Clear Blue Technologies Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Unit Offering

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.
Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.
Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (the “Company” or “Clear Blue”) (TSXV:CBLU) is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche of a non-brokered unit offering (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of approximately $989,834.

The initial closing of the Offering resulted in the issuance of 5,822,554 units of the Company (each, a “Unit” and collectively the “Units”) at a price of C$0.17 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively the “Common Shares”) and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant” and collectively the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.22 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the grant date.

Proceeds from the Offering are anticipated to be used for sales, marketing, research and development, and working capital requirements.

In connection with the closing of the initial tranche of the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $69,288 in cash and 407,579 finder's warrants ("Finder’s Warrants") to certain finders. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.17 for a period of 24 months from the grant date.

All securities issued under the initial tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending four months and one day from the closing date of the initial tranche of the Offering. The Company expects to complete one or more additional tranches of the Offering in the coming days. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Clear Blue Technologies International (TSXV: CBLU)
Clear Blue delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. Using patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through the Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems worldwide. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 0YA) and on the OTC venture exchange (OTCQB: CBUTF). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com.

Investor Relations:
Miriam Tuerk
Co-Founder and CEO
+1-416-433-3952
miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com
www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital
+1 437 836 9669
Nik@SophicCapital.com

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Clear Blue’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the proposed use of the gross proceeds of the Offering and the completion of additional tranches of the Offering.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.


