Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market Size in APAC to Grow by USD 430.8 Million, Global Personal Products Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 430.8 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio categorizes the cleanroom disposable glove in APAC as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes.

The cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. International suppliers have established a presence in the region, with wide product offerings, brand recognition, reliability, and greater resources and economic opportunities. They also have well-established distribution networks that serve a large customer base. In addition, companies are increasing their manufacturing capacities in APAC to cater to the rising demand for cleanroom disposable gloves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will foster the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Material

Geography

The cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC report covers the following areas:

This study identifies eco-friendly disposable gloves as one of the prime trends in the cleanroom disposable glove market growth in APAC during the next few years. The rising number of hospitals has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, raw material fluctuating prices might hamper the market growth.

Ansell Ltd., Asiatic fiber Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Careplus Group Berhad, Dia rubber Co. Ltd., Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Top Glove Corp. Bhd, UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Valutek Inc., and Woojin ACT Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cleanroom disposable glove market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the cleanroom disposable glove market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cleanroom disposable glove market vendors in APAC

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 430.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.9 Key consumer countries China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ansell Ltd., Asiatic fiber Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Careplus Group Berhad, Dia rubber Co. Ltd., Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Top Glove Corp. Bhd, UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Valutek Inc., and Woojin ACT Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

