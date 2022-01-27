U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

Clear Aligners Market Size Worth $30.2 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clear aligners market size is expected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.5% from 2022 to 2030. Clear aligners are invisible and discreet braces developed from thermoformed materials like copolyester or polycarbonate plastic and CAD 3D printing technology, acting as an alternative to traditional braces. According to the FDA, the clear aligner system helps in positioning the teeth through continuous gentle force and is developed to treat mild to moderate malocclusion.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • By age, the adults segment emerged as the largest segment in 2021 as teenagers are increasingly opting for clear aligners because of their inconspicuous characteristics and comfort

  • The standalone practices end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 as standalone practitioners are readily adopting clear aligner systems and are equipped with advanced digital technologies

  • North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure

  • Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Read 100 page market research report, "Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Age (Adults, Teens), By End-use (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

According to the WHO, malocclusion is the third most prevalent dental disease after dental caries and periodontal disease globally. Malocclusion of the teeth causes the problem of misalignment, which can later lead to severe oral health complications like hard and soft tissue trauma. This condition is hereditary and can be passed from one generation to another.

Technological advancements and the growing demand for customized clear aligners are significant factors responsible for the market growth. Companies like Align Technology and DynaFlex are constantly bringing in newer computer-aided technology in the market. For instance, the launch of iTero, which is a digital impression system, by Align Technology is assisting in developing accurate, effective, and customized clear aligners designed in accordance with the wearer's comfort to treat mild to moderate misalignment conditions. According to an article published in Scielo.com in November 2018, the global prevalence of Class I malocclusions is 74.7% and Class II malocclusions is 19.56% and the rising prevalence of these conditions is assisting in escalating the demand for clear aligners systems.

The demand for customized clear aligners has witnessed a burgeoning growth, especially among teenagers. For Instance, the FDA-approved, Invisalign clear aligners developed by Align Technology, have been used in the treatment of 10.9 million people as of 2020 and worldwide Invisalign shipments were about 413,700 cases in 2020. To date, over 5 million teenagers have started orthodontic treatment with Invisalign clear aligners. This is because many teenagers prefer avoiding discomfort caused by the metal braces and also to look esthetically appealing. The above-mentioned factors are cumulatively assisting in the robust market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global clear aligners market on the basis of age, end-use, and region:

  • Clear Aligners Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Clear Aligners End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Clear Aligners Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

List of Key Players of Clear Aligners Market

  • Align Technology

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Patterson Companies Inc.

  • Institute Straumann

  • Danaher Corporation

  • 3M EPSE

  • Argen Corporation

  • Henry Schein Inc.

  • TP Orthodontics Inc.

Check out more studies related to dental and oral care, published by Grand View Research:

  • Oral Care Market – The global oral care market size was valued at USD 31.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rising prevalence of dental caries both among children and adults is expected to drive the market.

  • Dental Implant Market – The global dental implant market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas along with increasing demand for prosthetics are some of the key factors expected to boost the market growth.

  • Dental X-ray Market – The global dental x-ray market size was valued at USD 536.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing adoption of cosmetic dentistry, the introduction of innovative products, and the rising prevalence of dental disorders are driving the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-aligners-market-size-worth-30-2-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301469466.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

