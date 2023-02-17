U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences
·3 min read
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14th-16th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3S1V1yg

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through February 21st, 2023.

February 14th

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Deep Yellow Ltd.

OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL

Madison Metals Inc.

OTCQB: MMTLF | CSE: GREN

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK

Kraken Energy Corp.

OTCQB: UUSAF | CSE: UUSA

Fission Uranium Corp.

OTCQX: FCUUF | TSX: FCU

Peninsula Energy Ltd.

OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN

Keynote Presentation: The Outlook for Vanadium Supply/Demand Projections and Analysis
Terry Perles, Secretary of Board of Directors
US Vanadium

Energy Fuels Inc.

NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

TSXV: VAND

Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Pink: CUIRF | TSXV: CUI

Phenom Resources Corp.

OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM

Australian Vanadium Limited

OTCQB: ATVVF | ASX: AVL


February 15th

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Vision Lithium Inc.

OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI

CleanTech Lithium PLC

OTCQB: CTLHF |AIM: CTL

Collective Mining Ltd.

OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL

Precipitate Gold Corp.

OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG

Golden Arrow Resource Corp.

OTCQB: GARWF | TSXV: GRG

Metallic Minerals Corp.

OTCQB: MMNGF | TSXV: MMG

Faraday Copper Corp.

OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL

Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN

Wealth Minerals Ltd.

OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML

Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX


February 16th

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd.

OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR

Doré Copper Mining Corp.

OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC

Amex Exploration Inc.

OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX

Barksdale Resources Corp.

OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO

Grounded Lithium Corp.

OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD

Giga Metals

OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA

Lavras Gold Corp.

OTCQB: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC

Century Lithium Corp.

OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE

Power Nickel Inc.

OTCQB:  PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN

O3 Mining Inc

OTCQX: OIIIF | TSXV: OIII

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.

OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG

Empress Royalty Corp.

OTCQX: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


