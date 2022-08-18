U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

CleanRobotics to Bring Accessible Recycling to Denver's Shine Music Festival

·2 min read

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanRobotics and Shine Music are excited to announce their partnership to make recycling more inclusive and accessible at the Shine Music Festival this August 27th, 2022, at Denver's Civic Center Park.

CleanRobotics Logo (PRNewsfoto/CleanRobotics)
CleanRobotics Logo (PRNewsfoto/CleanRobotics)

CleanRobotics and Shine Music are excited to announce their partnership to make recycling more inclusive and accessible

Shine Music Festival, combines the staples of a typical music festival, comprehensive accessibility plans, and cutting-edge adaptive technology, to create barrier-free spaces that allow people of all abilities the opportunity to share in the groove together. To ensure everyone can attend, the event is free admission.

"We struggled to find a recycling solution that was easy to use, effective, and accessible for all. Until we discovered CleanRobotics' TrashBot – a solution that allows everyone to participate in taking care of our planet, regardless of ability," states Shawn Satterfield, Shine Music's Founder and President. "While brainstorming on how to expand the universal design plans from last year's event, we realized how non-accessible traditional recycling solutions are".

TrashBot is a smart recycling bin that diverts recyclables from landfill, organic, and contaminated items while eliminating human error at the point of disposal, which makes it the ideal solution for large events where people dispose of waste without a second thought. Additionally, TrashBot is ADA compliant and features a large display and sound system to make recycling accessible and easier for everyone.

"We immediately fell in love with the mission behind Shine Music Festival and knew we had to get involved," shared Charles Yhap, CleanRobotics CEO. "We believe smart waste management should be easy and available to everyone, so our partnership with Shine makes perfect sense because of their outstanding work on inclusion and accessibility," added Charles, who will be personally attending the event with his family from Longmont, CO.

If you are in the Denver area and would like to assist or volunteer at Shine Festival next August 27th, you can find more information at www.shinemusicfestival.com; their extensive accessibility plan will make everyone feel welcome and included.

To learn more about TrashBot Zero, visit www.cleanrobotics.com
Media Contact: Frank Fimbres, Marketing Lead
frank.fimbres@cleanrobotics.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanrobotics-to-bring-accessible-recycling-to-denvers-shine-music-festival-301608239.html

SOURCE CleanRobotics

