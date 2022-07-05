U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

Clear Aligners Market to hit USD 46.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Some of the major market players operating in the clear aligners industry are Align Technology, Inc., Envista Holding Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Corporation, Argen Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., and TP Orthodontics, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The clear aligners market value is projected to reach USD 46.5 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry and the appeal for clear aligners as an orthodontic treatment will impel the market statistics.

Clear Aligners Market
Clear Aligners Market

The integration of digital treatment planning, mass-personalization, with shape-structuring based on biomechanical principles have revolutionized the orthodontic business. Continued efforts in research & development have led to the emergence of novel aligner materials, software programs, and 3D force systems that has promoted patient satisfaction & convenience.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5259

Advancements in clear aligner modalities have surged the instances and complexity of cases treated using this approach. Clear aligners offer an esthetic and convenient treatment, promotes oral hygiene, and inflicts less pain as compared to conventional orthodontic appliances. The integration of digital modality has revolutionized the orthodontic practice and introduced the CAD-CAM systems in orthodontics as well as aligner therapy. The incorporation of 3-D printing in aligner therapy has enabled precise and sequential movement of teeth, thereby making clear aligner therapy a better orthodontic treatment option.

Some major findings of the clear aligners market report include:

  • Rise in the prevalence of malocclusions will spur the market expansion.

  • Technological advancements in clear aligners are set to encourage industrial growth.

  • Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant market share and improve their market position.

Browse key industry insights spread across 105 pages with 116 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, "Clear Aligners Market Analysis By Age Group (Adult, Teen), End-use (Hospitals, Dental and Orthodontal Clinics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/clear-aligners-market

Clear aligners market from adult segment is set to surpass USD 32.4 billion by 2030. This is attributed to the increasing acceptance of clear aligners treatment and surging number of adults undergoing clear aligners treatment. According to the BMC Oral Health article, the changing demographic composition of orthodontic patients indicates that the number of adults undergoing clear aligner treatment is surging. The rise in the number of orthodontic conditions in adults have resulted in an upsurge in the demand for convenient alternatives to conventional orthodontic devices.

Dental & orthodontal clinics segment is predicted to witness 28.3% CAGR from 2022-2030. This is owing to the rise in the number of orthodontists, dental facilities, and readily adoption of clear aligner systems. Further, these specialized healthcare facilities are equipped with advanced digital technologies and offer higher flexibility & patient-centric customized service that is estimated to boost the demand for these healthcare practices.

China clear aligners market is expected to cross USD 2.3 billion by 2030. This is due to the increase in malocclusion, surging awareness regarding dental ailments, and significant geriatric population base. Additionally, the occurrence of oral & dental health complications is reported to be on the higher end amongst the geriatric population, hence the surging elderly population is set to positively impact the market growth in China. Also, the rise in awareness regarding oral health and orthodontic conditions will accelerate the industry trends.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5259

Some of the major market players operating in the clear aligners industry are Align Technology, Inc., Envista Holding Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Corporation, Argen Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., and TP Orthodontics, Inc. among others. These players are engaged in implementing numerous strategic initiatives such as collaborations, product launches, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853267/Clear_Aligners_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-aligners-market-to-hit-usd-46-5-billion-by-2030--says-global-market-insights-inc-301580358.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

