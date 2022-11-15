U.S. markets closed

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market Size in APAC to Grow by USD 430.8 Million, Global Personal Products Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 430.8 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the cleanroom disposable glove in APAC as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes.

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. International suppliers have established a presence in the region, with wide product offerings, brand recognition, reliability, and greater resources and economic opportunities. They also have well-established distribution networks that serve a large customer base. In addition, companies are increasing their manufacturing capacities in APAC to cater to the rising demand for cleanroom disposable gloves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will foster the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Material

  • Geography

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope

The cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC report covers the following areas:

This study identifies eco-friendly disposable gloves as one of the prime trends in the cleanroom disposable glove market growth in APAC during the next few years. The rising number of hospitals has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, raw material fluctuating prices might hamper the market growth.

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Ansell Ltd., Asiatic fiber Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Careplus Group Berhad, Dia rubber Co. Ltd., Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Top Glove Corp. Bhd, UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Valutek Inc., and Woojin ACT Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cleanroom disposable glove market growth in APAC during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cleanroom disposable glove market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cleanroom disposable glove market vendors in APAC

Related Reports

Disposable Gloves Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rising number of hospitals is driving the global disposable gloves market growth. The major driver of the global disposable gloves market is the increasing number of hospitals and pathology centers across the world, which is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period. The aging population and stringent government regulations on the use of disposable gloves by healthcare institutions to ensure patient safety are contributing to the growth of the global disposable gloves market.

Medical Disposable Gloves Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Rising concerns on hygiene and safety from HAIs are driving market growth. HAIs occur in hospitals, long-term care, home care, and ambulatory care due to various. Hand hygiene is the most important tool to avoid the transmission of infectious agents and prevent HAIs.

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 430.8 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.9

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ansell Ltd., Asiatic fiber Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Careplus Group Berhad, Dia rubber Co. Ltd., Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Top Glove Corp. Bhd, UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Valutek Inc., and Woojin ACT Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Natural rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Nitrile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Neoprene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ansell Ltd.

  • 10.4 Asiatic fiber Corp.

  • 10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 10.6 Dia rubber Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Dynarex Corp.

  • 10.8 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

  • 10.9 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

  • 10.10 Rubberex Corp. M Berhad

  • 10.11 Semperit AG Holding

  • 10.12 Top Glove Corp. Bhd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanroom-disposable-glove-market-size-in-apac-to-grow-by-usd-430-8-million-global-personal-products-market-considered-as-parent-market--technavio-301677178.html

SOURCE Technavio

