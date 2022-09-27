Clear Blue Technologies Receives $5 Million Grant Funding from SDTC

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Non-Dilutive, Non-Interest-Bearing Capital Grant for R&D Activities

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” and the “Company”) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid Company™, announces a $5 million grant from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (“SDTC”). Clear Blue Technologies is part of a cohort of six innovative Canadian companies who were selected to receive a cumulative $18.7 million in funding today, following a process that began at the beginning of 2022. SDTC will release these funds to Clear Blue in equal installments over the next 3 years. This funding will allow Clear Blue to launch its recently announced Pico-Grid product line and accelerate the Company’s market leadership in smart analytics via the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies. Pico-Grid, which was announced earlier in 2022, is expected to begin shipping in early 2023.



“This non-dilutive, non-interest-bearing funding grant from SDTC will drive Clear Blue’s research and development activities, especially as we incorporate our next level of smart analytics and machine learning features into our product suite,” said Miriam Tuerk, co-founder and CEO of Clear Blue Technologies. “We also plan to allocate some of the funding to launch our Smart Pico-Grid product, a revolutionary design for mission-critical Wi-Fi satellite and IoT applications. On behalf of Clear Blue, I’d like to thank SDTC for their extensive analysis of our business and for selecting us for this generous funding, which will support us in bringing our innovative products to market. As many companies return to SDTC as they grow and scale, we are optimistic that this funding marks the beginning of a relationship, which could support our future growth projects.”

“Companies have the ideas that will help solve some of our planet’s most pressing environmental problems, but they cannot do it alone. SDTC is proud to support innovative companies like Clear Blue Technologies on their journey towards commercializing their sustainable solution that global markets want and need.”

– Leah Lawrence, President and CEO of SDTC

Pico-Grid is a complete, smart off-grid power system that includes solar, batteries and smart controls that are fully managed remotely from Clear Blue’s operations centre. Integral to all Clear Blue products is enhancing power reliability by matching anticipated future energy generation to on-site loads. This is done through Clear Blue’s advanced data analytics and patented energy forecasting, which are provided to all customers as part of Clear Blue’s EaaS services.

Its remote management and control technology allows Clear Blue to provide smaller, more cost-effective power systems while still meeting operators’ availability targets. In a recent collaboration with Meta, a study found that Smart Off-Grid lowers the upfront cost of telecom site power by 40%. This grant provided by the STDC will help Clear Blue accelerate its AI Machine Learning roadmap for this technology, which will help the Company to scale with continued market leadership.

About Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC)

At SDTC, we support companies attempting to do extraordinary things.

From initial funding to educational support and peer learning to market integration, we are invested in helping our small and medium-sized businesses grow into successful companies that employ Canadians from coast to coast to coast. We are relentlessly focused on supporting our companies to grow and scale in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The innovations we fund help solve some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges: climate change, regeneration through the circular economy, and the well-being of humans in the communities they live in and the natural environment they interact with. For more information, visit https://www.sdtc.ca.

About Clear Blue Technologies

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

