid Separation), Diameter Of Drum (Less Than 6 Feet, 6 - 8 Feet, 8 - 10 Feet And More Than 10 Feet), Discharge (Scraper Discharge, Belt Discharge, Pre Coat Discharge, Roller Discharge And String Discharge), End Use (Food And Beverages, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Paper And Pulp And Textile Industry), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-drum-filters-market

  • Sustainable air filters Market, By Product (High-Efficiency Particulate Air (Hepa)/Ultra-Low Penetration Air Filters, Fiberglass Filters, Pleated Filters, Baghouse Filters, Carbon Filters, Others) End- Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Pharmaceutical), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia And New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, And Rest Of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sustainable-air-filters-market

  • Low-Cost Satellite Market, By Satellite Type (Mini- satellite, Micro- satellite and Nano- satellite), By Application (Low-Cost Communication Satellite and Low-Cost Imaging Satellite), By End Use (Military, Civil and Commercial), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-low-cost-satellite-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
We are content with our glorious 99.9% client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email - corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Cleaning Robot Market Business Report, it becomes easy to gather Semiconductor industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is commenced with the expert advice. The first class Cleaning Robot Market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are expert at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.

Global Cleaning Robot Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 23.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 38,142.05 million by 2029. Increase in the requirement of quick-decision making process in biotechnology is e expected to drive the growth of the market significantly.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of the Cleaning Robot Market Report to understand the structure of the complete Study Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cleaning-robot-market

Penetration of automation in household appliances is the major driving factor in the market. Inability of cleaning robots to cope up with obstruction while cleaning can prove to be a challenge however Increase in acquisition & partnership for cleaning robots among the organizations prove to be an opportunity.

Cleaning Robot Market Developments

In August 2021, LG Electronics had formed LG NOVA, its new Silicon Valley-based innovation center, which is created with collaborative ecosystem to accelerate the growth of new ideas in the market. This will help the company to get engaged with innovators in North America and around the world thereby creating accessible, socially impactful solutions that push the envelope of the technologically advanced lifestyle.

In June 2021, SoftBank Robotics America, Inc. had formed has formed a new strategic collaboration Canon Solutions America to prepare the commercial robot vacuum that works to elevate the health and safety of varying work environment. This partnership will help the company to the speed and scale the demand for robotic product for safer and cleaner workspace.

Segmentation Outlook:

  • By Product Type (Lawn Cleaning Robots, Floor Cleaning Robots, Pool Cleaning Robots, Window Cleaning Robots)

  • Components (Brushes, Chassis, Sensors & Electronic Circuit, Motor & Controllers, Battery System, Others)

  • Utility Type (Personal Cleaning Robots, Professional Cleaning Robots)

Penetration of automation in household appliances is the major driving factor in the market. Inability of cleaning robots to cope up with obstruction while cleaning can prove to be a challenge however Increase in acquisition & partnership for cleaning robots among the organizations prove to be an opportunity. The restraint is higher cost associated with cleaning robots. Also challenges faced due to the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain of the raw materials are the restraining factors.

Read the Inclusive Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cleaning-robot-market

Technological Advancement & Modernization in the Field of Robotics is Boosting the Market Growth of Cleaning Robot Market

The Cleaning Robot Market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular market. Additionally, it provides the detail information regarding the market players’ strategy and their geographical presence. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2020.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are:

  1. Maytronics,

  2. SoftBank Robotics America, Inc.,

  3. gaussian robotics,

  4. iRobot Corporation,

  5. Dyson,

  6. Pentair,

  7. LG Electronics,

  8. Zodiac Pool Systems LLC,

  9. SAMSUNG,

  10. ILIFE,

  11. HOBOT,

  12. ECOVACS,

Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-cleaning-robot-market

Highlights of Following Key Factors: Cleaning Robot Market

  • Business description

    • A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

  • Corporate strategy

    • Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

  • SWOT Analysis

    • A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

  • Company history

    • Progression of key events associated with the company.

  • Major products and services

    • A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

  • Key competitors

    • A list of key competitors to the company.

  • Important locations and subsidiaries

    • A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

  • Detailed financial ratios for the past 5 years

    • The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years’ history.

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request.

Looking for Customization or if any Query Reach to Us @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-cleaning-robot-market

Highlights of TOC:

  1. Chapter 1: Market overview

  2. Chapter 2: Global Cleaning Robot Market

  3. Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Cleaning Robot industry

  4. Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

  5. Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

  6. Chapter 6: Market share

  7. Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

  8. Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

  9. Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

Want a Sneak Peek into the Cleaning Robot Market? Access the “TOC” @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cleaning-robot-market

The U.S. dominates the North America region due to high adoption of advanced technology and the high economy of people who can afford cleaning robots in many homes in the region. China dominates the Asia Pacific region due high rate of product development and distribution in various this country for disinfection and cleaning applications.

Key Questions Answered

  1. What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Cleaning Robot Market Growth & Sizing?

  2. Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Cleaning Robot Market?

  3. What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Cleaning Robot Market?

  4. What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Cleaning Robot Market?

  5. What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

For more analysis on the Cleaning Robot Market Request for a Briefing with to Analysts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-cleaning-robot-market

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Looking for provoking fruitful enterprise relationships with you!

Related Trending Market Reports:

  • Auto Parts and Accessories Market, By Product (Engine Parts, Electrical Parts, Drive and Transmission Steering Parts, Suspension and Braking Parts Equipment and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial, Light Commercial Vehicle, Sports Vehicles and Others), Type (Driveline and Powertrain, Interiors and Exteriors, Electronics, Seating, Lighting, and Other Types), Application (OEM, and Aftermarket), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-auto-parts-and-accessories-market

  • Database Encryption Market, By Database Encryption Type (Transparent Encryption, Column-Level Encryption, File-System Encryption, Application- Level Encryption, Key Management), Database Operational Models (Data-At-Rest, Data-In-Motion) Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud) End User (Smbs, Enterprises) Vertical (IT & Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Government & Public Sectors, Aerospace & Defense, Others) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-database-encryption-market

  • Drum Filters Market, By Separation Type (Oil Separation, Air Separation, Liquid Separation And Solid Separation), Diameter Of Drum (Less Than 6 Feet, 6 - 8 Feet, 8 - 10 Feet And More Than 10 Feet), Discharge (Scraper Discharge, Belt Discharge, Pre Coat Discharge, Roller Discharge And String Discharge), End Use (Food And Beverages, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Paper And Pulp And Textile Industry), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-drum-filters-market

  • Sustainable air filters Market, By Product (High-Efficiency Particulate Air (Hepa)/Ultra-Low Penetration Air Filters, Fiberglass Filters, Pleated Filters, Baghouse Filters, Carbon Filters, Others) End- Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Pharmaceutical), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia And New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, And Rest Of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sustainable-air-filters-market

  • Low-Cost Satellite Market, By Satellite Type (Mini- satellite, Micro- satellite and Nano- satellite), By Application (Low-Cost Communication Satellite and Low-Cost Imaging Satellite), By End Use (Military, Civil and Commercial), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-low-cost-satellite-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
We are content with our glorious 99.9% client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email - corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com



Recommended Stories

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today

    A clinical trial readout involving the company's lead candidate didn't produce the results investors were hoping for.

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. S

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 7.5%

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock crashed on Monday morning after its rival in space tourism, Blue Origin, announced its latest "get" of a high-profile passenger that it will fly to space. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 7.5%. Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter to astronaut Alan Shepard, who was America's first astronaut in space -- and the guy Blue Origin named its rocket after!

  • Why Plug, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Monday opened lower for Nasdaq stocks once again, with the index down more than 1% -- and today it appears that the fuel cell stocks are leading this market lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are sliding 6.1%, followed by fuel-cell-powered semitruck company Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) with a 7.1% loss, and stationary fuel cell power specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) with a loss of 9.3%. As the company reported, despite selling more fuel cells than planned in Q4, Ballard suffered much steeper losses than anticipated -- $0.15 per share, instead of the $0.06 per share loss predicted by Wall Street analysts.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The stock market is highly volatile. Many of the high-flying growth stocks from the past few years have been hammered especially hard. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out in my view as an ideal growth stock to buy even during these tumultuous times.