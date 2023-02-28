CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2022
SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
"Our fourth quarter revenue results, excluding the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates, capped off a strong year for our company as we soundly rebounded coming out of the pandemic and benefited from healthy demand from advertisers," said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "These results were led by our digital assets in the Americas and Europe.
"We are progressing in our transformation into a technology-fueled, visual media powerhouse reaching a growing pool of advertisers as we expand our digital footprint, strengthen our data analytics offerings and continue to elevate the customer experience. As a result, we believe we are improving our revenue profile and gaining more levers in terms of business drivers.
"We are also continuing to review strategic alternatives for our European businesses with the goal of optimizing our portfolio in the best interests of our shareholders with our resulting greater focus on our core business in the U.S. Our recent agreement to divest our business in Switzerland marks a first step in this process.
"As we execute on our plan, we believe we can drive improved operating cash flow, and ultimately free cash flow, given the operating leverage and strong fundamentals inherent in our business, and we believe this will drive value creation for our shareholders. Going forward, we are expanding our financial reporting from two to four segments to reflect the changes in the way our business is managed and the way we allocate resources."
Financial Highlights1:
Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period of 2021, including financial highlights excluding movements in foreign exchange rates ("FX")2:
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
% Change
Revenue:
Consolidated Revenue
$ 709.2
(4.5) %
Excluding movements in FX2
749.7
0.9 %
Americas Revenue
374.2
0.8 %
Europe Revenue
316.2
(9.6) %
Excluding movements in FX2
357.2
2.1 %
Net Income
Consolidated Net Income
99.4
51.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA2:
Adjusted EBITDA2
204.8
(7.6) %
Excluding movements in FX2
213.9
(3.5) %
Americas Segment Adjusted EBITDA3
156.4
(7.9) %
Europe Segment Adjusted EBITDA3
75.8
(10.5) %
Excluding movements in FX2
86.1
1.7 %
1
During the fourth quarter of 2022, we changed our segments. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information. Financial Highlights have been presented under the prior segments for comparability. Results on the new segment basis are provided in Table 4 herein.
2
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
3
Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Guidance:
Our expectations for the first quarter and full year of 2023 are as follows:
First Quarter of 2023
(in millions)
Low
High
Consolidated Revenue1
$ 540
$ 565
1 Excludes movements in FX
Full Year of 2023
(in millions)
Low
High
Consolidated Revenue1
$ 2,575
$ 2,700
Consolidated Net Loss1
(165)
(110)
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
540
600
Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")1,2
75
125
Capital Expenditures
185
205
1
Excludes movements in FX
2
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside of the Company's control, and actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" herein.
Results:
During the fourth quarter of 2022, we changed our segments. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more details. Historical results have been presented under the prior segments for comparability. Results on the new segment basis are provided in Table 4 herein.
Revenue:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Americas
$ 374,164
$ 371,096
0.8 %
$ 1,361,954
$ 1,173,620
16.0 %
Europe
316,197
349,689
(9.6) %
1,052,813
1,008,905
4.4 %
Other
18,798
21,927
(14.3) %
66,367
58,593
13.3 %
Consolidated Revenue
$ 709,159
$ 742,712
(4.5) %
$ 2,481,134
$ 2,241,118
10.7 %
Revenue excluding movements in FX1:
Americas
$ 374,164
$ 371,096
0.8 %
$ 1,361,954
$ 1,173,620
16.0 %
Europe
357,156
349,689
2.1 %
1,181,837
1,008,905
17.1 %
Other
18,386
21,927
(16.1) %
66,710
58,593
13.9 %
Consolidated Revenue excluding
$ 749,706
$ 742,712
0.9 %
$ 2,610,501
$ 2,241,118
16.5 %
1
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021:
Americas: Revenue up 0.8%:
Airport and digital revenue up; partially offset by lower revenue from printed formats
Digital revenue up 2.8% to $157.5 million from $153.2 million
National sales comprised 40.6% and 39.2% of total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
Europe: Revenue down 9.6%; excluding movements in FX, up 2.1%:
Increase in revenue driven by Europe-North businesses, most notably due to new transit contracts in Denmark, as well as growth in other Nordic countries, U.K. and the Netherlands
Europe-South businesses had higher revenue in Spain and Italy and lower revenue in France and Switzerland, with the latter driven by the loss of certain contracts
Digital revenue down 5.1% to $131.2 million from $138.3 million; digital revenue, excluding movements in FX, up 7.4% to $148.5 million
Other: Revenue down 14.3%; excluding movements in FX, down 16.1%:
Revenue down in Brazil and Mexico
Direct Operating and SG&A Expenses1:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Direct operating and SG&A expenses:
Americas
$ 218,216
$ 201,946
8.1 %
$ 803,156
$ 675,870
18.8 %
Europe
243,027
266,955
(9.0) %
935,982
994,978
(5.9) %
Other
12,922
17,940
(28.0) %
56,801
58,807
(3.4) %
Consolidated Direct operating and
$ 474,165
$ 486,841
(2.6) %
$ 1,795,939
$ 1,729,655
3.8 %
Direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding movements in FX3:
Americas
$ 218,216
$ 201,946
8.1 %
803,156
$ 675,870
18.8 %
Europe
273,860
266,955
2.6 %
1,047,641
994,978
5.3 %
Other
12,703
17,940
(29.2) %
57,453
58,807
(2.3) %
Consolidated Direct operating and
$ 504,779
$ 486,841
3.7 %
$ 1,908,250
$ 1,729,655
10.3 %
1
"Direct operating and SG&A expenses" as included throughout this earnings release refers to the sum of direct operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization).
2
Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include restructuring and other costs of $3.1 million and $2.5 million, respectively, including a net reversal of severance and related costs associated with our restructuring plan to reduce headcount in Europe of $(2.7) million during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include restructuring and other costs of $6.2 million and $38.5 million, respectively, including severance and related costs associated with our restructuring plan to reduce headcount in Europe of $1.3 million and $30.8 million, respectively.
3
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Direct operating and SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021:
Americas: Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 8.1%:
Site lease expense up 18.2% to $132.0 million from $111.7 million driven by higher airports revenue, new contracts and lower rent abatements
Partially offset by lower compensation costs driven by lower variable incentive compensation
Europe: Direct operating and SG&A expenses down 9.0%; excluding movements in FX, up 2.6%:
Site lease expense down 9.8% to $111.3 million from $123.4 million; site lease expense, excluding movements in FX, up 1.8% to $125.6 million
Higher maintenance costs
Other: Direct operating and SG&A expenses down 28.0%; excluding movements in FX, down 29.2%:
Lower site lease expense driven by higher rent abatements and lower revenue
Lower expenses related to contract loss
Corporate Expenses:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Corporate expenses1
$ 37,756
$ 42,605
(11.4) %
$ 157,915
$ 156,181
1.1 %
Corporate expenses excluding movements in FX2
38,712
42,605
(9.1) %
160,552
156,181
2.8 %
1
Corporate expenses include restructuring and other costs of $0.3 million and $0.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $10.0 million and $9.3 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Included within restructuring and other costs were severance and related costs (reversals) associated with our restructuring plan to reduce headcount in Europe of $(0.5) million and $1.1 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
2
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Corporate expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021:
Corporate expenses down 11.4%; excluding movements in FX, down 9.1%:
Lower compensation costs driven by lower variable incentive compensation
Net Income (Loss):
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Consolidated net income (loss)
$ 99,438
$ 65,525
51.8 %
$ (94,388)
$ (433,120)
(78.2) %
Adjusted EBITDA1:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Segment Adjusted EBITDA2:
Americas
$ 156,425
$ 169,777
(7.9) %
$ 560,254
$ 500,304
12.0 %
Europe
75,756
84,607
(10.5) %
121,619
49,993
143.3 %
Other
5,877
3,988
47.4 %
9,566
(333)
N/A
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
238,058
258,372
(7.9) %
691,439
549,964
25.7 %
Adjusted Corporate expenses1
(33,230)
(36,811)
(9.7) %
(126,767)
(127,444)
(0.5) %
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 204,828
$ 221,561
(7.6) %
$ 564,672
$ 422,520
33.6 %
Segment Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX1:
Americas
$ 156,425
$ 169,777
(7.9) %
$ 560,254
$ 500,304
12.0 %
Europe
86,080
84,607
1.7 %
139,477
49,993
179.0 %
Other
5,684
3,988
42.5 %
9,257
(333)
N/A
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
248,189
258,372
(3.9) %
708,988
549,964
28.9 %
Adjusted Corporate expenses excluding
(34,293)
(36,811)
(6.8) %
(129,758)
(127,444)
1.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA excluding
$ 213,896
$ 221,561
(3.5) %
$ 579,230
$ 422,520
37.1 %
1
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
2
Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
AFFO1:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2022
AFFO1
$ 84,215
$ 172,642
AFFO excluding movements in FX1
92,809
184,269
1
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information. The Company is not a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"). However, the Company competes directly with REITs that present the non-GAAP measure of AFFO and, accordingly, believes that presenting such measure will be helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operations with the same terms used by the Company's direct competitors.
Capital Expenditures:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Capital expenditures:
Americas
$ 35,207
$ 28,510
23.5 %
$ 104,827
$ 68,498
53.0 %
Europe
19,716
32,461
(39.3) %
63,306
62,759
0.9 %
Other
2,089
1,319
58.4 %
4,301
4,401
(2.3) %
Corporate
3,249
3,278
(0.9) %
12,245
12,348
(0.8) %
Consolidated capital expenditures
$ 60,261
$ 65,568
(8.1) %
$ 184,679
$ 148,006
24.8 %
Digital displays:
Americas markets deployed 33 new digital billboards in the fourth quarter, adding to a total of more than 1,600 digital billboards as of December 31, 2022. Combined with our smaller format digital displays in airports and on shelters, we had a total of more than 4,700 digital displays across the United States as of December 31, 2022.
Europe markets added 673 new digital displays in the fourth quarter, adding to a total of more than 19,800 digital displays as of December 31, 2022.
Our Latin American markets had more than 800 digital displays as of December 31, 2022.
Clear Channel International B.V.
Our Europe segment consists of the businesses operated by Clear Channel International B.V. ("CCIBV") and its consolidated subsidiaries. Accordingly, the revenue for our Europe segment is the same as the revenue for CCIBV. Europe Segment Adjusted EBITDA, the segment profitability metric historically reported in our financial statements, does not include an allocation of CCIBV's corporate expenses that are deducted from CCIBV's operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.
As discussed above, Europe and CCIBV revenue decreased $33.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 to $316.2 million. After adjusting for a $41.0 million impact from movements in FX, Europe and CCIBV revenue increased $7.5 million.
CCIBV operating income was $26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $56.2 million in the same period in 2021.
For a discussion of revenue and direct operating and SG&A expenses driving CCIBV's Adjusted EBITDA, see the discussion of our Europe Segment Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release.
Liquidity and Financial Position:
Cash and Cash Equivalents:
As of December 31, 2022, we had $286.8 million of cash on our balance sheet, including $102.8 million of cash held outside the U.S. (excludes cash held by our business in Switzerland, which is held for sale).
(In thousands)
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 139,992
Net cash used for investing activities
(221,696)
Net cash used for financing activities
(32,718)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(6,867)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ (121,289)
Cash paid for interest
$ 341,444
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
$ 4,956
Debt:
Principal payments on our Term Loan Facility are due quarterly, and during 2022, we made principal payments on our Term Loan Facility totaling $20.0 million. Our next material debt maturity is in 2025 when the $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of CCIBV 6.625% Senior Secured Notes is due. However, at our option, we may redeem or repay a portion of our outstanding debt prior to maturity in accordance with the terms of our debt agreements.
We anticipate having approximately $413.0 million and $398.5 million of cash interest payment obligations in 2023 and 2024, respectively, assuming that we do not refinance or incur additional debt.
Please refer to Table 3 in this earnings release for additional detail regarding our outstanding debt balance.
TABLE 1 - Financial Highlights of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and its Subsidiaries:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 709,159
$ 742,712
$ 2,481,134
$ 2,241,118
Operating expenses:
Direct operating expenses1
351,909
356,037
1,327,979
1,270,258
Selling, general and administrative expenses1
122,256
130,804
467,960
459,397
Corporate expenses1
37,756
42,605
157,915
156,181
Depreciation and amortization
74,979
63,136
253,809
253,155
Impairment charges
16,870
—
39,546
118,950
Other operating expense (income), net
2,166
3,418
2,386
(627)
Operating income (loss)
103,223
146,712
231,539
(16,196)
Interest expense, net
(100,410)
(83,246)
(362,680)
(350,457)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(102,757)
Other income (expense), net
25,012
3,550
(35,079)
1,762
Income (loss) before income taxes
27,825
67,016
(166,220)