Cleanroom Consumables Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Aramark Corp. and Berkshire Corp. | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleanroom Consumables Market research report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 6.06%. This growth can be attributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cleanroom Consumables Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Access our detailed 120-page report on "Cleanroom Consumables Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025:https://www.technavio.com/report/cleanroom-consumables-market-industry-analysis

The cleanroom consumables market is driven by the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in APAC. In addition, the increasing applications of cleanrooms in nanotechnology is anticipated to boost the growth of the Cleanroom Consumables Market.

Major Five Cleanroom Consumables Companies:

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Aramark Corp.

Berkshire Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cleanroom Consumables Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Semiconductor industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hospitals - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cleanroom Consumables Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

