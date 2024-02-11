Cleantek Industries Inc. (CVE:CTEK) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Cleantek Industries Inc.'s (CVE:CTEK) future prospects. Cleantek Industries Inc. imagines, designs, patents, manufactures, and markets technology-based equipment for oil and gas, and construction industries in Western Canada and the United States. With the latest financial year loss of CA$3.6m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$649k, the CA$5.6m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Cleantek Industries' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Cleantek Industries, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CA$1.2m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 136% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Cleantek Industries' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Cleantek Industries is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

