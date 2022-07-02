U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,147.84
    -454.09 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Cleantech Building Materials: Grant of Options

Cleantech Building Materials
·1 min read
Cleantech Building Materials
Cleantech Building Materials

2 July 2022

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

Cleantech Building Materials plc

GRANT OF OPTIONS

Cleantech Building Materials plc (“CBM” or the “Company”) is advancing on its strategy to build the first Accoya® Wood factory in China (“Project”). As the Project transitions to a build and operate phase, the Company recognises the importance of retaining and rewarding key persons. Accordingly CBM has today granted new options under the Cleantech Building Materials PLC 2021 Unapproved Share Option Scheme to certain members of its senior management team and senior advisors (“Options”) to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 961,028 ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company.

All of the Options have the same terms which include an exercise price of €0.42, a vesting period under which a third of the Options granted are exercisable from 2 July 2023, and the remaining two thirds are exercisable in two tranches of one third each upon the completion of defined conditions. The Options granted have an expiry date of seven years from 2 July 2022 and any Options not exercised will lapse at that date.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths

info@cbm-plc.com
+44 20 3934 6630



Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)

info@keswickglobal.com   
+43 1 740 408045



IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen

+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is disclosed in compliance with Rule 4 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook


Recommended Stories

  • South Shore experts: Skyrocketing interest rates cause real estate market uncertainty

    If you need to borrow money to buy a house, the interest rates have doubled. Experts weigh in on how rising interest rates will affect real estate.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) plunged this week after the company's stock received a price target cut, some analysts had a few negative comments about the chip market, and investors worried that comments made from another chip company about slowing demand might mean bad news for Nvidia as well. Investors panicked a bit on all this news and sent the semiconductor stock falling 15.3% over the past week. Nvidia started off the week with Morgan Stanley warning that there could be a potential slowdown in demand for graphics processors as Ethereum, a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency, switches to a proof-of-stake model and away from its current proof-of-work setup.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesAll told, the worl

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.9 million more Occidental shares, has 17.4% stake

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has bought another 9.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, giving it a 17.4% stake in the oil company. Berkshire paid about $582 million for the shares, which it bought between Wednesday and Friday, according to a Friday night filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Buffett's company is Occidental's largest shareholder, now owning 163.4 million shares worth about $9.9 billion.

  • Bitcoin Price Keeps Falling Amid Crypto Liquidations, Fire Sales

    Bitcoin resumed its slide this week and the crypto winter is getting colder. More crypto funds and lenders are on the edge, while the stock market woes have weighed on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which have traded like speculative growth stocks. Bitcoin failed to hang onto $21,000 at the start of the week and briefly tumbled as low as $18,650 late Thursday.

  • Voyager Digital suspends trading, deposits, withdrawals, rewards

    Canadian crypto broker Voyager Digital is suspending trading including deposits and withdrawals according to a statement released by the firm Friday afternoon.

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • Recession Fear Crashes 13 Major Stocks Below $4 A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Kohl’s calls off sales talks with Franchise Group, stock plummets

    Yahoo Finance anchors Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brad Smith discuss news that retailer Kohl's terminated sales talks with Franchise Group and why they think it's the right move.

  • Micron earnings overshadowed by grim outlook for the company

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Micron.

  • Forget the 1970s — this market is drawing comparisons to the 1870s

    The current high inflation environment is often compared to the 1970s. But perhaps a more apt comparison would be to the 1870s.

  • China snubs Boeing to strike huge new deal with Airbus

    China has snubbed troubled aircraft maker Boeing after three of its national flag carriers placed orders worth $37bn (£31bn) with rival Airbus.

  • Micron’s Weak Outlook Crushes Chip Stocks. There’s More Trouble Coming for Tech.

    Almost every analyst on Wall Street knew that the memory chip company Micron Technology was likely to provide quarterly guidance below previous Street estimates. Micron’s revenue outlook for the August quarter came in almost $2 billion below the old consensus level. Micron shares are trading sharply lower on Friday, down 6% to $52.02 after hitting a 52-week low earlier in the session.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    Few investors have a nose for making money quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $610 billion in value for shareholders and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. As we push into the second half of what's been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for investors, several Berkshire Hathaway holdings stand out as amazing values.

  • There may be another shoe to drop after Micron’s big outlook miss

    Micron Technology Inc. delivered an outlook that fell far short of the consensus view, prompting questions about how the memory market will fare in a downturn.

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.