Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Age (Adults, Teens), By End-use (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Age, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965073/?utm_source=GNW



Clear Aligners Market Growth & Trends



The global clear aligners market size is expected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.5% from 2022 to 2030. Clear aligners are invisible and discreet braces developed from thermoformed materials like copolyester or polycarbonate plastic and CAD 3D printing technology, acting as an alternative to traditional braces. According to the FDA, the clear aligner system helps in positioning the teeth through continuous gentle force and is developed to treat mild to moderate malocclusion. According to the WHO, malocclusion is the third most prevalent dental disease after dental caries and periodontal disease globally. Malocclusion of the teeth causes the problem of misalignment, which can later lead to severe oral health complications like hard and soft tissue trauma. This condition is hereditary and can be passed from one generation to another.



Technological advancements and the growing demand for customized clear aligners are significant factors responsible for the market growth.Companies like Align Technology and DynaFlex are constantly bringing in newer computer-aided technology in the market.



For instance, the launch of iTero, which is a digital impression system, by Align Technology is assisting in developing accurate, effective, and customized clear aligners designed in accordance with the wearer’s comfort to treat mild to moderate misalignment conditions. According to an article published in Scielo.com in November 2018, the global prevalence of Class I malocclusions is 74.7% and Class II malocclusions is 19.56% and the rising prevalence of these conditions is assisting in escalating the demand for clear aligners systems.



The demand for customized clear aligners has witnessed a burgeoning growth, especially among teenagers. For Instance, the FDA-approved, Invisalign clear aligners developed by Align Technology, have been used in the treatment of 10.9 million people as of 2020 and worldwide Invisalign shipments were about 413,700 cases in 2020. To date, over 5 million teenagers have started orthodontic treatment with Invisalign clear aligners. This is because many teenagers prefer avoiding discomfort caused by the metal braces and also to look esthetically appealing. The above-mentioned factors are cumulatively assisting in the robust market growth.



Clear Aligners Market Report Highlights

• By age, the adults segment emerged as the largest segment in 2021 as teenagers are increasingly opting for clear aligners because of their inconspicuous characteristics and comfort

• The standalone practices end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 as standalone practitioners are readily adopting clear aligner systems and are equipped with advanced digital technologies

• North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure

• Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965073/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



