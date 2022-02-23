U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Clear Aligners Market to Reach USD 19.02 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.5% | The Brainy Insights

·4 min read

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled "Clear Aligners Market by Age (Adult, Teenage), End-user (Dental & Orthodontic Clinics, Hospitals) Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030.

The Brainy Insights Logo
The Brainy Insights Logo

The global clear aligners market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2020 to USD 19.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing teeth misalignment among people, rising attention to facial beauty, advancement in dental procedures, and increasing dental tourism.

Request Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12606

The teenage segment dominated the global clear aligners market with a revenue of USD 1.78 billion in 2020.

The age segment is divided into adult and teenage. The teenage segment dominated the global clear aligners market with a revenue of USD 1.78 billion in 2020. Malocclusion is a dental disorder that can cause problems like impaired dentofacial aesthetics, disruptions of oral function such as swallowing, mastication, and speaking, as well as increased susceptibility to periodontal disease and trauma. Acceptable aesthetic appearance is increasing among the adolescent population, which is driving the market demand.

The dental & orthodontic clinics segment dominated the market with a revenue of USD 1.38 billion in 2020.

The end-user segment includes dental & orthodontic clinics and hospitals. The dental & orthodontic clinics segment dominated the market a revenue of USD 1.38 billion in 2020. The presence of clinics and the rising availability of skilled orthodontists and other qualified dental practitioners are driving the growth of this segment. Furthermore, prominent organizations are expected to increase the number of training sessions held in these settings to increase awareness, resulting in this segment's dominance.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/clear-aligners-market-12606

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the market with a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2020. The regional growth is attributed to increased R&D investments as well as global players' presence and efforts to obtain new patents. According to the survey performed by American Dental Association, 85% of people in the U.S. place a high priority on dental health and consider it to be an important part of overall health. In the U.S., four million people use braces, with 25% of those being adults, and the introduction of clear tray-style aligners has gained the interest of many patients who want to improve their smile but don't want the metal-mouth look of braces.

Technological advancements and rising demand for personalized clear aligners are driving clear aligners market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of the market include 3M, Align Technology, Inc., SCHEU DENTAL GmbH, Ormco Corporation, DynaFlex, TP Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein Orthodontics, Envista Holding Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona and Argen Corporation among others.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12606

The Brainy Insights has segmented the global clear aligners market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Clear Aligners Market by Age:

  • Age

  • End-user

Global Clear Aligners Market by End-user:

  • Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

  • Hospitals

Global Clear Aligners Market by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East & Africa

Similar Reports We Have:

Pediatric Dental Market Size by Type (Permanent, Primary), Disease Type (Enamel Disorders, Dental Caries, Others),Procedure (Stainless Steel Crowns (SSCs), Pulpotomies, Tooth Colored Fillings, Dental Cleaning (Prophylaxis), Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Tomosynthesis Market Size by Product (2D/3D Combination Systems, Standalone 3D Systems), Application(Breast cancer screening, Chest imaging, Evaluation of erosions in rheumatoid arthritis, Head and Neck Imaging, Others), End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers) Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Dental Autoclaves Market Size by Type (Automatic, Semi-automatic, Manual), Application (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic/Research Institutes), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Avail access to The Brainy Insights and our exceptional market research database.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-aligners-market-to-reach-usd-19-02-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-22-5--the-brainy-insights-301488543.html

SOURCE The Brainy Insights

