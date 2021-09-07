U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.03
    -15.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,100.00
    -269.09 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,374.33
    +10.81 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.38
    -0.91 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    -37.60 (-2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.42 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2600
    +0.4410 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,760.22
    -5,159.96 (-9.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.53
    -185.43 (-13.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Clear Channel Outdoor, Foursquare Integration Makes In-Flight Ad Optimization Possible for Out-of-Home Campaigns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An Industry First, the Integration Provides Brands More Frequent Data & Actionable Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) (NYSE: CCO) and Foursquare, the most trusted, independent location data and technology platform, have partnered to provide brands with daily updated campaign performance metrics across both printed and now digital out-of-home (DOOH) displays as well. These reports are powered by Foursquare Attribution, which captures data that enables brands to see which consumers were exposed to CCO displays and made a subsequent visit to retail locations and other points of interest. By integrating this data with CCO's time-stamped ads played reports (DOOH spot logs), brands can move toward optimizing their DOOH campaigns in-flight to reach their target audiences more efficiently than ever before.

Clear Channel Outdoor, Foursquare integration offers brands daily performance summaries of their out-of-home campaigns for the first time ever, enabling them to make in-flight ad optimizations to effectively reach their desired audiences.
Clear Channel Outdoor, Foursquare integration offers brands daily performance summaries of their out-of-home campaigns for the first time ever, enabling them to make in-flight ad optimizations to effectively reach their desired audiences.

The integration of CCO's RADARProof® with Foursquare Attribution gives CCO customers access to a daily summary of impressions, conversions and incremental lift for offline visitation. As a result, brands can now understand the impact of their campaigns in a timelier manner and leverage insights to improve their DOOH media strategies. Insights provided to brands via this new solution include an ad's performance by geography, time of day, demographics and historical visitations. With this evolved methodology, marketers can measure DOOH alongside all other channels on an omnichannel media plan, enabling them to understand and compare performance across all channels in one reporting dashboard.

CCO and Foursquare's new partnership aligns with a shift in DOOH attribution measurement. The collaboration helps advertisers to accurately measure the impact of their DOOH advertising and leverage actionable reporting to optimize the campaign in-flight. Foursquare's solution enables CCO customers to align the exposure data when the DOOH ad runs in near real-time, overcoming one of the biggest challenges DOOH exposure and attribution face when attempting to report frequent insights. And by connecting with Foursquare, this information can be provided to brands daily, instead of waiting until the campaign ends.

"Our priority is to continue innovating solutions for our brand partners so they can reach their target audiences and generate the outcomes they're striving for with their out-of-home campaigns," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, CCO. "Our partnership with Foursquare represents another industry first for out-of-home by providing advertisers more frequent updates and insights on their DOOH campaigns while they're in flight for enhanced optimization. By empowering brands with timely updates to improve the effectiveness of their campaigns, we're moving toward further integrating out-of-home audiences and results into digitally led programs."

"Foursquare has automated the integration of Clear Channel Outdoor's proof-of-play/spot logs into Attribution in order to evaluate ad exposures on a daily basis to reveal who saw an ad, where and at what time of day. We do this by leveraging granular data points from our SDK and our owned/operated panel of location data," said Josh Cohen, SVP of Product at Foursquare. "Using our unique and accurate Attribution methodology, Foursquare can surface incremental lift driven by the campaign, which is provided to CCO's clients and updated daily within the Attribution user interface."

Foursquare's unique DOOH attribution methodology delivers quick and accurate results in an easy-to-use dashboard, enabling advertisers to make in-flight optimizations and ensure successful campaign performance no matter where their DOOH media is running.

To learn more about RADARProof®, visit https://clearchanneloutdoor.com/radar.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes nearly 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia – CCO employs approximately 4,800 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

About Foursquare
Foursquare is the leading independent location technology company dedicated to building solutions that help businesses make smarter decisions and developers create more engaging experiences. A pioneer of the geo-location space, Foursquare's location tech stack is being utilized by the world's largest enterprises and most recognizable brands, helping them tap into location intelligence to create better customer experiences and smarter business outcomes.

Read more at foursquare.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Clear Channel Outdoor)
(PRNewsfoto/Clear Channel Outdoor)
Foursquare.
Foursquare.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-channel-outdoor-foursquare-integration-makes-in-flight-ad-optimization-possible-for-out-of-home-campaigns-301370703.html

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.

  • Do all state and local workers receive lifetime annuities?

    The conventional wisdom is that all state and local government workers receive a lifetime annuity from their employer pension plan. My colleagues JP Aubry and Kevin Wandrei recently collected data on payout options under state and local retirement plans to answer the question more definitively. Joint-survivor life annuity: The retiree receives benefits for life.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.

  • enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium To Combine To Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company

    enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX: AZZ) (OTCQB: AZZUF) (FRA: P8AA) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development staged in-situ reco

  • Major Milestone Achieved in the HolyGrail 2.0, the Digital Watermarks Initiative Aimed at Revolutionizing the Recycling of Plastic Packaging

    Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) announces today it has entered semi-industrial trials, the next stage of development for intelligent waste sorting as part of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0., driven by AIM, the European Brands Association, and powered by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Shaquille O’Neal Partners with Alkaline88® for Shaq Paq Six-Pack

    Shaq’s unparalleled marketing and business acumen is another huge step in building Alkaline88® into a household brand.