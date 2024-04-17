Clear Creek former fiscal officers ordered to pay penalty fees for late state reports

Ashland Times-Gazette
1 min read
0

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery totaling $13,423 was issued Tuesday against two former fiscal officers for Clear Creek Township in Ashland County over penalties that resulted from late tax reports and retirement and unemployment systems remittances.

Fiscal Officer Nicholas Stuart repaid his portion of the total, $441, under audit, leaving a balance of $12,982 against former Fiscal Officer Katy Kern, according to a release from the State Auditor's Office.

The finding was included in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021. Copies of the full report are available online via Search Audit (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

News In Brief
News In Brief

Auditors determined the township paid late fees and penalties totaling $11,351 for late reports to the Internal Revenue Service; $362 for late reports to the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System; $1,077 for late State Unemployment Taxes filings; and $634 to the Ohio Attorney General’s Collection Enforcement Section.

Auditors noted, “These identified costs for late fees, penalties, and interest incurred were unnecessary expenditures that did not serve a proper public purpose.”

Kern and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the remaining $12,982 finding for recovery.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Former Clear Creek fiscal officers ordered to repay township

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s campaign is going the way of his media company

    Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.

  • Brace for the S&P 500 to crash 30% before an even bigger collapse after the election, markets guru David Brady warns

    Analyst David Brady said overvalued stocks are set to tumble, rebound before the presidential election, and then suffer a devastating crash.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • Biden Goes Big on Steel. He’s for Raising Tariffs and Against Japan’s Bid for U.S. Steel.

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he’d like to see the tariffs on imported Chinese steel and aluminum tripled from current levels, in an early press release issued by the White House. Biden, who is due to speak to the United Steelworkers union in Pittsburgh today, also reiterated his opposition to Nippon Steel $14 billion bid for U.S. Steel saying the company should remain American-owned. The Administration argues that China is using unfair trade practices to flood the market, and that steel made in China is less environmentally friendly than that is produced domestically.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell has an ‘unfriendly’ message for markets: You might not be getting any rate cuts this year

    “Given the strength of the labor market and progress on inflation so far, it’s appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work,” Powell said.

  • Maui Fire Officials Defend Response to Deadly Lahaina Blaze

    (Bloomberg) -- Maui Fire Department officials defended their initial response to what became the deadliest fire in Hawaii history, saying they stayed at the scene of the Aug. 8 blaze until it was fully extinguished.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster Cons

  • Bitcoin’s Halving Is Close. Why Coinbase and Robinhood Stock Might Not Benefit Much.

    The pace that new Bitcoin is created is about to fall by half, a change that in the past has led to massive rallies in the cryptocurrency’s price. On Friday, Bitcoin is expected to undergo its “halving” event, which will slice the amount of coins that miners receive for validating transactions to 3.125 from 6.25 currently. One might think that such excitement around the halving would lead to increased trading activity on platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood.

  • Google employees arrested after protesting against tech giant’s work with Israel

    A group of Google workers have been arrested after they held a sit-in protest to challenge the tech giant’s work for the Israeli government.

  • Justin Trudeau's government raises taxes on wealthiest Canadians in federal budget

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ’s government announced Tuesday it is imposing higher taxes on the wealthiest Canadians as part of the federal budget. The taxable portion of capital gains above $250,000 Canadian (US$181,000) would rise from half to two-thirds, which the federal government says will only affect 0.1% of Canadians and raise nearly $20 billion Canadian (US$14.5 billion) in revenue over five years.