Clear Channel Airports Deploys State of the Art Digital Advertising Network Across Signature Flight Support's Private Aviation Terminals

Brands are Implementing Terminal Takeovers with Exclusive Access to the Most Elite Group of Air Travelers via New Digital Out of Home Ad Network

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Airports (CCA), the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO), and the nation's leading airport media provider, announced today a new state of the art digital out of home advertising program is available across the top tier private aviation terminals via Signature Flight Support: the world's largest network of Fixed Based Operations (FBOs). Some of the country's most coveted regional markets which feature advanced airport terminals and high passenger counts will now carry the most high-tech advertising assets for brands to exclusively reach highly influential air travelers across the country including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago private aviation terminals.

Signature Flight Support, Clear Channel Airports
Signature Flight Support, Clear Channel Airports

Today's news follows Clear Channel Airports' March 2020 announcement on its exclusive five-year deal to transform advertising programs for Signature Flight Support's 130+ private aviation terminals throughout North America and the Caribbean. As the exclusive advertising partner to Signature Flight Support, CCA's media programs provide leading global brand partners with exclusive foundation sponsorships and experiential brand activation opportunities.

"The installation of our high impact digital network has been a game changer. The connection between audience and advertiser has been strengthened and brands have the ability to amplify their message, grabbing the full attention of private aircraft passengers – an audience that has traditionally been hard to reach," said Matt Carroll, SVP, Marketing, Signature Flight Support.

Built of a combination of massive LED displays, overhead video walls, and high-impact LCD screens, the new multi-market advertising package for Signature Flight Support's terminals provide brands with a truly customizable program with dynamic digital capabilities and market-specific messaging. The program offers brands the opportunity to exclusively take over private aviation terminals and execute a focused messaging approach that reaches passengers in key markets around high-profile events.

"Advertisers who have already taken advantage of these unique, innovative brand takeovers have seen valuable ROI from their campaigns," said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Airports. "Our long-standing partnership with Signature Flight Support is invaluable to our business. Their network of air terminals across the country offers the most sophisticated amenities and services to individuals, partners and families with the highest net worth of any group in the world. And with Clear Channel Airports' state of the art digital assets, leading global brands and products can now connect with this loyal and elite clientele in even more compelling ways."

About Clear Channel Airports 

Dedicated to airport advertising for close to 45 years, Clear Channel Airports is the leading airport advertising, sponsorship specialist and innovator in the U.S. Clear Channel Airports (CCA), the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO), is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies and operates more than 260 airport media programs across the globe and has a presence in 28 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports. More information can be found on Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas by visiting www.clearchannelairports.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

(PRNewsfoto/Clear Channel Airports)
(PRNewsfoto/Clear Channel Airports)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-channel-airports-deploys-state-of-the-art-digital-advertising-network-across-signature-flight-supports-private-aviation-terminals-301566811.html

SOURCE Clear Channel Airports

