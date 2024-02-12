CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at CleanSpark, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLSK) future prospects. CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. The US$2.8b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$132m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$76m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is CleanSpark's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 3 of the American Software analysts is that CleanSpark is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$64m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 127% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CleanSpark given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

