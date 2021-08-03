U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.80
    +32.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,095.57
    +257.41 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,738.28
    +57.21 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.65
    +5.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.69
    -0.57 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0600
    -0.2490 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,180.31
    -1,524.89 (-3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.52
    -11.93 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Cleanroom Technology Market Size to Procure USD 4.8 Billion Revenue by 2028 at 5.0% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

Cleanroom Technology Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Analysis by Equipment (Laminar Air Flow, HEPA Filters, Cleanroom Air Showers, Cleanroom Filters, Desiccator Cabinets, Particle Counters, Cleanroom Pass Through Systems, Environmental Monitoring System, and Others), by Consumables (Head-Caps, Gloves, Face Masks, Lab Suits, Footwear, Wipes, Swabs, Disinfectants, and Others), by End User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Research Laboratories, and Others), and Region, Forecast to 2028

New York, US, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanroom Technology Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Cleanroom Technology Market Information by Equipment, Consumables, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is forecasted to reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.0%.

Top Growth Boosters

Soaring number of research and development activities in conjunction with increasing spending has favoured the cleanroom technology market. The National Bureau of Statistics’ research showed that in March 2018 that China’s research & development expenditure shot up from 10.6% in 2017 to 11.6% in 2018, garnering a valuation of around USD 300 Mn. Plus, the Congressional Research Service Report revealed that in April 2020, the total R&D spending jumped by three folds.

The mounting hospital admission rate worldwide along with the surge in surgical procedures has fostered the need for sterile surgical gloves, which in turn has benefitted the global market. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare estimates that close to 5,70,000 of emergency cases needed surgery, from which 86% happened in public hospitals from 2017 to 2018. The top causes of these emergency cases requiring surgery were heart attack, appendicitis, and hip fracture in Australia.

Innovations in science & technology, surge in regulatory compliances, and the significant competition between players in the cleanroom technology market have boosted the need for industry specific cleanrooms and controlled environment settings. These factors are touted to raise the adoption of modular cleanroom technologies in the years ahead, to meet with certain research needs. Modular cleanrooms consumables used in these settings are critical for researchers and manufacturers to conduct quicker and cleaner processes, achieve high product quality, lower production turnaround period, as well as tax benefits.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2169

Competitive Landscape:

The most significant vendors in the Cleanroom Technology Market are:

  • Alpiq Group

  • Ardmac Ltd

  • Camfil

  • Clean Air Products

  • Helapet Limited

  • M+W Group GmbH

  • Nicomac Srl

  • Royal Imtech N.V.

  • Simplex Isolation Systems

  • Taikisha Ltd

These companies develop strategies to foster their global reach while introducing highly advanced products and solutions by involving in acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations. Business expansion is another major tactic adopted by leading firms to boost their profit margins. To illustrate, in July 2021, Sparx Therapeutics signed a lease with Yangzhou Economic Zone and is planning to build a 40,000 square feet cleanroom. This sophisticated cleanroom and a target discovery platform is equipped with four advanced ADC technologies and multi-component SAILING antibody optimization system to amplify the success rate of antibody drug development.

Market Restraints:

The deployment as well as maintenance of cleanrooms is a highly complex process and generally requires huge investments. Since the air inside the cleanroom is close to 100 times cleaner than a traditional room, the air conditioning ability of the HVAC systems almost doubles up, resulting in massive costs. This is viewed as a huge challenge by the companies and could lead to a decline in product demand over the years to come.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (80 Pages) on Cleanroom Technology: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cleanroom-technology-market-2169

COVID 19 Analysis

The worldwide health crisis driven by the COVID-19 outbreak has made it extremely imperative for the pharmaceutical sector to work alongside regulators, contract research companies, and researchers to come up with treatment, vaccines, and diagnostic tests. This is where the cleanroom technology comes into play, playing an integral role when it comes ensuring safety, efficacy, and quality.

With the healthcare sector facing an exponential demand for effective personal protective equipment (PPE), medical ventilators, diagnostic tests, and several vital medical supplies, the demand for cleanroom technology has shot up considerably worldwide. This is touted to be a major factor in market growth in the following years.

Market Segmentation

Cleanroom technology industry, as per equipment, caters to HEPA filters, laminar air flow, cleanroom filters, cleanroom air showers, particle counters, desiccator cabinets, environmental monitoring system, cleanroom pass through systems, and more.

Some of the key consumables are gloves, head-caps, lab suits, face masks, wipes, footwear, disinfectants, swabs, and more.

With respect to end user, the segments are research laboratories, biotechnology industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2169

Regional Insights

With the biggest size, North America has become the cleanroom technology market leader, thanks to the well-developed healthcare system, escalating number of medical screening and the expansive number of biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical firms. Besides, the reputed vendors based in the United States as well as Canada along with their significant contribution to the market growth via merger & acquisition and new launches are some of the prominent developments in the region.

Asia Pacific shows the potential to attain the fastest growth rate in the years to come, thanks to the mounting demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations and the technical innovations in medical equipment. Moreover, advancements in synthetic clothing blends, surging utilization of electrostatic technology, as well as anti-microbial finishes are a few other important factors projected to bolster the market size in the region over the following years. South Korea has turned into a lucrative market in the past few years, given the thriving semiconductor industry and the huge pool of well-known memory chip manufacturers. On the other hand, the Indonesian market is also thriving at a stunning pace backed by the rapidly expanding healthcare industry in line with the burgeoning middle-class populace as well as the emergence of universal healthcare.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2169

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Why E-Home Household Service Stock Plummeted on Tuesday

    Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), a China-based platform for booking services like moving, appliance installation, and housecleaning, were slammed on Tuesday. As of this writing, the stock was down by 57%. E-Home Household Service stock has seen some massive moves recently.

  • Boston Beer on Hard Seltzer Innovation: The Luster Has Been Lost

    Investors sold off Boston Beer's (NYSE: SAM) stock last week after the company dramatically lowered its outlook for the fiscal year. Rather than boom over the early summer months, the hard seltzer beverage niche slowed. In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Boston Beer's management team sounded confident about the business despite the disappointing Q2 results.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Why Owens & Minor Stock Is Tumbling Today

    What happened Shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) were tumbling 9.5% lower as of 11:24 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The decline came after the healthcare solutions company provided its second-quarter update. So what Owens & Minor reported Q2 revenue of $2.

  • Lyft, Uber earnings on tap: Here's what to expect

    BTIG Managing Director & Digital Services Analyst Jake Fuller joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of ride hailing ahead of Uber and Lyft’s earnings reports.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    As if to prove the point that what goes up, must come down, shares of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) took a real beating last week. One of 2021’s star performers, SAVA stock had been on an absolute tear this year, as investors took a shine to the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) focused company following the release of promising data for its prospective AD treatment simufilam. However, in two consecutive sessions, shares shed a combined 56% after the company presented results from an interim analysis for the d

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Sank 20% in July

    Beginning the summer on a bullish note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in June, but the market's excitement for the fuel cell stock wasn't sustained in July -- a month during which the stock fell 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although analysts at Citigroup and Seaport Global both initiated coverage on Plug Power's stock last month, assigning it a buy rating, investors weren't motivated enough to pick up shares. Between the company failing to provide details about a new deal and competition ramping up among hydrogen-focused companies, investors felt the clouds were hanging too heavily on this familiar fuel cell name.

  • ConocoPhillips Posts Its Best Quarterly Earnings in 3 Years

    ConocoPhillips produced an average of 1.547 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day during the second quarter, up 566,000 BOE per day from the year-ago period. Contributing to that surging output was its acquisition of Concho Resources, as well as the resumption of production from wells it shut in during earlier phases of the pandemic. ConocoPhillips' surging output couldn't have come at a better time.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • Under Armour posts big beat, Clorox disappoints, Simon Property boosts outlook

    Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss some of Tuesday’s early earnings movers, including: shares of Under Armour rallying after boosting guidance as its athletic apparel revenue more than doubles, Clorox under pressure after missing estimates and issuing a gloomy outlook, and Simon Property Group posting an earnings beat.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Here’s Why Lakehouse Capital Sold its Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Position

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 33.2% net of fees and expenses, was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 27.7% for its benchmark. You can view […]