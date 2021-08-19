Clear Blue Technologies Collaborates with Facebook Research and Mayu Telecomunicaciones on Rural Telecom Field Study

Project SEISMIC to study power management solutions for sustainable and cost-effective rural telecom infrastructure

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (“Clear Blue”) announced Project SEISMIC (Smart Energy Infrastructure for Mobile Internet Connectivity), an initiative with Facebook Research and Mayu Telecomunicaciones (“Mayutel”) that aims to help accelerate rural telecom infrastructure through innovations in power management. By collecting real-world field study data, the project hopes to validate that telecom sites powered by smart off-grid power can achieve significantly lower capital expenditures, reduce site power consumption, minimize operating costs and optimize service levels.



The field study is currently underway in Peru. Mayutel, the first rural mobile infrastructure operator in Peru, built the SEISMIC telecom test sites, while Clear Blue provided smart power technology using a power management module, software, and cloud service to enable dynamic power management. Data collection and field testing began earlier this year, with plans to publish initial findings in 6-9 months. The project intends to validate a smart power management solution that could offer significant savings in power costs between 40 to 60 percent, while still maintaining relevant telecom performance.

“Rural areas are the new frontier where the telecom market is seeing rapid growth,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO and co-Founder of Clear Blue. “Clear Blue’s technology is a critical factor to making internet and telecom connection more accessible by lowering the cost of power, especially in these rural regions. We’re excited to see the results of the field study, which will provide measurable proof to telecom operators and investors on the quantifiable value of smart power – a significant step forward for the industry in supporting wider deployment.”

In rural areas, traditional power is cost-prohibitive, with service challenges and expensive operational costs due to low population density. Telecom operators account for 2 to 3 percent of total global energy demand, making them some of the most energy-intensive companies in their geographic markets. However, global telecom network providers are expected to install nearly 121.9 GW of cumulative new distributed renewable energy generation technologies and distributed energy storage systems capacity between 2021 and 2030. Finding new ways to bring cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions to telecom services in rural regions will help reduce the challenges of operational costs and drive greater business efficiencies.

In undertaking the field study, Project SEISMIC aims to show that smart power, based on Clear Blue’s technology, can reduce energy consumption, installation costs and operating expenses for telecom operators, while not compromising on network service.

More info about Project SEISMIC can be found here.

