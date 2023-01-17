U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.13
    +1.04 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,013.95
    -288.66 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,110.85
    +31.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.25
    -4.79 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +0.63 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.30
    -11.40 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5370
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0088 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2410
    -0.2000 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,357.12
    +26.69 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.81
    +3.96 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Clear Channel Outdoor Continues Digital Media Transformation of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey airports at Newark Liberty International Airport

·4 min read

World-class Advertising Displays Light-Up Newark Airport's $2.7 Billion Terminal A as it Opens to Passenger Travel

Locally-based Global NJ Brands Including Audible, Rutgers University and Atlantic Health System are First to Debut Ad Campaigns in the New Terminal

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Airports (CCA), the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO), activated another cutting-edge, digital media program at the much-anticipated grand opening of the Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) Terminal A. Created in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), the digital media transformation features nearly 6,000 square feet of the latest state-of-the-art premium advertising media. Global brands, based in NJ, including Audible, Rutgers University and Atlantic Health System are the first advertisers to enter this new airport media space where they will reach millions of airport customers annually leveraging the latest in digital and printed display technology.

EWR's Terminal A is the largest design-build project in New Jersey’s history.
EWR's Terminal A is the largest design-build project in New Jersey’s history.

Clear Channel Airports, the nation's leading airport media provider, designed this advertising space as an integration to the $2.7 billion terminal's stunning renovation. The approximately one million square foot terminal provides attractive advertising, sponsorship, brand partnerships and experiential opportunities for brands and businesses looking to reach millions of flyers throughout the greater metropolitan region. This latest transformation at EWR is just one program that coincides with CCA's 12-year deal with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to modernize its coveted airports including John F. Kennedy International (JFK), LaGuardia (LGA), and New York Stewart International (SWF) Airports. The partnership, announced in October 2020, is the largest airport advertising and sponsorship in the U.S.

"We are excited for passengers to finally be part of this highly anticipated advertising journey while traveling through the new Terminal A at Newark airport," said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Airports. "Our partnership with PANYNJ has allowed us to create an environment that revolutionizes the airport experience for travelers from all around the world. Our media network brings to life the transformation we have envisioned with our partners over the last two years, and as a result, we created a unique, immersive and opulent program that will engage and inspire millions of people passing through the new magnificent terminal."

CCA's new digital media program showcases over 70 high-impact and innovative displays throughout the 33-gate terminal, including an iconic 24-foot seamless digital "umbrella" — a suspended, first-of-its-kind airport advertising screen hanging above the terminal's largest concourse where not only do you view the massive installation head-on in both directions, but the advertising is also viewable above you as you walk under it. Additionally, a network of 54 ultra-high-definition LCD screens, two unique 42-foot curved LED soffits and 16 dynamic digital columns light up Terminal A's new ultramodern interior, creating an impactful, audience-oriented advertising experience. CCA revealed that a 75-foot external head-on digital welcome display attached to the new consolidated car rental facility (CONRAC) is also in the works.

"As a company proudly headquartered in Newark, NJ, we are really excited to be part of the launch of the new Terminal A at Newark Airport, said Tom McKenna, SVP, Marketing & Media Ops, Audible. "Our work with Clear Channel Airports and the PANYNJ showcases Audible's audiobook, podcast and originals content on unique digital screens, elevator wraps, and large format displays. As millions of passengers travel this season, we're excited for Audible to ignite their imaginations along the way."

Terminal A is the largest design-build project in New Jersey's history and is expected to generate more than $4.6 billion of regional economic activity. The airport transformation has also focused efforts on securing sub-contracts to minority and women-owned business enterprises, which as of June 2022, totaled more than $686 million and $213 million for 92 sub-contracts to New Jersey firms. It is estimated that EWR Terminal A will efficiently handle 13.6 million passengers each year.

**********************************************

About Clear Channel Airports

Dedicated to airport advertising for close to 45 years, Clear Channel Airports is the leading airport advertising, sponsorship specialist and innovator in the U.S. Clear Channel Airports (CCA), the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO), is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies and operates more than 260 airport media programs across the globe and has a presence in 28 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports. More information can be found on Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas by visiting www.clearchannelairports.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

Follow & Like: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook. Read our award-winning blog: http://blog.clearchanneloutdoor.com/

New digital media program showcases over 70 high-impact and innovative displays throughout the terminal.
New digital media program showcases over 70 high-impact and innovative displays throughout the terminal.
Locally-based global NJ brands, like Audible, are first to debut ad campaigns in EWR's Terminal A.
Locally-based global NJ brands, like Audible, are first to debut ad campaigns in EWR's Terminal A.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Clear Channel Outdoor)
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Clear Channel Outdoor)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-channel-outdoor-continues-digital-media-transformation-of-port-authority-of-new-york-and-new-jersey-airports-at-newark-liberty-international-airport-301723745.html

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing, Airbus hit back over criticism of delivery delays

    The world's two largest planemakers defended themselves on Tuesday following criticism over delivery delays, with a Boeing executive saying increasing production after COVID-19 lockdowns was "not as easy as an on/off switch." Aircraft leasing firms have used a major industry conference to hammer manufacturers over delays. Air Lease executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said they had "grossly misjudged" output, while one of Airbus' largest customers, AerCap, called the European firm's production targets "very ambitious".

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • Tesla's retail sales in China surged after price cut: brokerage data

    Tesla's retail sales surged in China in January after it slashed prices for its top-selling models earlier in the month, data compiled by China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) showed. Average daily sales for Tesla in China during the Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 period jumped 76% from the same period in 2022 to 12,654 vehicles, CMBI's data showed. That compared to a 14.5% year-on-year decline in overall retail auto sales in China in the same week, although sales of electric and hybrid vehicles in the country increased 36.5%, the data showed.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsStock

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col

    Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col are part of the Zacks Industry outlook article.

  • CVS partnership part of ‘a very ambitious plan,’ Carbon Health CEO says

    Carbon Health CEO Eren Bali speaks with Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani about the health technology platform, doubling down on primary care, health care quality, and different business models in the industry.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Some Workers Can Supersize Their Tax-Deferred Retirement Savings In 2023

    The IRS has issued the 2023 retirement contribution limits and the differences between what salaried workers can sock away and how much self-employed workers can save are striking. We'll discuss how some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings in … Continue reading → The post Some Workers Can Supersize Their Tax-Deferred Retirement Savings In 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal

    That’s one thing that can’t be done over Zoom.

  • Rio Tinto Boosts Iron Ore Production as Copper Set to Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, the world’s top iron ore producer, said fourth-quarter shipments of the steelmaking material rose 4% as it sees higher-than-expected copper production in the year ahead.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’European Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Maf

  • RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES ACHIEVEMENT OF FOURTH QUARTER 2022 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE, SUCCESSFUL LAND ACQUISITIONS AND PROVIDES STRONG OPERATIONAL UPDATE

    (TSX:RBY) – Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite" or the "Company"), a pure play Clearwater oil exploration and development company, is pleased to release its preliminary fourth quarter 2022 and current production results, announce a material expansion in Rubellite's land base and prospect inventory at Figure Lake, and provide an operational update, all of which highlight successful advancement of Rubellite's growth focused business plan centered around the attractive Clearwater play. Highlights in

  • Disney says Peltz 'lacks skills' to help business as proxy battle heats up

    Walt Disney Co on Tuesday defended its decision to deny Nelson Peltz a board seat, saying the activist investor "lacked the skills and experience" to help the media and entertainment giant. The house of Mickey Mouse in a letter to shareholders also underlined the company's successes under Chief Executive Bob Iger, who recently returned from retirement to lead the company for a second time. "Peltz does not understand Disney's businesses and lacks the skills and experience to assist the board in delivering shareholder value in a rapidly shifting media ecosystem," Disney said.