Clear Channel Outdoor Bribed Chinese Officials, SEC Claims in Settlement

(Bloomberg) -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. will pay $26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that the advertising company bribed Chinese government officials to help get display ads on bus shelters and other outdoor spots.

Clear Media, a former Chinese subsidiary of the firm, bribed officials with gift cards, golf clubs and vases, among other gifts, from at least 2012 through 2017, the SEC alleged in its Thursday settlement order. The firm also developed an “off-book cash fund” for payments to undisclosed consultants, the SEC said.

A lawyer listed for Clear Channel didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. The company didn’t admit to or deny the regulator’s findings. Clear Channel sold its interest in Clear Media in 2020.

“Despite repeated red flags raised by its internal auditors, Clear Channel failed to address the deficient internal accounting controls that allowed Clear Media to continue these improper payments for many years,” Charles Cain, the head of the SEC’s anti-bribery enforcement unit, said in a statement.

Clear Channel Outdoor was majority owned by iHeartMedia Inc. before separating in 2019, after iHeartMedia went bankrupt.

