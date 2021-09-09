Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market from Industrial Machinery Industry to garner NEGATIVE growth due to COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Cleanroom technology equipment market will have ABN Cleanroom Technology NV, Airtech Japan Ltd., and Alpiq Ltd. as major participants during 2021-2025

Attractive Opportunities in Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the cleanroom technology equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.57 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during the forecast period. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

ABN Cleanroom Technology NV

The company offers cleanrooms such as Plug & Play ballroom cleanrooms, bespoke cleanroom, and ballroom cleanroom.

Airtech Japan Ltd.

The company offers cleanrooms based on standards such as cleanliness class and GMP.

Alpiq Ltd.

The company offers cleanrooms for the pharmaceutical, electronics, and food industries, hospitals, plastic manufacturers, and research laboratories.

Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cleanroom technology equipment market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

The cleanroom technology equipment market is driven by the growing healthcare industry, In addition, other factors such as demand for consumer electronics driving the growth of the semiconductor industry, and the introduction of new universal standards for air filters are expected to trigger the cleanroom technology equipment market toward witnessing a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

