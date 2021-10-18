U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.46
    +15.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,258.61
    -36.15 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.81
    +124.47 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3000
    +0.6230 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,726.24
    +536.05 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.53
    -21.11 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Cleantech Export Week: Connecting and collaborating to drive sector growth

Export Development Canada
·4 min read

Export Development Canada (EDC) hosts Cleantech Export Week, starting on October 25

OTTAWA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, Export Development Canada (EDC) is bringing together companies, partners and financiers from across Canada’s cleantech ecosystem. Participants will be covering hot topics such as decarbonization, net zero, and the future of the sector. Attendees of this year’s Cleantech Export Week (CEW) will once again have the opportunity to virtually network with representatives from across the country.

“Canada is a key player of clean technology and innovation,” said Guillermo Freire, EDC’s Vice President of Structured and Project Finance. “Moving towards a sustainable economy presents a myriad of opportunities for cleantech Canadian businesses. Whether it’s through financing, working capital solutions, insurance, knowledge, or connections, EDC is dedicated to helping companies in this sector grow and succeed in the international scene, resulting in an even greater impact for Canada.”

With increasing focus across the globe on the climate emergency, cleantech has been – and will continue to be – a key element in the transition to a more sustainable future. Cleantech activity is projected to exceed CAD$2.5 trillion by 2022, or nearly 3% of anticipated global GDP, according to Smart Prosperity’s recent report. Already in Canada, cleantech contributed 3% to national GDP in 2019 and 2020.

Support for cleantech has been a strategic priority for EDC for nearly a decade. In that time, demand has increased for goods and services that allow for a more efficient use of the planet's resources. Since 2012, EDC has facilitated approximately $13.5 billion in Canadian cleantech exports, in many cleantech sub-sectors such as power generation, agriculture, and infrastructure. EDC’s goal over the long term is to continue to play a leadership role in the industry by providing more Canadian cleantech companies with the connections, and financial and knowledge solutions to help them expand internationally.

“In light of the increasing need for urgent climate action, a key element of EDC’s corporate strategy and commitment to net zero by 2050 is to increase our support to Canada’s cleantech sector and to promote the sector’s innovative technologies on the world stage that can be used to lower emissions and reduce environmental impact,” said Carl Burlock, EDC’s Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer.

Schedule of Cleantech Export Week Events

The event combines live and pre-recorded sessions on October 25 and 26, along with online content and virtual networking throughout the week. The agenda contains a mix of presentations and discussions around two key themes: the road to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and carbon reduction technologies to support the energy transition. Program highlights include:

  • EDC’s Chief Economist, Peter Hall, will share economic insights on the cleantech sector

  • A keynote address from Marc-André Blanchard, Executive Vice-President and Head of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Global (CDPQ)

  • A panel discussion on the technological innovations that Canadian companies are implementing to help reduce carbon emissions

  • A pitch competition session for emerging and innovative cleantech companies

  • An opportunity to learn more about the Mission from MaRS program, designed to scale up Canada’s most innovative cleantech companies

  • Virtual networking session where you can meet EDC’s Cleantech Financing, Investment, Project Finance, and Inclusive Trade teams, as well as representatives from partner organizations

Attendees will also have time to connect with cleantech entrepreneurs and representatives from all sectors and backgrounds. To register for the event, click here.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian companies of all sizes succeed on the world stage. As international risk experts, we equip Canadian companies with the tools they need – the trade knowledge, financing solutions, equity, insurance, and connections – to grow their business with confidence. Underlying all our support is a commitment to sustainable and responsible business. To help Canadian businesses facing extreme financial challenges brought on by the global response to COVID-19, the Government of Canada has expanded EDC’s domestic capabilities until December 31, 2021. This broader mandate will enable EDC to expand its support to companies focused domestically.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575

or visit www.edc.ca.

Media Contact

Media
Export Development Canada
1-888-222-4065


media@edc.ca


Recommended Stories

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Elon Musk Has Disrupted the Auto and Space Industries. 1 More Thing He Can Add to His Resume.

    Elon Musk has built two industrial behemoths—Tesla and SpaceX—revolutionizing two industries. But that isn't all he has done to change industry.

  • Toyota, Stellantis to Build EV-Battery Factories in the U.S.

    The auto makers are investing billions of dollars in U.S. battery factories as part of a push to sell more electric vehicles.

  • Behind the Energy Crisis: Fossil Fuel Investment Drops, and Renewables Aren’t Ready

    The transition to cleaner energy sources isn’t far enough along to meet a surge in demand, forcing countries to rely on fossil fuels.

  • Desten claims 900-kW fast-charger adds 300 miles of range in under 5 minutes

    Read that again: a little less than 5 minutes to recharge a range that's roughly equivalent to a Mustang Mach-E's. The hasty electron refill is said to be thanks to proprietary batteries from Hong Kong-based battery maker Desten and the accompanying 900-kW charging system. Desten says it made "breakthrough discoveries in materials and cell structures," creating a prototypical EV battery good for 3,000 charge cycles and about 930,000 miles of driving range.

  • Our Next Energy closes $25M Series A for battery tech with backing from Bill Gates, BMW

    Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE) has closed a $25 million Series A for tech that it says can double the range of EVs, as more and more startups take aim at surpassing the pitfalls of conventional lithium-ion batteries. The 15-month-old company managed to attract major investors, including Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which led the round. Assembly Ventures, BMW i Ventures (German automaker BMW’s venture fund), Singapore-based Flex and Volta Energy Technologies also participated.

  • Energy-stricken S.Africa weighs need to save climate and keep lights on

    When you fly into Johannesburg, solar panels seem to gleam everywhere, from the roofs of mansions and small township homes alike.

  • Michigan-Based EV Battery Startup Our Next Energy Secures $25M Series A

    The first transatlantic mobility fund — Assembly Ventures — announced its investment in Michigan-based Our Next Energy Inc (ONE), an energy solutions company. What Happened: In an attempt to increase the range of electric vehicles and promote adoption, ONE is focused on lower electric vehicle costs while adopting chemistries that don’t pose a thermal runaway risk. In accelerating growth — through the addition of talents and investment in research and development — ONE secured a $25 million Serie

  • World energy watchdog guides us to a painless net zero

    The shibboleths of the old energy order fall away. The International Energy Agency has systematically struck down every economic and social objection to net zero.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As SEC Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assessed an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverFutures in New

  • UniCredit's New CEO Wants to Bring On More Investment Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel intends to hire as many as 50 investment bankers to capture more business from medium-sized corporate clients, pushing the lender further into a hotly-contested market. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Bu

  • Home builders grow more confident in spite of continued supply-chain headaches

    The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index increased four points to a reading of 80 in October, the trade group said Monday. “Although demand and home sales remain strong, builders continue to grapple with ongoing supply chain disruptions and labor shortages that are delaying completion times and putting upward pressure on building material and home prices,” Chuck Fowke, a custom home builder from Tampa, Fla., who currently serves as the association’s chairman, said in the report. The gauge on current sales conditions notched the largest gain, with a five-point increase to a reading of 87.

  • FOREX-Dollar resumes upward March on higher yields; yen falls again

    The U.S. dollar gained broadly on Monday, rebounding towards a one-year high hit last week as slowing economic growth in China and firmer U.S. Treasury yields boosted the appeal of the greenback with the Japanese yen among the major losers. Three data points over the weekend, namely strong inflation data in New Zealand, hawkish comments from the Bank of England and slowing growth in China has reaffirmed the broad theme of rising inflation and slowing growth in global markets. Investors have chosen to trade that theme by buying the greenback against its rivals while simultaneously dumping currencies of commodity importers like Japan.

  • The ‘Risk-Free’ Crypto Trade Is Back In a Big Way

    (Bloomberg) -- The closest thing to a risk-free bet has reemerged in the cryptocurrency market as traders -- awaiting the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund -- bid up the price of futures. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home

  • Earnings Week Ahead: Steel Dynamics, NetFlix, Tesla, AutoNation and Honeywell in Focus

    The third-quarter earnings season was kicked off last week. Following is a list of companies’ earnings scheduled for release October 18-22, along with previews for select companies. This quarter, investors will remain concerned that rising costs, labour shortages and supply chain disruptions will erode U.S. corporate profits.

  • Informatica Chases Near $9 Billion Valuation in Return to Public Market

    The deal marks a return to the public market for the data-management company, which was taken private in 2015.

  • Amazon to add thousands of seasonal jobs in Greater Washington

    Amazon.com Inc. is planning to hire 2,800 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Arlington and Alexandria, in anticipation of increased holiday demand and the need to process and deliver customer orders through the e-commerce platform. The company plans to hire more than 9,000 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, including 3,700 new roles in Virginia and 2,600 new jobs in Maryland, most of which are based in Baltimore, Amazon announced Monday. Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s Seattle-based vice president of people experience and technology for the global operations team, said the company is ramping up hiring in Greater Washington because of a projected surge in customer demand.