Clear Aligners Market Size & Share to Surpass $28.17 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Clear Aligners Market is valued at USD 3.24 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 28.17 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 28.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.         

Clear Aligners Market Overview

The clear aligners market is a rapidly growing industry within the orthodontics market. Clear aligners are a type of orthodontic treatment that uses a series of clear, removable plastic trays to gradually move teeth into the desired position.

The clear aligners market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for aesthetic orthodontic treatments, growing awareness about the benefits of clear aligners over traditional braces, and the availability of advanced digital technology for orthodontic treatment planning and delivery.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @

Clear Aligners Market Dynamics

Growing demand for aesthetic orthodontic treatments: The increasing desire for a more aesthetically pleasing smile is driving demand for clear aligners, as they are less noticeable than traditional metal braces.

Rising awareness of the benefits of clear aligners: As more people become aware of the benefits of clear aligners, such as their removable nature, improved comfort, and shorter treatment time, the demand for this type of orthodontic treatment is expected to increase.

Technological advancements in orthodontic treatment: The development of digital technology for orthodontic treatment planning and delivery has led to improved accuracy and efficiency of clear aligners, making them a more appealing option for both patients and orthodontic practitioners.

Increasing disposable income and affordability: As disposable incomes increase in many parts of the world, more people are able to afford orthodontic treatment, including clear aligners.

Regulatory environment: The regulatory environment in the clear aligners market is evolving, with new guidelines and regulations being introduced to ensure patient safety and product efficacy.

Competition among manufacturers: The clear aligners market is highly competitive, with major players investing heavily in research and development to improve the effectiveness and affordability of their products.

Top Players in the Global Clear Aligners Market

  • Dentsply Sirona (US)

  • 3M EPSE (US)

  • Henry Schein Inc. (US)

  • Patterson Companies Inc. (US)

  • TP Orthodontics Inc. (US)

  • Align Technology Inc. (US)

  • Danaher Corporation Inc. (US)

  • Dentsply International Inc. (US)

  • Straumann Group (Switzerland)

Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Report Findings

The clear aligners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 28.9% from 2022 to 2028, driven by factors such as increasing demand for aesthetic orthodontic treatments and advancements in digital technology for orthodontic treatment planning and delivery.

North America is currently the largest market for clear aligners, accounting for over 40% of the global market share in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the clear aligners market in 2021, with disruptions in supply chains and reduced demand for non-essential medical procedures. However, the market is expected to recover quickly as the pandemic subsides.

Invisalign, manufactured by Align Technology, Inc., is the most popular clear aligner brand, with a dominant market share of over 70%.

The teen segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the clear aligners market, driven by increasing awareness of the benefits of early orthodontic treatment and a growing trend towards aesthetic orthodontic treatments.

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @

Top Trends in the Global Clear Aligners Market

Increasing demand for clear aligners among teenagers: The teen segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the clear aligners market, driven by a growing trend towards aesthetic orthodontic treatments and increasing awareness of the benefits of early orthodontic treatment.

Growing adoption of digital technology in orthodontic treatment: Digital technology for orthodontic treatment planning and delivery, such as 3D imaging, CAD/CAM software, and 3D printing, is becoming increasingly popular among orthodontic practitioners, leading to improved accuracy and efficiency of clear aligners.

Expansion of the clear aligners market in emerging economies: The clear aligners market is expected to grow rapidly in emerging economies, such as China and India, due to increasing disposable income and rising awareness about the benefits of orthodontic treatment.

Development of new clear aligner materials: Manufacturers are exploring new materials, such as thermoplastic elastomers, to improve the comfort and flexibility of clear aligners and reduce treatment time.

Increasing use of clear aligners for complex orthodontic cases: Clear aligners are being used for an increasing range of orthodontic cases, including more complex cases that were previously treated with traditional metal braces.

Rising demand for remote orthodontic treatment options: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend towards remote orthodontic treatment options, such as teledentistry and direct-to-consumer clear aligner brands.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on Clear Aligners Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Clear Aligners Market Segmentation

By Age

  • Adults

  • Teens

By End-Use

  • Hospitals

  • Standalone Practices

  • Group Practices

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Clear Aligners Market Report are:

  • What is the current size of the clear aligners market and how is it expected to grow in the coming years?

  • What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the clear aligners market?

  • What are the major trends shaping the clear aligners market and how are they expected to evolve in the future?

  • Who are the leading players in the clear aligners market and what strategies are they using to maintain their market position?

  • What are the different types of clear aligners available in the market and how do they differ in terms of efficacy, cost, and patient comfort?

  • What are the regulatory requirements for clear aligners in different regions and how are they affecting the market?

  • What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the clear aligners market and how is the industry responding to this challenge?

  • What are the key growth opportunities in the clear aligners market and how can companies capitalize on them?

Read Full Report with TOC @
Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.24 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 28.17 Billion

CAGR

28.9% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

Dentsply Sirona, 3M EPSE, Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., TP Orthodontics Inc., Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corporation Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Straumann Group

Customization Request

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs

Regional Analysis

  • North America: North America is currently the largest market for clear aligners, accounting for over 40% of the global market share in 2020. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years, driven by factors such as high disposable income, strong healthcare infrastructure, and a growing trend towards aesthetic orthodontic treatments.

  • Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for clear aligners, accounting for around 30% of the global market share in 2020. The region is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by increasing adoption of clear aligners among teenagers and growing awareness of the benefits of early orthodontic treatment.

  • Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for clear aligners, with a projected CAGR of over 20% from 2021 to 2028. The region is expected to surpass Europe to become the second-largest market for clear aligners by 2028, driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, rising awareness about the benefits of orthodontic treatment, and a growing trend towards aesthetic orthodontic treatments.

  • Latin America: Latin America is a relatively small market for clear aligners, but is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by increasing adoption of clear aligners among teenagers and a growing trend towards aesthetic orthodontic treatments.

  • Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa is a small but growing market for clear aligners, with a projected CAGR of over 15% from 2021 to 2028. The region is expected to be driven by increasing adoption of clear aligners among teenagers and rising awareness of the benefits of orthodontic treatment.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


