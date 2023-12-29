Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' (NYSE:CCO) investors will be pleased with their decent 77% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) share price is 77% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 24% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 14% in three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' revenue grew by 15%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 77% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 77% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

