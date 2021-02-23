U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

Clear Aligners Market to Exhibit Stellar 19.7% CAGR and Reach USD 10.04 Billion by 2028 Owing to Increasing Focus on Development of Advanced Products Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key Prominent Players Covered in the clear aligners market Research Report Are Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.) , 3M (Maplewood), U.S.) , Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland) , Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.) , 3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark) , Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.) , Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.) , Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clear aligners market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 10.04 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 19.7% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028”, mentions that the market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020 and is likely to showcase exponential growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus on the development of advanced clear aligners and the growing demand for aesthetics among the young generation globally. In September 2020, Align Technology, Inc., announced the launch of Invisalign Stickables. The innovative stickers are designed primarily to be adopted with the SmartTrack material in the clear dental aligners.


The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in resumption of industrial activities.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/clear-aligners-market-101377


An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Clear Aligners Market Segmentation:

We have categorized the global market for clear aligners based on patient age group, end-user, and region. On the basis of the patient age group, the market is segmented into teenagers and adults. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. Furthermore, based on end-users, the dental & orthodontic clinics segment is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the increasing prevalence of malocclusion disorder globally. Lastly, based on the region, the market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/clear-aligners-market-101377


What does the Report Include?

The global market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Focus on Under-Penetrated Region to Augment Growth

The Middle East and Africa and other emerging economies are still untapped and present lucrative opportunities for the market players to strengthen their position. In addition to this, supportive government initiatives to create awareness among the population regarding oral health is driving the demand for advanced clear aligners across the globe. This is expected to bode well for the global clear aligners market growth in the forthcoming years.


Quick Buy - Clear Aligners Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101377


REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 1.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest global clear aligners market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the strong demand for invisible orthodontics due to the increasing awareness among the young population of these products in the region.

Europe – The region is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the availability of advanced clear aligners products in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Product Innovation by Eminent Companies to Amplify Their Market Positions

The global market is experiencing significant competition from the players operating in the market. These players are focusing on developing innovative dental aligners to cater to the growing demand from the healthcare sector. Additionally, adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and facility expansion by other companies to maintain their stronghold is expected to favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

  • January 2021 - Ormco Corporation unveiled Spark Clear Aligner Release 10, its advanced upgrade over previous therapy. Moreover, the company launched a suite of enhancements for its Approver software and case management portal. It is designed to give orthodontists greater start-to-finish control and flexibility for efficient treatment planning.

  • March 2020: Align Technology, Inc. announced the acquisition of Global Holdings GmbH, a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. The acquisition is expected to help integrate the workflow of dental professionals across 150 countries.


List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

  • Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

  • 3M (Maplewood), U.S.)

  • Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

  • 3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

  • Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

  • Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

  • Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/clear-aligners-market-101377


Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of Technological Advancements - Clear Aligners Treatment

    • Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion: Key Countries, 2018

    • Pricing Analysis

    • Overview on Reimbursement Scenario – Orthodontics Treatment

    • Overview on Reimbursement Scenario – Clear Aligners

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Partnerships, & Acquisitions

    • Brand Analysis

  • Global Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Patient Age Group

      • Teenager

      • Adult

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Hospitals

      • Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World


Toc Continue…


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/clear-aligners-market-101377


SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

  • Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

  • Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

  • Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

  • Number of procedures and average price of procedures

  • Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

  • Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

  • Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.


Have a Look at Related Reports:

Orthopedic Implants Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Joint Reconstruction; Spinal Implants; Trauma Implants, Dental Implants; Orthobiologics, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

U.S. Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Calcimimetics, Vitamin D Analogues, and Phosphate Binders), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels, and Others), and Region Forecast 2019-2026

Urinary Catheter Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, and External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Surgery, and Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Subdural Electrode Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Strip, Grid, Depth, and Others) By Material (Platinum and Stainless Steel) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/clear-aligners-market-9263


