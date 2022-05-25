U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,937.75
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,843.00
    -37.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,761.25
    -9.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.42
    +1.65 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0064 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    +1.35 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2511
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0220
    +0.1930 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,755.87
    +478.84 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.98
    +6.15 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.37
    +30.02 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Cleanroom Consumables Market: Segmented By Product : By Application, and Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019-2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Cleanroom Consumables Market to surpass USD 15. 88 billion by 2030 from USD 9. 77 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4. 98% within the coming years, i. e. , 2020-30. Product Overview

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cleanroom Consumables Market: Segmented By Product : By Application, and Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019-2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280474/?utm_source=GNW
A cleanroom or cleanroom is a facility that is typically used as part of specialized industrial manufacturing or scientific research, including the manufacture of pharmaceutical items, integrated circuits, LCD, OLED, and micro-LED displays. Cleanrooms are designed to hold extremely low concentrations of particles, such as dust, airborne organisms, or vaporized particles. Cleanrooms are typical of a cleanliness level quantified by the number of particles per cubic meter in a predetermined amount of molecule. Cleanrooms can be very large Entire production facilities can be housed in a clean room with a factory floor space of thousands of square meters. There are also modular clean rooms. Special lighting fixtures, walls, equipment, and other materials to minimize the formation of airborne particles. Plastic films can be used to limit the air temperature and humidity in the air turbulence Clean room. are strictly controlled. Static electricity can be controlled by ionizing rods.

Market Highlights
Cleanroom Consumables Market is predicted to project a notable CAGR of 4.98% in 2030.
The high demand for products such as goggles, gloves, surgical masks, and gowns creates revenue streams for the players in the global Cleanroom Consumables Market. The changing nature of coronavirus strains has led health professionals to embrace antiviral drug and vaccine innovations. Pollution has become a priority for cleanroom professionals. Suppliers maintain strong supply chains for end-users in hospitals, research laboratories, and the pharmaceutical industry. The increasing variety of substrate materials, increasing acceptance in the aerospace, optics, defense, and food industries, and the increasing demand and popularity of sterilized pharmaceutical formulations are other factors driving the Cleanroom Consumables Market.

Recent News and Developments:
In April 2020, DuPont launched The Tyvek Together Program for increasing the protective garment supply. Under this initiative, the company aimed to deliver six million additional non-surgical isolation gowns per month.

In September 2020, Ansell Ltd, collaborated with DuPont in the #TyvekTogether Program to manufacture gown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Ansell Ltd. launched the #NetworkofHeroes program for providing support to the non-PPE manufacturers with the capacities and necessary equipment.

Cleanroom Consumables Market: Segments
Gloves segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Cleanroom Consumables Market is segmented by Product into Wipers, Gloves, Cleaning Products, and Others. The Gloves segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue of the Cleanroom Consumables Market. Gloves are widely used in electronic, pharmaceutical, and medical devices to control and prevent contamination in clean manufacturing floors. The segment is expected to grow, driven by factors such as increasing innovation, the growth of the aging population that needs medical care, and the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the steady growth of the electronics industry due to high-demand technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) drives growth in the segment.

Electronic Industry segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Cleanroom Consumables Market is segmented by Application into Electronic Industry, Medical Device, Laboratory, and Others. The electronics industry segment represented an important part of the market due to the high demand for electronic devices. Increasing demand for integrated circuits, sensors, and other electronic components in new technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI),3D printing, and office automation (IT & OA) are driving the segment growth.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Enhance performance and better-quality products

Improved yields and better product quality have driven the growth of organic products over the past five years. In addition, the increasing demand and popularity of sterile pharmaceutical formulations and the development of medical devices are expected to increase the demand for cleanroom consumables. With the addition of ultra-protective goggles, the Cleanroom Consumables Market is booming. Manufacturers integrate anti-fog protection in masks that are visually clear and light.

Improving quality and safety for healthcare products
The focus on improving the quality and safety of medical devices is expected to increase the use of cleanroom consumables in the healthcare sector and the implementation of favorable rules and regulations for the use of cleanroom consumables in the healthcare sector are expected to drive the development of the Cleanroom Consumables Market.

Restraints
High Cost as a barrier
The high cost of cleanroom consumables is seen as a hindrance to the growth of the Cleanroom Consumables Market. The presence of market participants offering bespoke cleanroom consumable plans/designs is likely to increase competition for existing market participants. not too slippery is a challenge for manufacturers and requires constant operator training. Therefore, manufacturers consider the size, length, cuffs, packaging, tactile sensitivity, and barrier integrity of gloves in order to offer bespoke products.

COVID-19 Impact on the Cleanroom Consumables Market
The COVID19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the global cleanroom supplies market over the forecast period. The COVID19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns in various countries around the world have impacted the financial health of companies in all sectors. on the COVID19 pandemic; the closure disrupted the supply, distribution, and manufacturing of medical supplies worldwide; Additionally, due to social distancing, the influx of clinics and healthcare facilities has decreased by more than 70% during this pandemic, negatively impacting the growth of the market in the number of surgical interventions.

Cleanroom Consumables Market: Key Players
BASF SE

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Bayer AG
The Dow Chemical Company
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
PPG industries
Linde Group
Akzo Nobel
LyondellBasell Industries
Asahi Kasei
Sumitomo chemicals
Evonik Industries

Cleanroom Consumables Market.: Regions
The Cleanroom Consumables Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Cleanroom Consumables Market in the years to come. The Asia-Pacific region is by far the largest market for basic chemicals and accounts for almost half of the total market. North America and Europe follow. In the Asia-Pacific region, growth prospects remain high attributed to the growing economy and the current trend and support of the manufacturing sector in developing countries like India, China, and Indonesia.

Cleanroom Consumables Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Cleanroom Consumables Market report also contains analysis on:
By Product
Wipers
Gloves
Cleaning Products
Others
By Application
Electronic Industry
Medical Device
Laboratory
Others
Cleanroom Consumables Market Dynamics
Cleanroom Consumables Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Cleanroom Consumables Market Report Scope and Segmentation
Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2020 USD 9.77 billion
Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 15.88 billion
Growth Rate CAGR of 4.98% from 2021 to 2030
Base year for estimation 2020
Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2030
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered Product, Application, and Region
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key companies profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, PPG Industries, Linde Group, Akzo Nobel, LyondellBasell Industries, Asahi Kasei, Sumitomo chemicals, Evonik Industries

Frequently Asked Questions
How large is the Cleanroom Consumables Market?
Which segment is projected to bolster the Market share in the future?
Which regional market is highly dominating Cleanroom Consumables Market?
What are the factors driving the Cleanroom Consumables Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280474/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • US Futures Wobble Before Fed Minutes; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures erased gains as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting to gauge the pace of monetary tightening. The dollar rebounded from a two-day drop.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningContracts on the S&

  • Nvidia stock in focus ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses what to expect from Nvidia earnings.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Billionaire George Soros just loaded up on these two beaten-down growth stocks

    This super investor is going against the herd. Maybe you should, too.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Reverses Course on Electric-Vehicle Titan Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood also bought shares of her flagship fund's No. 3 holding and shares of a cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Down More Than 30%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Despite brief periods of respite, the markets have mostly trended south in 2022, with the NASDAQ’s 28% year-to-date loss the most acute of all the main indexes. So, where to look for the next investing opportunity in such a difficult environment? One way is to follow in the footsteps of the corporate insiders. If those in the know are picking up shares of the companies they manage, it indicates they believe they might be undervalued and poised to push higher. To keep the field level, the Federal

  • Why Micron, AMD, and Nvidia Stocks Retreated Today

    Two months ago, computer memory maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported its financial results for fiscal Q2 2022, and the news was incredible -- sales were up 25% year over year, and net profits more than tripled. Three weeks ago, semiconductors specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported some earnings of its own, and again the news was great -- sales up 71% and profits rising 42%. Heading into earnings day, Nvidia stock is down 5.3% at 11:10 a.m. ET Tuesday, and investor worry is beginning to bleed over into other tech stocks.

  • Snap stock: Digital advertising ‘pie is shrinking,’ strategist says

    Jacqueline Remmen, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Vice President, and Shawn Cruz, TD Ameritrade Head Trading Strategist, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook against tech sell-offs, Snap, inflation, and the Fed's interest rate hikes, and enduring market volatility.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Last week, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session with a rally that gave the index a small gain of 0.15% for the day. It was a good thing, too, since the index flirted with a net-20% loss during the session. That’s bear market territory, the kind of market move that will further spook investors after a springtime of headwinds. Inflation is running at 40-year high levels, Q1 showed a net economic contraction, Russia’s war on Ukraine promises to further damage supplies and prices in the food, cooki

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Tumbling Again Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today as the e-commerce software company was one of several tech stocks to fall in sympathy with Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which warned that second-quarter results would come in below its earlier guidance and blamed a deteriorating macroeconomic environment for the downward revision. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Shopify stock was down 10.4%, while Snap had plunged 41.9% at the same time.

  • In a ‘baby with the bathwater’ market, here are a dozen unfairly punished stocks, ripe for a bounce

    Our call of the day comes from Jefferies analysts, who round up some small to medium-size stocks that have been hit unreservedly hard in this market rout.

  • Tomorrow Could Mark The Stock Market's Worst First 100 Trading Days Since 1970

    Tomorrow could mark the worst first 100 trading days of the year for the stock market since 1970, yet there is a glimmer of hope.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Plunged Today

    It must be getting increasingly difficult for investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) to hold their nerve. The hydrogen stock sank Tuesday morning and was down by 8.9% as of 1 p.m. ET. With that drop, Plug Power stock has now lost almost 30% of its value in just the month of May.

  • Tesla Resumes Plunge as Fears of Slow Production Weigh

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares struggled Tuesday as the electric-vehicle maker’s production woes in China refuse to go away, leading another analyst to slash his 12-month price target on the once high-flying stock.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap Warning“With about 13,000

  • Consumer strength ‘one of the last bullish talking points’ in the stock market, strategist says

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth joins Yahoo Finance Live to look at Nordstrom's shares surge following its Q1 revenue beat, the strength of the American consumer, and Nordstrom's retail outlook.

  • What history says happens to stocks if there's a recession

    The good news for traders: A U.S. recession is almost fully priced into the stock market. The bad news: It's not 100% priced in, if history is any guide.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.