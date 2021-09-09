U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,932.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,585.25
    -34.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.60
    -10.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.09
    -0.21 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.00
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1800
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,220.47
    -2,655.64 (-5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,140.21
    -59.27 (-4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,020.57
    -160.64 (-0.53%)
     

Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market from Industrial Machinery Industry to garner NEGATIVE growth due to COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio

·3 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Cleanroom technology equipment market will have ABN Cleanroom Technology NV, Airtech Japan Ltd., and Alpiq Ltd. as major participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the cleanroom technology equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.57 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market can now be gained through our report. Download Free Sample Now!

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during the forecast period. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reports that might interest you:

Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Grinding Machinery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Extrusion Machinery Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

ABN Cleanroom Technology NV

The company offers cleanrooms such as Plug & Play ballroom cleanrooms, bespoke cleanroom, and ballroom cleanroom.

Airtech Japan Ltd.

The company offers cleanrooms based on standards such as cleanliness class and GMP.

Alpiq Ltd.

The company offers cleanrooms for the pharmaceutical, electronics, and food industries, hospitals, plastic manufacturers, and research laboratories.

Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/cleanroom-technology-equipment-market-industry-analysis

Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cleanroom technology equipment market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

The cleanroom technology equipment market is driven by the growing healthcare industry, In addition, other factors such as demand for consumer electronics driving the growth of the semiconductor industry, and the introduction of new universal standards for air filters are expected to trigger the cleanroom technology equipment market toward witnessing a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period.

Download our extensive report to get Exhaustive Insights: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43622

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanroom-technology-equipment-market-from-industrial-machinery-industry-to-garner-negative-growth-due-to-covid-19-pandemic--technavio-301370474.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Sea Aims to Raise $6.3 Billion in 2021’s Biggest Equity Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. aims to raise $6.3 billion in the largest equity offering of the year, a deal that will propel a global expansion and acquisitions for Southeast Asia’s largest company.The online gaming and e-commerce firm backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. is offering 11 million shares, a stake worth about $3.8 billion at Wednesday’s close. It also intends to issue $2.5 billion of equity-linked debt. Sea, which has risen more than 70% this year, fell in post-marketing trading in New York.Th

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • Why ICU Medical Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI), a medical device company specializing in intravenous treatment solutions, were on the move today following the announcement of a cash and stock deal for Smiths Medical.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Biden admin. to rein in meat prices, Lucid falls, Robinhood to offer crypto recurring investments

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • Why stocks are likely to rise if Biden’s approval rating keeps sliding

    Major U.S. stock market indices made all-time highs even as President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped below 50%. The stock market historically has performed the best when presidential approval ratings are below 50%. Biden’s approval rating fell below 50% on Aug. 16, according to the composite of polls constructed by FiveThirtyEight.com.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • NIO's (NYSE:NIO) Shareholders Should Expect Modest Dilution Going Forward

    Yesterday Chinese electric vehicle maker, NIO (NYSE:NIO) announced that the company will be selling up to $2 billion in American depositary shares (ADSs). The sale will be conducted via an at-the-market offering program, and will result in shareholder dilution of up to 3% at the current share price. The news resulted in NIO’s share price opening 3.3% lower today.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.