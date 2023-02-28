CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"Our fourth quarter revenue results, excluding the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates, capped off a strong year for our company as we soundly rebounded coming out of the pandemic and benefited from healthy demand from advertisers," said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "These results were led by our digital assets in the Americas and Europe.

"We are progressing in our transformation into a technology-fueled, visual media powerhouse reaching a growing pool of advertisers as we expand our digital footprint, strengthen our data analytics offerings and continue to elevate the customer experience. As a result, we believe we are improving our revenue profile and gaining more levers in terms of business drivers.

"We are also continuing to review strategic alternatives for our European businesses with the goal of optimizing our portfolio in the best interests of our shareholders with our resulting greater focus on our core business in the U.S. Our recent agreement to divest our business in Switzerland marks a first step in this process.

"As we execute on our plan, we believe we can drive improved operating cash flow, and ultimately free cash flow, given the operating leverage and strong fundamentals inherent in our business, and we believe this will drive value creation for our shareholders. Going forward, we are expanding our financial reporting from two to four segments to reflect the changes in the way our business is managed and the way we allocate resources."

Financial Highlights1:

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period of 2021, including financial highlights excluding movements in foreign exchange rates ("FX")2:

(In millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

% Change Revenue:





Consolidated Revenue $ 709.2

(4.5) % Excluding movements in FX2 749.7

0.9 % Americas Revenue 374.2

0.8 % Europe Revenue 316.2

(9.6) % Excluding movements in FX2 357.2

2.1 %







Net Income





Consolidated Net Income 99.4

51.8 %







Adjusted EBITDA2:





Adjusted EBITDA2 204.8

(7.6) % Excluding movements in FX2 213.9

(3.5) % Americas Segment Adjusted EBITDA3 156.4

(7.9) % Europe Segment Adjusted EBITDA3 75.8

(10.5) % Excluding movements in FX2 86.1

1.7 %





1 During the fourth quarter of 2022, we changed our segments. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information. Financial Highlights have been presented under the prior segments for comparability. Results on the new segment basis are provided in Table 4 herein. 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information. 3 Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

Guidance:

Our expectations for the first quarter and full year of 2023 are as follows:



First Quarter of 2023 (in millions) Low

High Consolidated Revenue1 $ 540

$ 565

1 Excludes movements in FX





Full Year of 2023 (in millions) Low

High Consolidated Revenue1 $ 2,575

$ 2,700 Consolidated Net Loss1 (165)

(110) Adjusted EBITDA1,2 540

600 Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")1,2 75

125 Capital Expenditures 185

205





1 Excludes movements in FX 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside of the Company's control, and actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" herein.

Results:

During the fourth quarter of 2022, we changed our segments. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more details. Historical results have been presented under the prior segments for comparability. Results on the new segment basis are provided in Table 4 herein.

Revenue:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

% Change

Year Ended December 31,

% Change

2022

2021



2022

2021

Revenue:





















Americas $ 374,164

$ 371,096

0.8 %

$ 1,361,954

$ 1,173,620

16.0 % Europe 316,197

349,689

(9.6) %

1,052,813

1,008,905

4.4 % Other 18,798

21,927

(14.3) %

66,367

58,593

13.3 % Consolidated Revenue $ 709,159

$ 742,712

(4.5) %

$ 2,481,134

$ 2,241,118

10.7 %























Revenue excluding movements in FX1:





















Americas $ 374,164

$ 371,096

0.8 %

$ 1,361,954

$ 1,173,620

16.0 % Europe 357,156

349,689

2.1 %

1,181,837

1,008,905

17.1 % Other 18,386

21,927

(16.1) %

66,710

58,593

13.9 % Consolidated Revenue excluding

movements in FX $ 749,706

$ 742,712

0.9 %

$ 2,610,501

$ 2,241,118

16.5 %





1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021:

Americas: Revenue up 0.8%:

Airport and digital revenue up; partially offset by lower revenue from printed formats

Digital revenue up 2.8% to $157.5 million from $153.2 million

National sales comprised 40.6% and 39.2% of total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

Europe: Revenue down 9.6%; excluding movements in FX, up 2.1%:

Increase in revenue driven by Europe-North businesses, most notably due to new transit contracts in Denmark, as well as growth in other Nordic countries, U.K. and the Netherlands

Europe-South businesses had higher revenue in Spain and Italy and lower revenue in France and Switzerland, with the latter driven by the loss of certain contracts

Digital revenue down 5.1% to $131.2 million from $138.3 million; digital revenue, excluding movements in FX, up 7.4% to $148.5 million

Other: Revenue down 14.3%; excluding movements in FX, down 16.1%:

Revenue down in Brazil and Mexico

Direct Operating and SG&A Expenses1:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

% Change

Year Ended December 31,

% Change

2022

2021



2022

2021

Direct operating and SG&A expenses:















Americas $ 218,216

$ 201,946

8.1 %

$ 803,156

$ 675,870

18.8 % Europe 243,027

266,955

(9.0) %

935,982

994,978

(5.9) % Other 12,922

17,940

(28.0) %

56,801

58,807

(3.4) % Consolidated Direct operating and

SG&A expenses2 $ 474,165

$ 486,841

(2.6) %

$ 1,795,939

$ 1,729,655

3.8 %























Direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding movements in FX3:















Americas $ 218,216

$ 201,946

8.1 %

803,156

$ 675,870

18.8 % Europe 273,860

266,955

2.6 %

1,047,641

994,978

5.3 % Other 12,703

17,940

(29.2) %

57,453

58,807

(2.3) % Consolidated Direct operating and

SG&A expenses excluding

movements in FX $ 504,779

$ 486,841

3.7 %

$ 1,908,250

$ 1,729,655

10.3 %





1 "Direct operating and SG&A expenses" as included throughout this earnings release refers to the sum of direct operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). 2 Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include restructuring and other costs of $3.1 million and $2.5 million, respectively, including a net reversal of severance and related costs associated with our restructuring plan to reduce headcount in Europe of $(2.7) million during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include restructuring and other costs of $6.2 million and $38.5 million, respectively, including severance and related costs associated with our restructuring plan to reduce headcount in Europe of $1.3 million and $30.8 million, respectively. 3 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

Direct operating and SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021:

Americas: Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 8.1%:

Site lease expense up 18.2% to $132.0 million from $111.7 million driven by higher airports revenue, new contracts and lower rent abatements

Partially offset by lower compensation costs driven by lower variable incentive compensation

Europe: Direct operating and SG&A expenses down 9.0%; excluding movements in FX, up 2.6%:

Site lease expense down 9.8% to $111.3 million from $123.4 million; site lease expense, excluding movements in FX, up 1.8% to $125.6 million

Higher maintenance costs

Other: Direct operating and SG&A expenses down 28.0%; excluding movements in FX, down 29.2%:

Lower site lease expense driven by higher rent abatements and lower revenue

Lower expenses related to contract loss

Corporate Expenses:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

% Change

Year Ended December 31,

% Change

2022

2021



2022

2021

Corporate expenses1 $ 37,756

$ 42,605

(11.4) %

$ 157,915

$ 156,181

1.1 % Corporate expenses excluding movements in FX2 38,712

42,605

(9.1) %

160,552

156,181

2.8 %





1 Corporate expenses include restructuring and other costs of $0.3 million and $0.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $10.0 million and $9.3 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Included within restructuring and other costs were severance and related costs (reversals) associated with our restructuring plan to reduce headcount in Europe of $(0.5) million and $1.1 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

Corporate expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021:

Corporate expenses down 11.4%; excluding movements in FX, down 9.1%:

Lower compensation costs driven by lower variable incentive compensation

Net Income (Loss):

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

% Change

Year Ended December 31,

% Change

2022

2021



2022

2021

Consolidated net income (loss) $ 99,438

$ 65,525

51.8 %

$ (94,388)

$ (433,120)

(78.2) %

Adjusted EBITDA1:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

% Change

Year Ended December 31,

% Change

2022

2021



2022

2021

Segment Adjusted EBITDA2: Americas $ 156,425

$ 169,777

(7.9) %

$ 560,254

$ 500,304

12.0 % Europe 75,756

84,607

(10.5) %

121,619

49,993

143.3 % Other 5,877

3,988

47.4 %

9,566

(333)

N/A Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 238,058

258,372

(7.9) %

691,439

549,964

25.7 % Adjusted Corporate expenses1 (33,230)

(36,811)

(9.7) %

(126,767)

(127,444)

(0.5) % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 204,828

$ 221,561

(7.6) %

$ 564,672

$ 422,520

33.6 %























Segment Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX1: Americas $ 156,425

$ 169,777

(7.9) %

$ 560,254

$ 500,304

12.0 % Europe 86,080

84,607

1.7 %

139,477

49,993

179.0 % Other 5,684

3,988

42.5 %

9,257

(333)

N/A Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 248,189

258,372

(3.9) %

708,988

549,964

28.9 % Adjusted Corporate expenses excluding

movements in FX1 (34,293)

(36,811)

(6.8) %

(129,758)

(127,444)

1.8 % Adjusted EBITDA excluding

movements in FX1 $ 213,896

$ 221,561

(3.5) %

$ 579,230

$ 422,520

37.1 %





1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information. 2 Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

AFFO1:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2022 AFFO1 $ 84,215

$ 172,642 AFFO excluding movements in FX1 92,809

184,269





1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information. The Company is not a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"). However, the Company competes directly with REITs that present the non-GAAP measure of AFFO and, accordingly, believes that presenting such measure will be helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operations with the same terms used by the Company's direct competitors.

Capital Expenditures:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

% Change

Year Ended December 31,

% Change

2022

2021



2022

2021

Capital expenditures: Americas $ 35,207

$ 28,510

23.5 %

$ 104,827

$ 68,498

53.0 % Europe 19,716

32,461

(39.3) %

63,306

62,759

0.9 % Other 2,089

1,319

58.4 %

4,301

4,401

(2.3) % Corporate 3,249

3,278

(0.9) %

12,245

12,348

(0.8) % Consolidated capital expenditures $ 60,261

$ 65,568

(8.1) %

$ 184,679

$ 148,006

24.8 %

Digital displays:

Americas markets deployed 33 new digital billboards in the fourth quarter, adding to a total of more than 1,600 digital billboards as of December 31, 2022. Combined with our smaller format digital displays in airports and on shelters, we had a total of more than 4,700 digital displays across the United States as of December 31, 2022.

Europe markets added 673 new digital displays in the fourth quarter, adding to a total of more than 19,800 digital displays as of December 31, 2022.

Our Latin American markets had more than 800 digital displays as of December 31, 2022.

Clear Channel International B.V.

Our Europe segment consists of the businesses operated by Clear Channel International B.V. ("CCIBV") and its consolidated subsidiaries. Accordingly, the revenue for our Europe segment is the same as the revenue for CCIBV. Europe Segment Adjusted EBITDA, the segment profitability metric historically reported in our financial statements, does not include an allocation of CCIBV's corporate expenses that are deducted from CCIBV's operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.

As discussed above, Europe and CCIBV revenue decreased $33.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 to $316.2 million. After adjusting for a $41.0 million impact from movements in FX, Europe and CCIBV revenue increased $7.5 million.

CCIBV operating income was $26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $56.2 million in the same period in 2021.

For a discussion of revenue and direct operating and SG&A expenses driving CCIBV's Adjusted EBITDA, see the discussion of our Europe Segment Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release.

Liquidity and Financial Position:

Cash and Cash Equivalents:

As of December 31, 2022, we had $286.8 million of cash on our balance sheet, including $102.8 million of cash held outside the U.S. (excludes cash held by our business in Switzerland, which is held for sale).

(In thousands) Year Ended December 31,

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 139,992 Net cash used for investing activities (221,696) Net cash used for financing activities (32,718) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,867) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (121,289)



Cash paid for interest $ 341,444 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 4,956

Debt:

Principal payments on our Term Loan Facility are due quarterly, and during 2022, we made principal payments on our Term Loan Facility totaling $20.0 million. Our next material debt maturity is in 2025 when the $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of CCIBV 6.625% Senior Secured Notes is due. However, at our option, we may redeem or repay a portion of our outstanding debt prior to maturity in accordance with the terms of our debt agreements.

We anticipate having approximately $413.0 million and $398.5 million of cash interest payment obligations in 2023 and 2024, respectively, assuming that we do not refinance or incur additional debt.

Please refer to Table 3 in this earnings release for additional detail regarding our outstanding debt balance.