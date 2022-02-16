U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

CleanSlate Centers, National Accredited Addiction Treatment Group, Announces State-level Treatment Licensing Requirements Achieved by Arlington, Texas Location

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">The organization now boasts ten locations that hold state licensures</span>

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSlate Centers, a leading national medical group that provides physician-led, office-based treatment for individuals suffering from mental health, substance and alcohol use, has announced the licensing of its Arlington, Texas location, which originally opened in April 2017, with a Chemical Dependency Treatment Facility License by the Texas Health & Human Services Commission (HHSC). The new license, effective December 13, 2021, will allow CleanSlate Centers (CleanSlate) to begin behavioral health services for patients within the state.

CleanSlate Outpatient Addiction Medicine (PRNewsfoto/CleanSlate Centers)
CleanSlate Outpatient Addiction Medicine (PRNewsfoto/CleanSlate Centers)

CleanSlate strives to fulfill and achieve the highest standards, licenses and certifications of care across the country. CleanSlate has served over 110,000 patients since its inception in 2009 and holds multiple state licenses to meet standards of care in 10 states: Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

CleanSlate has also met thousands of clinical and operational standards in order to be licensed and accredited as an office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) provider, fulfilling both national and state-specific requirements. CleanSlate has also achieved the highest standard of accreditation from the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an international accrediting body, relating to standards for OBOT providers.

As opposed to inpatient programs where patients are admitted to stay in a facility, OBOT programs allow a patient to schedule regular office visits with trained medical professionals. These programs enable patients to experience their day-to-day responsibilities and joys of daily life, while maintaining their in-person recovery process.

Media inquiries for CleanSlate Centers can be made by contacting
media@cleanslatecenters.com.

About CleanSlate Centers

CleanSlate is a national medical group that provides physician-led, office-based treatment for individuals suffering from mental and behavioral health diagnoses, as well as opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic, CleanSlate has grown to become an industry leader in high-quality, evidence-based care, providing medication-assisted treatment and related mental and behavioral therapies to those suffering from the chronic disease of addiction. CleanSlate's extensive footprint of centers is growing rapidly to meet the demand for its medical services in states struggling with the opioid crisis throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.CleanSlateCenters.com.

The TASC Group
Email: media@cleanslatecenters.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanslate-centers-national-accredited-addiction-treatment-group-announces-state-level-treatment-licensing-requirements-achieved-by-arlington-texas-location-301483979.html

SOURCE CleanSlate Centers

