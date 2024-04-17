Clear Creek former fiscal officers ordered to pay penalty fees for late state reports

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery totaling $13,423 was issued Tuesday against two former fiscal officers for Clear Creek Township in Ashland County over penalties that resulted from late tax reports and retirement and unemployment systems remittances.

Fiscal Officer Nicholas Stuart repaid his portion of the total, $441, under audit, leaving a balance of $12,982 against former Fiscal Officer Katy Kern, according to a release from the State Auditor's Office.

The finding was included in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021. Copies of the full report are available online via Search Audit (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

News In Brief

Auditors determined the township paid late fees and penalties totaling $11,351 for late reports to the Internal Revenue Service; $362 for late reports to the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System; $1,077 for late State Unemployment Taxes filings; and $634 to the Ohio Attorney General’s Collection Enforcement Section.

Auditors noted, “These identified costs for late fees, penalties, and interest incurred were unnecessary expenditures that did not serve a proper public purpose.”

Kern and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the remaining $12,982 finding for recovery.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Former Clear Creek fiscal officers ordered to repay township