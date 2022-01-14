U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

Cleanroom Technologies Market worth $9.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cleanroom Technologies Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Product (Fan Filter Units, HVAC, vacuum systems, disinfectants), Construction (Drywall, Hardwall, Softwall), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical device manufacturers) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Cleanroom Technologies Market"
289 - Tables
41 - Figures
313 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263122482

The Growth in the market is majorly driven by the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, growing demand for medical devices, and advancements in cleanroom technologies. The market is also witnessing increasing trends of adopting modular cleanrooms along with the emergence of rental cleanroom services.

The global health crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has made it imperative that the pharmaceutical industry moves at a rapid pace alongside researchers, regulators, and contract research companies to develop a diagnosis, treatment, and vaccines. Cleanroom technologies and services play an important role in this scenario to ensure that quality, safety, and efficacy are being maintained. The top players in the market can offer solutions by supporting pharmaceutical companies and collaborating with other industries to control the spread and impact of the pandemic.

The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the Cleanroom Technologies Market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and controls. The consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast periods (2021-2026). Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users.

The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the Cleanroom Technologies Market.

Based on construction type, the market is segmented into standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the Cleanroom Technologies Market in 2020 This can be attributed to the traditionally high demand for fixed structures and the need for quick onsite construction among end-users. However, this trend is changing, and there is a higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.

Biotechnology is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Cleanroom Technologies Market is segmented into the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and other end users. The biotechnology end-user industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for biologics and biosimilars. Increasing investments in biotechnology are expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263122482

North America is expected to hold the largest share for players operating in the Cleanroom Technologies Market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Factors such as stringent regulatory standards for product approvals, technological advancements in cleanrooms, initiatives taken by private organizations to create awareness regarding cleanrooms, and growth of the healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

The prominent players in the global Cleanroom Technologies Market are Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Exyte AG (Germany), COLANDIS GmbH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), and, Bouygues Group (France).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=263122482

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market by Product & Service [Sterilization (Equipment, Services), Disinfectants (Hand, Skin, Surface, Wipes, Sprays)], End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Diagnostic Centers), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hospital-acquired-infection-control-market-204343466.html

Sterilization Services Market by Method (ETO, Gamma, Steam, X-ray), Type (Contract Sterilization, Validation Services), Mode of Delivery (Off-site, On-site), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceuticals), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sterilization-service-market-183597324.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cleanroom-technology.asp
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cleanroom-technology-market.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanroom-technologies-market-worth-9-6-billion-by-2026---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301461126.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

