Cleantech Building Materials: Amendment of Loan Facility

Cleantech Building Materials
·1 min read
Cleantech Building Materials
Cleantech Building Materials

28 December 2022

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER:  CBM
ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

AMENDMENT OF LOAN FACILITY

Cleantech Building Materials PLC (“CBM” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has reached an agreement with its loan providers, as disclosed in the CBM Company Description published on 20 December 2016, to increase the size of its existing loan facility by a further €2,800,000 to €4,668,602.

Commenting, Paul Richards, Chairman of CBM said:

"We are pleased that our loan providers have agreed to increase our facility, demonstrating their confidence in our business plan. We are working hard to deliver value for all of our shareholders and look forward to making further announcements on our progress in due course."

This press release constitutes inside information that CBM is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

For further information, please contact:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths

info@cbm-plc.com
+44 20 3934 6630

 

 

Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)

info@keswickglobal.com   
+43 1 740 408045



IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen

+44 20 3934 6630


