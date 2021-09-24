U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,454.59
    +5.61 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,849.87
    +85.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,994.71
    -57.53 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.69
    -13.35 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.51
    +0.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.90
    -6.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.21
    -0.47 (-2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4470
    +0.0370 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3691
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6270
    +0.3260 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,879.41
    -2,172.11 (-4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.15
    -61.91 (-5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.03
    -13.32 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Clear Blue Technologies Named One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Clear Blue leads the market for Smart Off-Grid with its systems deployed in over 37 countries, over 6.4 million days of operating data and over 10 billion transactions through cloud software

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid™ Company, is pleased to announce that it has been featured on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Clear Blue Technologies earned its spot with a three-year growth of 75%.

“Our recognition by The Globe and Mail is a testament to the continued growth of our company, the strength of our team, and our dedication to sustainable and accessible smart off-grid power for all. We have a large global addressable market, an opportunity pipeline of $450 million, across the 37 countries where we currently operate, which is building,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO and co-Founder of Clear Blue. "As we indicated in our Q2 2021 MD&A, the global market for telecom tower power systems was US$4.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 3.25% CAGR to US$5.25 billion in 2026, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence Market Research. With our current market share of under 1%, within this addressable market, we look forward to continued successes by our team”.

Clear Blue Technologies, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, off-grid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems. Recently, Clear Blue signed major partnerships with companies such as Parallel Wireless, NURAN and Facebook Research.

About Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” said James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About Clear Blue Technologies

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:
Miriam Tuerk
Co-Founder and CEO
+1-416-433-3952
miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com
http://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Investor Relations:
Nikhil Thadani
Sophic Capital
+1-437-836-9669
nik@sophiccapital.com

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Rallying This Week

    The electric vehicle solid-state battery company gave investors a reason to push the stock off 2021 lows this week.

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 303% to 1,337% by 2025

    Since the end of the Great Recession, it's been all systems go for growth stocks. According to consensus sales estimates from Wall Street, the following five well-known large-cap stocks (i.e., market caps of $10 billion or higher) are expected to grow their sales 303% to as much as 1,337% by 2025.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 5 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Crude oil prices have been largely above $60 per barrel for nearly eight months now, and energy stocks have consequently recovered some of their last-year's losses. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 25%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's 16% rise in 2021. If you're looking to invest $5,000 in energy stocks, you should do well by equally dividing the amount in the below five stocks.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum Sink as China Central Bank Says Crypto Transactions Illegal

    The People's Bank of China says Friday all crypto-related transactions are illegal and must be banned.

  • China declares cryptocurrency transactions illegal, Bitcoin tumbles

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies.&nbsp;

  • Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) Price is Lagging the Market Prospects and Dividend Strengths

    After 3 years, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock is back on the starting line. While it might be frustrating for the investors, periods of sideways price movement have been reoccurring throughout its history. Yet, with a high 4.8% yield and some new developments, the stock might be undervalued at the moment. This article will examine this possibility through a discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 3 Top Stocks Under $10 a Share

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) hasn't been a particularly great performer of late. Zynga is now calling for a Q3 adjusted EBITDA of only $150 million and a net loss of $110 million, which suggests that its casual video gaming business is contracting rather than expanding. It's arguable that investors have overreacted to that premise though, driving Zynga shares well below where they should be.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    These three companies will help you play the long game. And $1,000 is enough to make your first move.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Look Absurdly Overvalued but Really Aren't

    You might be surprised, though, that my Motley Fool colleague Anders Bylund thinks that Fiverr is one of the cheapest stocks he owns. Fiverr estimates that its addressable market totals $115 billion. Sure, Fiverr isn't likely to capture anywhere close to all of its potential market.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.