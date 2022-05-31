Clear Blue Technologies Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Q1 Revenue of $1,225,106, Gross Margin of 41%, Adjusted EBITDA of $(851,890)



Second Tranche of Unit Offering Closes for Gross Proceeds of $653,443, and Total Gross Proceeds of $1.64 Million

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” and the “Company”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), the Smart Off-Grid™ Company, announces its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1 2022”). A complete set of Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) has been filed at www.sedar.com. All dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

Key Financial Results

On a Trailing Four Quarter (“TFQ”) basis:

Revenue was $5,914,758, an 18% decrease over the TFQ ending Q1 2021. Recall that Q1 2021 and Q4 2020 revenue benefited from large initial deployments with a telecom infrastructure operator in Africa. Normalized for these deployments TFQ revenue would have grown on a year-over-year basis;

Gross profit was $2,011,797 or 34%, a 4% increase from the previous TFQ’s $1,941,028 or 27%;

Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA was $(2,998,255) versus $(3,103,830) for the previous TFQ.



For Q1 2022:

Revenues were $1,225,106, down 65% versus Q1 2021 due to Q1 2021 having a large one-time order which departs from the Company’s typical seasonality. Over a 5-year trend, Q1 is usually the Company’s seasonally softest quarter, representing 6-9% of total annual revenues. Q1 2022 was the Company’s second highest Q1 ever (after Q1 2021), and based on historical trends management believes Q1 2022 revenue is in line to achieve fiscal 2022 revenue guidance of around $10 million;

Bookings were $2,015,147 up 31% from $1,536,118 as of December 31, 2021;

Gross profit was $507,500 or 41% compared to $751,163 or 22% for Q1 2021;

Quarterly Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA was $(851,890) versus $(416,969) in Q1 2021 resulting from lower revenues and resulting increased travel and marketing expenses as the Company’s sales activities have resumed in-person meetings.

Management Commentary and Outlook

Q1 2022 saw Clear Blue gain more traction with its customers. The Company announced new partner and customer deals with YahClick, GCES, and Viasat. New product announcements for Illumient and the ground-breaking Pico-Grid product, were also met with strong interest in the market.

“Q1 was a busy sales and marketing quarter,” said Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder & CEO of Clear Blue. “We announced several new customers, partnerships and launched two new products. At the same time, we witnessed a higher level of global macroeconomic uncertainty, which is impacting supply chains and enterprise buying behavior. While we have not lost any significant contracts, certain large contracts we were expecting to close in Q1 2022 have transitioned into smaller, phased rollouts. We have also undertaken an expense reduction program and allowed management and certain employees to accept reduced cash compensation in exchange for equity. These activities will bring the company to positive EBITDA and cashflow sooner at a lower revenue threshold than previously planned. Taking the current macro market pressures into consideration, we are comfortable with revenue guidance of around $10 million revenue for the next four quarters. Our sales funnel, customer and project activities indicate continued and strong demand for Clear Blue’s products, and with the closing of the second tranche of our unit offering, we are well positioned to execute on our opportunities.”

Second Tranche of Unit Offering Completed for a Total of $1.64M Raised

Today, on May 30, the Company announces the closing of the second tranche of a non-brokered unit offering (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of approximately $653,443.

This second closing of the Offering resulted in the issuance of 3,843,782 units of the Company (each, a “Unit” and collectively the “Units”) at a price of C$0.17 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively the “Common Shares”) and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant” and collectively the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.22 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the grant date.

Proceeds from the Offering are anticipated to be used for sales, marketing, research and development, and working capital requirements.

Tranche 1 of this Unit Offering was completed and announced on April 29, 2022 for $989,834. Together the two Tranches totaled $1,643,277.

All securities issued under both tranches of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending four months and one day from the closing date of the first tranche. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

